All non secular puts opened in Delhi, it’s obligatory to apply those laws within the festive season

New Delhi: All non secular puts within the capital were opened by way of the Delhi govt from Friday. However all through this time the corona pointers must be strictly adopted in any respect non secular puts. On Thursday, DDMA has banned the birthday party of Chhath competition in public puts in Delhi. Issuing a proper order, DDMA has knowledgeable about this. Consistent with the brand new order, a ban has been imposed on celebrating Chhath Puja in public puts, temples, ghats. Folks were appealed to worship of their properties.

Festive season is coming. In any such scenario, festivals, meals stalls, hammocks, rallies, processions and many others. are prohibited all through gala's. Please be aware that this rule will stay in pressure until November 15. Consistent with the brand new pointers, the collection of crowd anyplace all through gala's has additionally been banned. Allow us to inform you that Chhath Puja will get started from eighth November. This puja will remaining for 4 days. In any such scenario, no longer most effective Chhath Puja however in view of all of the gala's falling in November, DDMA has issued pointers.

Firecrackers banned in Delhi

Firecrackers were banned by way of the state govt in view of air air pollution in Delhi. This is, as soon as once more firecrackers might not be used at the instance of Diwali in Delhi. Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal had knowledgeable about this by way of tweeting on 15 September. Allow us to inform you that for the remaining 3 years, individuals are going through unhealthy air pollution in Delhi steadily. Because of this firecrackers are being banned. Allow us to inform you that this time additionally the acquisition, sale and garage of firecrackers has been banned.