All Of Evan Peters’ American Horror Story Characters, Ranked By Heroic To Villainous

8. Jimmy Darling – American Horror Story: Freak Present

Like many of the Freaks, Jimmy is a sufferer to society in addition to his household. Of all of the circus performers, he’s one that may virtually cross among the many regular folks. Nevertheless, when folks see his fingers, he’s nonetheless handled with the identical disdain and concern because the others. Jimmy has good intentions and a powerful need to be regular, however he additionally protects and leads the Freaks.

By the tip of Freak Present, Jimmy Darling performed a serious half in taking Dandy Mott (Finn Wittrock) down. Subsequently permitting Jimmy to have his really heroic second.