All Of John Wick’s Major Injuries So Far

Chances are you’ll not discover it as a result of two to a few years cross between every installment of the John Wick franchise, however one factor that stands out in regards to the franchise up to now is that the tales have all been set one proper after the opposite. Excluding the worldwide journey that the Keanu Reeves character does, and a fast spell of unconsciousness in John Wick: Chapter 2, the flicks haven’t actually utilized any time jumps, that means that solely days/a pair weeks have handed between the inciting incident of the primary movie and the finale of the third. It provides an attention-grabbing new dimension when reflecting on the sequence, significantly when taking into account the entire main accidents which were inflicted on the titular hero.