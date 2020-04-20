All Of Kurt Russell’s Most Badass Characters, Ranked

10. Stephen “Bull” McCaffrey – Backdraft

When it comes to films about firefighters, it does not get a lot better than Ron Howard’s 1990 drama Backdraft about two brothers within the Chicago Hearth Division scorching on the path of a serial arsonist wreaking havoc throughout the Windy Metropolis. Kurt Russell performs the older Stephen “Bull” McCaffrey, a fearless, no nonsense veteran fireman who stops at nothing to avoid wasting lives and extinguish fires, each on and off the job.

Final Second Of Badassery: After Bull and his youthful brother fall down making an attempt to avoid wasting a younger boy, Bull seems at his youthful brother and says, “Do not take that sort of shit from it, do not let it know you are scared,” earlier than working into the flames.