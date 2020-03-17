All of Marvel’s Disney+ shows have been halted due to coronavirus

Manufacturing has been halted on tv shows set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a precaution due to coronavirus.

Filming on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki has been suspended till additional discover.

Shows which can be in pre-production however are but to begin taking pictures, equivalent to She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, will proceed to be labored on remotely.

Final week, Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan advised his Instagram followers that the forged and crew of his upcoming sequence have been being “despatched dwelling” from their Prague shoot.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had been anticipated to debut on Disney+ in late August, whereas WandaVision was scheduled for December, however it’s now unsure whether or not both sequence will arrive on time.

Disney has additionally suspended manufacturing on all of its live-action movies, which incorporates Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

The director of the upcoming movie, which stars Simu Liu as a martial arts superhero, has gone into self-isolation awaiting coronavirus take a look at outcomes.

Richard E. Grant was just lately added to the forged of Loki’s Disney+ sequence, becoming a member of Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked and Owen Wilson.

Disney Plus launches within the UK on Tuesday 24th March.