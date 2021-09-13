All of the details about the Musketeer from Conflict Royale and how you can defeat her

The Musketeer It is without doubt one of the longest-running playing cards in Conflict Royale and one of the vital used but. We’re speaking about a formidable card in opposition to air enemies with a value of 4 elixir.

Because it is without doubt one of the fundamental playing cards, particularly in low arenas, we depart you a information with the entire main points and techniques to make use of and defeat it.

Details about the Musketeer in Conflict Royale

The Musketeer is a letter from particular rarity that may be acquired from the start of the sport and that has excellent assault energy.

paper rarity elixir assault velocity velocity scope type musketeer Particular 4 1.1 seconds Media 6 Troop

degree Well being harm injury according to 2nd 3 340 100 90 4 374 110 100 5 411 121 110 6 452 133 120 7 496 146 132 8 544 160 145 9 598 176 160 10 656 193 175 11 720 212 192 12 792 233 211 13 870 256 232

Musketeer Technique

The Musketeer It’s used to finish the aerial enemies at a moderately reasonably priced value. It does numerous injury, however its protection isn’t very top, so it’s normally used subsequent to “partitions” just like the Large that may offer protection to it or distract enemies.

An assault is rarely initiated with it, as it’s necessarily supposed to defender, however it’s simple for him to succeed in the tower if he’s accompanied. We should no longer accept as true with ourselves, as it will possibly do numerous injury to our king if we look forward to the tower to break it on its own.





Find out how to defeat the Musketeer

Musketeer with any card that does excellent injury is simple to counter. The Knight, the mini PEKKA or the Valkyrie they’re reasonably priced choices that may simply kill it. Deploying the Skeleton Military isn’t a foul concept both, because it assaults from unit to unit, whilst attacking from any other level.

As at all times, use some construction just like the Cannon isn’t a foul concept as it is going to stay her distracted whilst taking injury from our towers.