All of the information and premieres of Disney + in August 2022: She-Hulk, Lightyear, Celebrity Wars: Andor and a lot more

Disney has formally printed what they are going to be the entire premieres of Disney + in August 2022, confirming the particular date of arrival of them all. We had already met a few of them in the past, similar to She-Hulk: Attorney Hulka or Lightyear’s only a few days in the past, however there may be nonetheless room for wonder.
This is likely one of the maximum fascinating months of the yr for the platform, which no longer most effective premieres a brand new collection from the Wonder Cinematic Universe with She-Hulk: Hulka Attorney, to which is added the selection of quick movies Yo soy Groot, but additionally closes the month with the premiere of a brand new Celebrity Wars collection, Andor. In conjunction with all this, new collection and flicks similar to Predator: Los angeles Presa, which we element underneath.
All of the premieres of Disney + in August 2022
- Andor, first episode (unique collection) – August 31
- Lightyear (unique movie) – August 3
- She-Hulk: Attorney She-Hulk, first episode (unique collection) – August 17
- Predator: To the clicking (unique movie) – August 5
- LEGO Celebrity Wars Summer time Holiday (unique particular) – August fifth
- I’m Groot (unique quick assortment) – August 10
- Bluey, Season 3 Section 1 – August 10
- The Misunderstood Membership (movie) – August 5
- The pianist (movie) – August 5
- Transporter Legacy (movie) – August 12
- Transporter 3 (movie) – August 12
- Maya the Bee: The Film – August nineteenth
- the proclamation (movie) – August 19
- The king’s speech (movie) – August 26
- Wu Tang: An American Saga, Temporada 2 (collection) – August 3
- Code Black, Seasons 1, 2 and three (collection) – August 3
- 9-1-1, Seasons 3 and four (collection) – August 3
- Felicity (collection) – August 10
- difficult guys (collection) – August 12
- Mr. Inbetween (collection) – August 17
- Dollhouse (collection) – August 24
- Dinosaurs, Seasons 1, 2, 3 and four (collection) – August 24