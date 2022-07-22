All of the information and premieres of Disney + in August 2022: She-Hulk, Lightyear, Celebrity Wars: Andor and a lot more

Disney has formally printed what they are going to be the entire premieres of Disney + in August 2022, confirming the particular date of arrival of them all. We had already met a few of them in the past, similar to She-Hulk: Attorney Hulka or Lightyear’s only a few days in the past, however there may be nonetheless room for wonder.

This is likely one of the maximum fascinating months of the yr for the platform, which no longer most effective premieres a brand new collection from the Wonder Cinematic Universe with She-Hulk: Hulka Attorney, to which is added the selection of quick movies Yo soy Groot, but additionally closes the month with the premiere of a brand new Celebrity Wars collection, Andor. In conjunction with all this, new collection and flicks similar to Predator: Los angeles Presa, which we element underneath.

All of the premieres of Disney + in August 2022