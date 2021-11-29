All of the nominees for the Goya Awards 2022: The Excellent Patron, Parallel Moms, Maixabel and a lot more

It is nomination time. After realizing the entire checklist of the entire video games nominated for the awards The Sport Awards 2021, the Goya 2022 Awards have performed the similar by way of publishing the entire authentic checklist of all nominations. The gala can be hung on February 12, 2022 on the Palace of the Arts of Valencia. This yr Nathalie Poza and Jose Coronado can be liable for studying on the Goya 2022.
Checklist of nominees for the Goya Awards 2022
Absolute best movie
- The great boss
- Liberty
- Parallel moms
- Maixabel
- Mediterranean
Absolute best path
- Fernando León de Aranoa for The great boss
- Manuel Martín Cuenca for The daughter
- Pedro Almodóvar by way of Parallel moms
- Icíar Bollaín for Maixabel
Absolute best New Director
- Carol Rodríguez Colás for Chavalas
- Javier Marco Rico for Josefina
- David Martín de los Santos for Lifestyles used to be that
- Clara Roquet for Liberty
Absolute best Main Actress
- Emma Suárez by way of Josefina
- Petra Martínez for Lifestyles used to be that
- Penelope Cruz by way of Parallel moms
- Blanca Portillo by way of Maixabel
Absolute best Main Actor
- Javier Bardem for The great boss
- Javier Gutiérrez for The daughter
- Luis Tosar by way of Maixabel
- Eduard Fernández for Mediterranean
Absolute best Supporting Actress
- Sonia Almarcha for The Excellent Patron
- Nora Navas by way of Liberty
- Aitana Sánchez-Gijón for Parallel moms
- Milena Smit Lt. Parallel moms
Absolute best Supporting Actor
- Celso Bugallo by way of The great boss
- Fernando Albizu for The great boss
- Manolo Solo for The great boss
- Urko Olazabal for Maixabel
Absolute best New Actress
- Angela Cervantes for Chavalas
- Almudena Love for The great boss
- Nicolle García by way of Liberty
- Maria Cerezuela for Maixabel
Absolute best New Actor
- Oscar de los angeles Fuente for The great boss
- Tarik Rmili por The great boss
- Jorge Motos by way of Lucas
- Chechu Salgado by way of The regulations of the border
Absolute best Unique Screenplay
- Fernando León de Aranoa for The great boss
- Clara Roquet for Liberty
- Icíar Bollaín and Isa Campo for Maixabell
- Juanjo Giménez Peña and Pere Altimira for 3
Absolute best Tailored Screenplay
- Júlia de Paz Solvas and Núria Dunjó López for However
- Agustí Villaronga for The stomach of the ocean
- Daniel Monzón and Jorge Guerricaechevarría for The regulations of the border
- Benito Zambrano and Cristina Campos for Lemon Poppy Seed Bread
Absolute best Manufacturing Path
- Love as a substitute
- The great boss
- Maixabel
- Mediterranean
Absolute best Path of Images
- The great boss
- Liberty
- Parallel moms
- Mediterranean
Absolute best Enhancing
- Bajocero
- The great boss
- Josefina
- Maixabel
Absolute best Artwork Path
- The great boss
- The regulations of the border
- Parallel moms
- Maixabel
Absolute best Gown Design
- Love as a substitute
- The great boss
- The regulations of the border
- Maixabel
Absolute best Make-up and Hairstyling
- The great boss
- The regulations of the border
- Liberty
- Maixabel
Higher sound
- The great boss
- Parallel moms
- Maixabel
- 3
Absolute best particular results
- The great boss
- The grandmother
- Mediterranean
- Means Down
Absolute best Unique Track
- The great boss
- The grandmother
- Maixabel
- Mediterranean
Absolute best Unique Music
- Postwar album
- The Quilt
- The regulations of the border
- Mediterranean
Absolute best animated movie
- Computerized Up
- Save the tree
- VALENTINA
- Mironins
Absolute best Documentary Movie
- Who prevents it
- A blues for Tehran
- The go back: existence after ISIS
- Heroes. Silence and Rock & Roll
Absolute best Ibero-American Movie
- Music with out a title
- The mountain vary of desires
- Siamese
- The Wolves
Absolute best Ecu Movie
- Good-bye idiots (France)
- The Easiest Guy (Germany)
- Every other spherical (Denmark)
- A promising younger lady (UK)
Absolute best fiction quick movie
- Farrucas
- We vote
- Mindanao
- Wolf totem
Absolute best Documentary Quick Movie
- Dakhla: Cinema and oblivion
- Showing
- Mom
- Ulises
Absolute best animated quick movie
- Born
- Variety procedure
- The Monkey
- Umbrellas
- Goya of Honor
- Jose Sacristan
The overall tally displays that the flicks with probably the most nominations are The Excellent Patron (20 nominations), Maixabel (14 nominations), Parallel Moms (8 nominations), Freedom (6 nominations), Mediterranean (6 nominations), The Regulations of the Border (6 nominations) and Josefina (3 nominations).