All of the nominees for the Goya Awards 2022: The Excellent Patron, Parallel Moms, Maixabel and a lot more

It is nomination time. After realizing the entire checklist of the entire video games nominated for the awards The Sport Awards 2021, the Goya 2022 Awards have performed the similar by way of publishing the entire authentic checklist of all nominations. The gala can be hung on February 12, 2022 on the Palace of the Arts of Valencia. This yr Nathalie Poza and Jose Coronado can be liable for studying on the Goya 2022.

Checklist of nominees for the Goya Awards 2022

Absolute best movie

The great boss

Liberty

Parallel moms

Maixabel

Mediterranean

Absolute best path

Fernando León de Aranoa for The great boss

Manuel Martín Cuenca for The daughter

Pedro Almodóvar by way of Parallel moms

Icíar Bollaín for Maixabel

Absolute best New Director

Carol Rodríguez Colás for Chavalas

Javier Marco Rico for Josefina

David Martín de los Santos for Lifestyles used to be that

Clara Roquet for Liberty

Absolute best Main Actress

Emma Suárez by way of Josefina

Petra Martínez for Lifestyles used to be that

Penelope Cruz by way of Parallel moms

Blanca Portillo by way of Maixabel

Absolute best Main Actor

Javier Bardem for The great boss

Javier Gutiérrez for The daughter

Luis Tosar by way of Maixabel

Eduard Fernández for Mediterranean

Absolute best Supporting Actress

Sonia Almarcha for The Excellent Patron

Nora Navas by way of Liberty

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón for Parallel moms

Milena Smit Lt. Parallel moms

Absolute best Supporting Actor

Celso Bugallo by way of The great boss

Fernando Albizu for The great boss

Manolo Solo for The great boss

Urko Olazabal for Maixabel

Absolute best New Actress

Angela Cervantes for Chavalas

Almudena Love for The great boss

Nicolle García by way of Liberty

Maria Cerezuela for Maixabel

Absolute best New Actor

Oscar de los angeles Fuente for The great boss

Tarik Rmili por The great boss

Jorge Motos by way of Lucas

Chechu Salgado by way of The regulations of the border

Absolute best Unique Screenplay

Fernando León de Aranoa for The great boss

Clara Roquet for Liberty

Icíar Bollaín and Isa Campo for Maixabell

Juanjo Giménez Peña and Pere Altimira for 3

Absolute best Tailored Screenplay

Júlia de Paz Solvas and Núria Dunjó López for However

Agustí Villaronga for The stomach of the ocean

Daniel Monzón and Jorge Guerricaechevarría for The regulations of the border

Benito Zambrano and Cristina Campos for Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

Absolute best Manufacturing Path

Love as a substitute

The great boss

Maixabel

Mediterranean

Absolute best Path of Images

The great boss

Liberty

Parallel moms

Mediterranean

Absolute best Enhancing

Bajocero

The great boss

Josefina

Maixabel

Absolute best Artwork Path

The great boss

The regulations of the border

Parallel moms

Maixabel

Absolute best Gown Design

Love as a substitute

The great boss

The regulations of the border

Maixabel

Absolute best Make-up and Hairstyling

The great boss

The regulations of the border

Liberty

Maixabel

Higher sound

The great boss

Parallel moms

Maixabel

3

Absolute best particular results

The great boss

The grandmother

Mediterranean

Means Down

Absolute best Unique Track

The great boss

The grandmother

Maixabel

Mediterranean

Absolute best Unique Music

Postwar album

The Quilt

The regulations of the border

Mediterranean

Absolute best animated movie

Computerized Up

Save the tree

VALENTINA

Mironins

Absolute best Documentary Movie

Who prevents it

A blues for Tehran

The go back: existence after ISIS

Heroes. Silence and Rock & Roll

Absolute best Ibero-American Movie

Music with out a title

The mountain vary of desires

Siamese

The Wolves

Absolute best Ecu Movie

Good-bye idiots (France)

The Easiest Guy (Germany)

Every other spherical (Denmark)

A promising younger lady (UK)

Absolute best fiction quick movie

Farrucas

We vote

Mindanao

Wolf totem

Absolute best Documentary Quick Movie

Dakhla: Cinema and oblivion

Showing

Mom

Ulises

Absolute best animated quick movie

Born

Variety procedure

The Monkey

Umbrellas

Goya of Honor

Jose Sacristan

The overall tally displays that the flicks with probably the most nominations are The Excellent Patron (20 nominations), Maixabel (14 nominations), Parallel Moms (8 nominations), Freedom (6 nominations), Mediterranean (6 nominations), The Regulations of the Border (6 nominations) and Josefina (3 nominations).