All Of The Star Trek Movies Available On Streaming

Depart a Remark
House: the ultimate frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise, they usually’re not lightyears away. Sure, all 13 theatrical Star Trek motion pictures can be found to stream — although not all in the identical place. For those who’re trying to view any-or-all the area adventures together with your favourite Star Trek characters, together with Captain James T. Kirk and Captain Jean-Luc Picard, you then’re in luck! We have compiled a listing of all of the locations you possibly can watch the films, and the place you possibly can look forward to finding them within the weeks forward. With that, that is the place all of the Star Trek motion pictures are streaming, together with Star Trek Past. Stream me up, Scotty!
Star Trek: The Movement Image (1979)
Within the first of over a dozen Star Trek motion pictures, 1979’s Star Trek: The Movement Image does not mirror any of the installments that will observe. It is sluggish, meditative pacing harkens extra in the direction of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece 2001: A House Odyssey than any of the extra action-packed Star Trek sequels we’d see in its wake. Suffice to say, you both prefer it or you do not. Personally, I discover it to be a little bit of a nap, however I can see the enchantment. There is not any denying that the filmmakers behind this primary cinematic journey took full benefit of their cinematic potential, filling the body with lengthy, lingering pictures of the Enterprise floating all through the recesses of area. Be warned, although: it is positively a slow-burn. And oddly hyper-sexual too.
Stream it on Hulu. Available on Amazon Prime till June 30th. Available on IMDb TV on July 1st.
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
For a lot of Star Trek followers, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is the best Star Trek film ever made. And it is arduous to argue in any other case, until the latest Star Trek blockbuster actually knocks our area socks off. Director Nicholas Meyer utilized old school story traits to the futuristic franchise, leading to a Moby Dick-esque story the place Captain James T. Kirk and the remainder of the usEnterprise crew sq. off in opposition to the tyrant Khan (Ricardo Montalban), who escapes exile to precise revenge on Kirk whereas additionally attempting to amass a robust machine known as Genesis. A smartly-crafted story full of character-driven stakes, considerate themes, and plenty of thrilling moments, Star Trek has by no means topped this sequel in its cinematic historical past.
Stream it on Hulu. Available on Amazon Prime till June 30th.
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock (1984)
Although it does not attain the identical heights as The Wrath of Khan, notably in the way it downplays the meaningfulness of Spock’s final sacrifice within the film’s emotional climax, Star Trek III: The Search For Spock finds the Enterprise hoping to carry expensive Spock again to life at any time when his spirit is discovered lodged contained in the thoughts of Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy (DeForest Kelley). It is an admittedly compelled effort to place the favored Vulcan again into the fold, however who may complain about that? Along with reprising his function of Spock, Leonard Nimoy additionally jumps into the director’s chair for this third Star Trek movement image, and he proves to be a commendable captain. It is not the perfect Star Trek film, however it’s an gratifying, emotional sequel with an enormous coronary heart.
Stream it on Hulu. Available on Amazon Prime till June 30th.
Star Trek IV: The Voyage House (1986)
In a curious twist, Star Trek IV: The Voyage House progresses the favored science-fiction franchise by pushing the collection again. Particularly, it finds the usEnterprise going again in time to (then) modern-day San Fransisco to guard the now-extinct humpback whales. Positive sufficient, of their time-traveling efforts, they discover themselves to be fish-out-of-water in a primitive society they do not perceive.
It is an undeniably goofy concept for a Star Trek film, however it works! The premise is contemporary and surprisingly humorous, proving director Leonard Nimoy’s stunning knack for comedy (one thing he’d proceed to discover at any time when he took over the reins for 1987’s Three Males and a Child) and an environmentally-cautious storyline that is unexpectedly rousing and affecting. It is also one of many extra accessible Star Trek sequels, leading to one of the vital impressed, entertaining Star Trek blockbusters.
Stream it on IMDb TV, CBS All Entry and Popcorn Flix.
Star Trek V: The Ultimate Frontier (1989)
Whereas Captain James T. Kirk was a noble commander of the usEnterprise, the management abilities of William Shatner, the singular actor who performed him, left one thing to be desired in Star Trek V: The Ultimate Frontier. Whereas maybe not fairly as unhealthy as its fame suggests (at the very least in my humble opinion), it is arduous to name this heavily-panned sequel a shining second for the collection. Shatner’s inexperience as a director is obvious, thus leading to a careless, thematically skewed sequel by which the Enterprise is seeking God on the heart of the galaxy, and it lacks the allure, smarts, and profitable enchantment of the higher Star Trek motion pictures that proceeded it. Fortunately, The Ultimate Frontier wasn’t the final time we noticed the Enterprise.
Stream it on Hulu. Available on Amazon Prime till June 30th. Available on IMDb TV on July 1st.
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Nation (1991)
With director Nicholas Meyer again within the director’s chair, the Enterprise was steered again in the correct path with Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Nation, giving the long-running TV/cinematic collection a correct send-off for its considerate band of area cruisers. The story, which follows Enterprise racing to cease conspirators with a militaristic agenda, is appropriately thematic, although it is best seen as a beautiful, melancholy goodbye to the crew we all know and love. Significantly since Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry dying shortly earlier than its premiere, there’s an plain somberness to this sequel. Whereas Captain Kirk’s story continued with Generations, that is the final time we see the unique Enterprise crew in motion. It is a poignant send-off to one of the vital iconic ensembles of the previous millenium.
Stream it on Hulu. Available on Amazon Prime till June 30th. Available on IMDb TV on July 1st.
Star Trek: Generations (1994)
In idea, this cinematic torch passing between the Star Trek Enterprise and Star Trek: The Subsequent Era‘s crew ought to’ve been monumental. Alas, this crossover movie grew to become one of many weaker installments within the extended sci-fi collection, regardless of touching performances from William Shatner (in his closing portrayal of Kirk) and Patrick Stewart. As we watch these two captains be a part of forces to cease a villain (Malcolm McDowell) from destroying the photo voltaic system, we get what may’ve been a considerate, poignant reflection on legacies and what it means to sacrifice every little thing for the widespread good of humanity and past.
Alas, the fabric does not match the potential, leading to an underwhelming conclusion to Kirk’s story. Maybe that is what makes it worse. Figuring out it is his final journey, this in any other case forgettable sequel does not match his indelible legacy.
Stream it on Crackle, Tubi, CBS All Entry and Popcorn Flix. Available on IMDb TV on July 1st.
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
For a lot of Star Trek followers, Star Trek: First Contact is the perfect TNG film. It is comprehensible why many individuals really feel this fashion. On this thrilling sequel, which sees the crew going again to the 21st century to cease the Borg from conquering Earth, you get parts of each Wrath of Khan and The Voyage House, leading to an thrilling, appropriately cinematic continuation for The Subsequent Era. It is simply essentially the most critically and commercially profitable of the spin-off collection’ movies, and for some of us, it is thought-about the most effective Star Trek motion pictures. It additionally, because it occurs, harkens again to Moby Dick.
Stream It on IMDb TV, CBS All Entry and Popcorn Flix.
Star Trek: Riot (1998)
Whereas the reception to Star Trek: Riot is combined amongst Star Trek followers, it was a quaint return-to-form (in a lot as a Star Trek blockbuster could be “quaint”) to the extra ideological roots of the sci-fi franchise. We observe the Starfleet crew as they uncover a conspiracy with the species Son’a to steal a peaceable planet known as Ba’ku, identified for its rejuvenating properties. As soon as once more, environmentalism components into the fold, and the plot is admittedly foolish. Riot can also be distinctly restrained, notably in comparison with First Contact, which was additionally directed by Jonathan Frakes. However its smaller, extra insulated plot is fairly charming. Its deal with character and themes within the midst of motion appears like an extension of the present in a approach the opposite, extra bombastic TNG motion pictures did not.
Stream it on Hulu. Available on Amazon Prime till June 30th.
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
In what could be the ultimate Star Trek film for The Subsequent Era crew and the final Star Trek film till 2009, Star Trek: Nemesis finds Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a private battle with Shinzon (Tom Hardy), an evil clone of Picard, who threatens to take management of the Roman Star Empire. It is a foolish premise, however one which’s notably extra high-concept than Riot. Whereas it lacks the wit and class of TNG‘s TV run, choosing thunderous motion beats as an alternative, Nemesis does have compelling moments between Patrick Stewart and a younger Hardy. Whereas he’d get his moments to shine in higher tasks, Hardy’s star energy is plain on this villainous function. Whereas it was a crucial/business disappointment, it paved the best way for Hardy’s future A-list standing.
Stream it on Crackle, Tubi, CBS All Entry and Popcorn Flix. Available on IMDb TV on July 1st.
Star Trek (2009)
Following an underwhelming collection of Star Trek motion pictures, J.J. Abrams’ vibrant, exuberant 2009 reboot, Star Trek, felt just like the kick within the pants that the franchise wanted. Whereas different makes an attempt at reinventing/retooling different common IPs have usually fell flat, this energetic, immensely entertaining new origin story of the unique USS enterprise crew was benefitted by Abrams’ sharp eye for motion, an enjoyably contemporary perspective on these common characters, and sharp performances from our younger forged, notably Chris Pine as Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Karl City as Bones, Zoe Saldana as Uhura, John Cho as Sulu, Anton Yelchin as Chekov, and Simon Pegg as Scotty.
Many reboots fail to steadiness between honoring their elders and doing one thing uniquely enjoyable, however Abrams figured it out fabulously, leading to a refreshing new take.
Stream it on FuboTV.
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
Whereas actually among the many most contested Star Trek motion pictures, notably in the way it rips off Wrath of Khan in shameless trend, there are a number of thrills to be present in Star Trek Into Darkness, J.J. Abrams’ follow-up to his huge 2009 blockbuster. On this sequel, the brand new USS Enterprise crew battle a former Starfleet-turned-terrorist who goes by the title “John Harrison” (Benedict Cumberbatch) — though (as you’ve got in all probability heard), that is not his actual title.
The pacing is quick and relentless, which helps clean out some wonkier story beats, although followers who disparaged the whiz-bang-buck type of Star Trek (2009) had been understandably extra crucial of this action-packed sequel. Nonetheless, it is not with out its emotional moments, notably Leonard Nimoy enjoying Spock for the final time.
Stream it on FX Now.
Star Trek Past (2016)
2016’s Star Trek Past did not get the identical discover as its action-packed predecessors, finally underperforming on the field workplace. However for a lot of Star Trek followers, it was a welcomed return-to-form. Directed by Justin Repair (Quick 5) and co-written by Simon Pegg, Star Trek Past follows the crew of the usEnterprise as they discover the additional recesses of area and encountering the villainous Krall (Idris Elba) who places them to the check. Regardless of the excessive stakes, Past was notably much less over-energized than its predecessor, returning to the extra intellectually-stimulating materials that made the collection what it’s right this moment.
Although it did not seize the identical heights as the perfect installments, it was a worthwhile sequel. It was additionally an unexpectedly mournful goodbye to Anton Yelchin, who died shortly earlier than its launch.
Stream it on IMDb TV.
What’s your favourite Star Trek film? Tell us within the remark part.
Add Comment