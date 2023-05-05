All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first official trailer for the Korean drama series All Of Us Are Dead, which is set amid the zombie apocalypse, was released on Netflix.

Students are seen coming to Hyosan High School on what seems to be a typical morning. Viruses possess both intelligence and instinct.

She is taken to the nurse’s office by her classmates, and when they return, she is covered with blood and has turned into a zombie. The fatal virus soon infects students and employees and spreads widely.

Later, a biology professor says in an interrogation chamber that he would prefer to live as a monster than die as a person. This implies that he may have contributed to the virus’s spread.

The survivors who are still in the school are in danger from a fresh wave of zombies. Says Choi Nam-ra, “There they are.

Thanks to the webcomic By At Our School by Joo Dong-Geun, which features high school students trapped on campus, a zombie apocalypse spreads throughout the campus.

Yoon Chan-young and Park Ji-hoo, who starred in House of Hummingbird and Doctor John, respectively, are two of the film’s well-known actors.

The forthcoming series will be led by writers Chun Sung-il and director Lee Jae-Hyun. Squid Game actor Lee Yoo-mi will make an unspecified appearance.

The South Korean horror drama All of Us Are Dead, giving the zombie genre a horrific high-school spin, is ready to seize your attention and devour your brain.

In an interview published in the Korea Herald, director Lee Jae-kyoo of All of Us are Dead said that he “intentionally” left space in the series for a possible second season:

According to Lee, who was alluding to the hybrid zombies we see during the second half of the episode, “many directions, settings, and scenes are intentionally produced to extend the story into an additional season.”

“The next season can discuss the survival of zombies if the first season can be viewed as having shown humanity’s survival.”

It’s time to gather some school supplies, strain our brains, and plough through the most recent information on this vicious masterpiece since a second season is located the horizon.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date

In All of Us Are Dead, which will make its Netflix debut on January 28, Korean teens encounter their first-ever zombie survival challenge.

Viewers see a glimpse of the bloody struggle between the zombie students and the fleeing survivors in the teaser for the date announcement.

A pupil informs the viewers about the virus wreaking havoc in the school during the first scene.

This film also includes spectacular action scenes staged at the school as well as horrifying visuals of infected pupils who have contracted the mystery zombie infection.

Students imprisoned in a zombie-infested classroom without food, phones, or carers defend themselves from zombies by hiding behind desk lights, bookcases, and bows.

Daring teens discover love and companionship in zombies in spite of the zombie apocalypse. A brand-new chapter of the history of zombies will start with this narrative.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast

The long-awaited webtoon version of All of Us Are Dead was made available on Netflix in May. This drama’s cast included Park Ji Huu, Yoon Chan Young, and Cho Yi Hyun, and it premiered on January 28, 2022.

Yoo Chan Young has acted in the dramas Nobody Knows? and Do You Like Brahms? both released in 2020.

Prior to Beautiful World (2019), Park Ji Huu had appearances in Sweet Revenge 2 (2018) and Beautiful World (2019).

Cho Yi Hyun also shown his acting prowess in the dramas School 2021 and Hospital Playlist 2. Jigeum Worri Hakkinen is the name of the webtoon adaption.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Trailer

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Plot

Nearly everyone died at the end of All of Us Are Dead. After the first breakout, the zombie threat soon engulfed Hyosan, and the majority of the living dead were ultimately obliterated by bombardment by the Korean military.

Even if the majority of survivors have finished telling their tales, it’s still conceivable for the epidemic to recur. One zombie would be enough to start everything over completely.

Then there is Nam-ra, who remained human despite the illness wreaking havoc on her body.

She turns out to be one of several hybrids that can take advantage of the virus to become stronger and more pain-resistant.

Another concern that might be addressed in future episodes is the dilemma that the desire for human flesh still exists.

There is also an indication that implies the infection has now gone to Japan, and whether the programme only alludes to it or if the whole plot is relocated abroad, season two could certainly explore that.

However, given that All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean production, the latter choice does seem unlikely.

Perhaps it’s not the best place to check for season two predictions since Lee Jae-kyoo made more significant alterations from the webtoon.

Over a decade have passed since I received my high school diploma. In 2009, the first webtoon series debuted.

I believe that ten years will be enough time for the world to transform. Although it was challenging, I closely observed the mindsets and actions of high school learners today, Lee said.

Some of the behaviours and emotions of today’s kids were quite difficult for an adult to understand.

The players, who were themselves high school students, were carefully consulted to affirm these portions, according to the director.

We anticipate the transition from the original webtoon to the TV programme to continue for season two due to the emphasis on upgrading the content.

Director Lee Jae-kyoo has previously said that “if the first season can be regarded as having presented humanity’s survival, the next season will be about the survival of zombies.”

He went on to remark that he thought the show will inspire viewers to reflect on their own lives, so it’s probable that season two would have more of that.

In an effort to emphasise individuals who accept responsibility and others who do not when an incident, such as school violence, happens, the genesis of the zombie virus was added in the series.

Despite being another undead action thriller, he remarked, “I felt the series gave the audience an opportunity to reflect on the sort of people they are.