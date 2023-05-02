All Of Us Are Dead Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

If you like all Korean dramas, you may have come to our page to learn about All of Us Are Dead season 2. Will it be cancelled or renewed? Will it have a follow-up?

The kids at Hyosan High School might have survived the initial zombie outbreak, however the horror is far from over, according to a tweet from the All of Us Are Dead official team.

Well, following its phenomenal success, All of Us Are Dead Season 1 Season 2 from the show will soon return to our screens, according to Netflix.

Let’s discuss the potential premiere dates, cast, and story of the show till it airs. Where is it broadcast? Is it worthwhile to watch? You will learn about it, all of this, and a lot more if you keep reading.

In a South Korean undead apocalypse television show, everyone is dead. For Netflix, the drama is helmed by Kim Nam-Su, Chun Sung-il, with Lee Jae-Kyoo.

Based on Joo Dong-guen’s webcomic “Now at Our School,” the series. The Sung Hee Girls High School near Andong, South Korea, serves as the location for the series’ filming.

The show’s first season premiered on Netflix on January 28, 2022. The zombie series shattered numerous K-dramas’ records and gained worldwide attention, not only in Korea.

In the first 30 days after being released, it received approximately 474.26 million hours of viewing time. Within a week, it rose to the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 charts.

With its K-drama offerings, Netflix is currently having a great time. With spooky dramas, life-or-death circumstances in Squid Game, even apocalyptic demon monsters in Hellbound, the online service has just recently opened up a whole new universe of Korean material.

The South Korean horror drama All of Us Are Dead, which gives the zombie genre a horrific high school twist, is here to grab your interest and devour your brain.

We know you’re all eagerly anticipating new episodes of All of Us Are Dead because, like the other series listed, it’s both addicting and well-made. You’re at the correct spot, so that’s excellent, isn’t it?

In an interview with The Korea Herald, All of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae-kyoo declared that he had “intentionally” left space in the programme for a possible second season.

According to Lee, who was alluding to the hybrid zombies we see in the second half of the episode, “many directions, settings, and scenes were deliberately produced to expand the story over an additional season.”

“The next season can discuss the survival of zombies if the first season is to be seen to have presented humanity’s survival.”

It’s time to gather some school supplies, strain our brains, and plough through the most recent information on this vicious masterpiece now that another season is on the horizon.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 3 Release Date

Netflix is a master at teasing K-drama fans. Netflix said that All of Us Are Dead season 2 will be renewed on July 6, 2022. Social media was used to spread the news.

On the other hand, there isn’t any confirmation of the season’s release date. On July 13, 2022, work on season 2’s production began. We anticipate the camera too soon since 2022 is about to come to an end.

Only then will there be a potential that season 2 will debut in 2023 or alternatively, in the first half of 2024. In addition, the amount of episodes in this season will probably be the same as in the previous one.

The first season consisted of 12 episodes, each lasting between 50 and 70 minutes, for a total runtime of about 728 minutes.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 3 Cast

Although not one of the All of Us Are Dead cast members have explicitly stated that they’ll be back, it’s likely safe to assume that the main characters will.

As On-jo and Su-hyeok as well as the characters Dae-su, Ha-ri, Mi-jin, and Hyo-ryung, Park Ji-hoo and Park Solomon are anticipated to make a comeback.

Additionally, Ham Ji-hun is probably going to make a comeback and take the helm of the newly focused story if the upcoming season is about zombies and hambies.

The idea that the show may take a more zombie-focused turn is intriguing, so if this is indeed the path that the programme wants to go in, Nam-Ra might end up becoming our new protagonist.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 3 Trailer

All Of Us Are Dead Season 3 Plot

All of Us Are Dead’s first season came to a rather conclusive conclusion, but there is still room for creative narrative in All Our Friends Are Dead.

Nam-ra revealed at the conclusion of the broadcast that she is still a “hambie” and said that she has been assisting others just like her all around the globe.

She leaves her buddies and retreats to isolation, perhaps joining whatever commune that the other hambies have built.

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume that All Our Friends Are Dead’s next season would concentrate on the hammies telling us how they live, maybe delving a bit more into the politics surrounding their exclusion, and how they could integrate into a society that is changing.

Additionally, it appears that the show’s director wants to concentrate more on the zombies anyway, as he previously discussed his vision for the second season of All Our Friends Are Dead in an interview.

“Many directions, settings, and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the plot into an additional season, including the debut of the new race of zombies—immune and immortal,” director Lee Jae-kyoo said in an interview with The Korean Herald.

“The next season can discuss the survival of the zombies if the first season may prove seen as having represented humanity’s survival.” “I want to give the audience another season.”

The narrative of a school kid is told in All of Us Are Dead. after a misbegotten scientific experiment. Students battle to stay safe as the whole school is overrun by zombies.

Kids had to utilise classroom supplies to fend off the zombies since they were under government sanctions and were without food or water. just to get out of school unharmed and alive.

The finale of Season 1 was really awful. Some students ultimately perished, while others survived the zombie apocalypse. The pupils managed to get out from the zombie assault area and make it to the safety camps.

Students discover the nation has forgotten them when they arrive to safety camps. Nobody is available to assist them. They then go back to school where they run upon Nam-ra, who is now a hybrid of a human and a zombie.

Nam-Ra leaped from an institution roof to close the closing scene. Whether he is still alive or not is still a mystery. The buddies speculate that there may be additional pupils at the school who are similar like Nam-Ra.

Season 2 is said to be focused around pupils like Nam-ra. Furthermore, zombies continue to pose a threat to the city.

Zombies could assault it once again. One little, lethal virus is all it takes to wipe out a whole city.