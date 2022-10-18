All operators are warning of a change in their conditions. It affects you and the fault lies with the new Law

It is very likely that, in recent weeks, your operator has sent you an SMS or an email notifying you of a change in conditions related to Law 11/2022 General Telecommunications. Perhaps it was included in the last telephone bill or it may have been three months ago, when said Law was approved by the Government and published in the BOE.

We have already seen it in Movistar, in O2, in Vodafone… And it is that all operators are obliged to modify the conditions of the contracts to adapt them to the new Law. But, what do the changes consist of? In most cases, they have to do with the maximum duration of said contract, which becomes 24 months, but there are also those who have taken advantage of the occasion to insert an additional clause. Let’s see it.

Pepephone, one of the first

Last June, the Government approved the new General Telecommunications Lawwhich, among other things, meant the definitive farewell to phone booths and directories as part of the universal service update.

In addition, this new Law introduced several measures focused on reinforcing the rights of users on issues such as permanence, portability or privacy. It was published in the BOE on June 28 and entered into force the following day, but the operators had a period of four months to adapt the contracts of their current clients to the new regulations.

Email that Pepephone sent to its customers

One of the first to notify his clients and to implement the appropriate changes, was Pepephone. Through an email sent to its users, the operator of Grupo MásMóvil communicated a couple of updates in its General Conditions that would come into force on August 29:

Maximum duration of 24 months : “the contracts will have a duration of 24 months, automatically extended if there is no change on the part of the client”. None of Pepephone’s rates are permanent, so the change does not affect customers, they can unsubscribe whenever they want.

Non-payment costs: “in the event of non-payment of the invoice by the customer, Pepephone will be able to charge you the expenses generated by this non-payment, as well as the costs derived from the return of the receipt and the costs of reconnection”. These costs replace the default interest that existed until now and that Pepephone did not apply, so it undertakes not to claim the new costs either.

Apart from these two changes, Pepephone also reported a change in the format of these conditions to make them easier to understand.

Changes in Movistar and O2

Something similar happened in O2, which sent an email to its clients in mid-September advising of the changes it was going to apply. In this case, reference was also made to the maximum duration of the contracted service, which was previously indefinite without permanence and was now limited to 24 months with automatic renewal for another 24 months.

At the end of this period, the possibility to terminate it without penalty, but in O2 there is no permanence either, so, in this sense, nothing changes for its clients. Likewise, Telefónica’s second brand warned of a couple of minor changes regarding its commitment to the environment and the ‘Data Protection’ section, where the addresses have been updated and a specific email has been included for the management of cancellations : [email protected]

Email that O2 sent to its customers

Speaking of Telefonica, Movistar It has also been warning in September through SMS or emails of the changes that it will introduce on October 29. In this case, the most important change is also that of the maximum duration of the contract of 24 months because, although Movistar does not have permanence in its rates, it does affect those who have purchased one of the devices that the operator offers from 0 euros a month.

In addition, Movistar has updated its privacy and data protection policy, allowing, for example, to contact customers at least once a year, to inform them and/or offer them the best existing rates.

Changes in Vodafone and Lowi

And from Movistar we went to Vodafone, one of the operators that has raised the most controversy with its changes. The English operator also refers to the maximum duration of 24 months and the possibility of unsubscribing after that period without paying any additional cost and without the need for a month’s notice.

SMS that Vodafone has sent to its customers

However, as we already told you, Vodafone has taken advantage of this change in conditions to introduce a clause of automatic update of rates according to the CPI Average YoY (same as Avatel). It has also modified the privacy policy to inform you that, if you give your express consent when requested by the operator, the operator may notify you of offers from other Vodafone Group companies.

We have also seen the latter in Lowi, which warns its customers that it will soon request permission for other Group companies to make offers to them. In that notice, which Lowi sent to its users around September 20, it also explains that, from now on, the contracts will have a duration of 24 months (until now nothing was specified about it).

Lowi statement to its customers explaining the changes

After that period, Lowi will notify you and, if you do not object, it will be automatically renewed for another 24 months. It must be remembered, however, that Lowi only has a three-month stay in its fiber rates, so in the rest, you can leave whenever you want. And although the Law allows the operator to demand a month’s notice, Lowi undertakes not to ask for it.

Changes in Orange and Jazztel

Orange is also already sending the corresponding email to its customers informing them of the entry into force of the new Law and the changes that it will apply to its conditions as of October 30. In this case, Orange It also includes the clause that refers to the maximum duration of 24 months, extendable if the client does not say otherwise.

Email that Orange is sending to its customers

About the month of notice that the Law allows, Orange assures that it will only require to communicate the cancellation two days in advance. In prepaid, the contract will be valid for 6 months from the time the first call or connection is made or from the last top-up, and will be automatically extended for identical periods of 6 months with each top-up.

More of the same in Jazztel, another of Orange Spain’s brands. Until now, their contracts had an indefinite duration and will be 24 months from October 30. Jazztel undertakes to notify you when the end date approaches and, unless you say otherwise, it will be renewed automatically. Like Orange, it will only require two days’ notice to unsubscribe. Simyo hasn’t started sending the notice to its customers yet, but they assure us that they will soon.

The 24-month cap is the key

In short, as we have seen, the new General Telecommunications Law 11/2022 is applicable to all carriers, so everyone has been forced to modify the conditions of the contract to adapt to it. Some did it at the beginning, while others have left it for the end, but they all have to be ready by October 30.

In most cases, the most important change has to do with define the maximum duration of the contracts, which now becomes 24 months. In operators that have permanence, that will be the limit. In those that do not, nothing changes for the user. The possibility of terminating the contract without penalty at the end of that period is also included.

The Law allows operators ask for a month’s notice to unsubscribe, but most of them will not require it (DAZN, for example, has accepted it and now the cancellation of the account takes 30 days to become effective). Another general trend is the modification of some clauses related to privacy or data protection, and the improvement of the wording to make everything clearer and easier to understand.

Vodafone and Avatel have taken advantage of the change in conditions to include the controversial IPC clause, something that Movistar and O2 already contemplated in their contracts (although they were not applying it). And these are, broadly speaking, the most important changes. most operators have already sent a notice to their customersAnd if they haven’t, they will soon. As we always do, we advise you to read it carefully, you already know that the fine print can be very treacherous.