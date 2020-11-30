All-party meeting on Friday chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Corona crisis, will there be a nationwide lockdown again?

PM Modi Meeting On Covid-19 Crisis: An all-party meeting will be held on Friday, December 4, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. All members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be involved in the meeting. The all-party meeting is taking place amid a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases. It is being told that the meeting will start at 10:30 am. Also Read – PM Modi in Varanasi: From the gift of Dev Deepavali to Kashi, to the concerns of farmers, PM Modi has these 10 big things in his parliamentary constituency

This meeting is also important because Zydus Cadila, Bharat Biotech, and Serum Institute of India (SII) are being held after the Prime Minister's visit. It is expected that the review of the construction work of the coronavirus vaccine and restrictions such as lockdown can be discussed in it. Top government officials including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Pralhad Joshi are expected to attend the meeting.

With Prime Minister Modi’s all-party meeting in the country in the fast growing corona cases, such speculations have started that whether the lockdown will be considered again. It is known that in view of increasing cases of corona in many states of the country, many restrictions like lockdown and night curfew have been imposed till 31 December. However, some concessions have also been given along with it.

On the other hand, more than 94 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 in the country so far and more than 1 lakh 37 thousand have lost their lives. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 38,772 new cases of corona occurred in the country in the last 24 hours and 443 people died during this period.

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 94,31,692 in the country, while 1,37,139 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached much below 4 lakhs. There are 4,46,952 active cases of corona in the country, while 88,47,600 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 45,333 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.