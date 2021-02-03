All PS5 games that can be played at 60 FPS and 4K

Making the leap to the new generation not only guarantees the enjoyment of the games that have arrived and are to come, but also the use of their technology. Many generations of consoles have passed without us being able to enjoy a true double in terms of resolution and rate of images per second, leaving this only to users who have a good PC. This has changed and in just a few months of life we ​​have verified it: here is the list with all the PS5 games that we can play at 60 FPS and 4K right now, because fortunately there are several titles that are receiving updates that help to achieve this combo, such as the recent cases of God of War or The Division 2, for example.

PS5 games with 4K resolution and 60 FPS

The new Sony console provides spectacular features, which allow us to enjoy games as was unthinkable on PS4. There are already several titles that allow us to get the most out of the console (and television, since we need one that allows us to reach those numbers) with 4K resolution and a frame rate equal to or greater than 60 FPS. At the moment there are many titles that are not capable of offering both features simultaneously, but we can choose between both.

These are all the PS5 games that, right now, offer 4K resolution (we include those that offer it dynamically) and 60 FPS in any of its graphic modalities.

Astro’s Playroom – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Borderlands 3 – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode Bugsnax – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Call of Duty: Black Ops III – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War – 4K and 60 FPS or dynamic 4K and 120 FPS

– 4K and 60 FPS or dynamic 4K and 120 FPS Days Gone – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Dead by Daylight – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Demon’s Souls (Remake) – Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS in performance mode

– Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS in performance mode Destiny 2 – 4K y 60 FPS (1080p y 120 FPS en PVP)

– 4K y 60 FPS (1080p y 120 FPS en PVP) Devil May Cry V: Special Edition – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Dirt 5 – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode Fall Guys – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS For Honor – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Fortnite – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode FIFA 21 – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Godfall – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS God of War – 4K and 60 FPS (after the last patch)

– 4K and 60 FPS (after the last patch) Gran Turismo 7 – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS

– Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS InFamous: Second Son – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Immortals: Fenyx Rising – Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS

– Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS JETT: The Far Shore – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Maneater – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Marvel’s Avengers – 4K and 60 FPS in performance mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in performance mode MLB The Show 20 – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Madden NFL 21 – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – 4K y 120 FPS

– 4K y 120 FPS Monster Hunter World – 4K and 60 FPS in resolution mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in resolution mode Medievil – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS NBA 2K21 – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Nioh Collection – 4K and 60 FPS (both games)

– 4K and 60 FPS (both games) No Man’s Sky – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Overcooked! All you can eat – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Planetside 2 – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Quantum Error – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Rainbow Six Siege – Native 4K and 60 FPS or dynamic 4K and 120 FPS

– Native 4K and 60 FPS or dynamic 4K and 120 FPS Rocket League – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Riders Republic – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Sackboy: A Big Adventure – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Star Wars: Squadrons – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS The Pathless – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Have got has got – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – 4K and 60 FPS (after the last patch)

– 4K and 60 FPS (after the last patch) Warframe – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Wipeout Omega Collection – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS WRC 9 – 4K y 60 FPS

The list will grow as the months go by, of course, but for now these are the games that get the most out of this fantastic duo. Are you taking advantage of PS5 to enjoy this resolution and frame rate? Is it enough for you? It will be curious to find out if in the future these options will continue to be prioritized in games or we will once again have a more realistic visual quality limited to the 30 FPS to which we were subscribed in previous generations.