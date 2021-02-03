All PS5 games that can be played at 60 FPS and 4K

Making the leap to the new generation not only guarantees the enjoyment of the games that have arrived and are to come, but also the use of their technology. Many generations of consoles have passed without us being able to enjoy a true double in terms of resolution and rate of images per second, leaving this only to users who have a good PC. This has changed and in just a few months of life we have verified it: here is the list with all the PS5 games that we can play at 60 FPS and 4K right now, because fortunately there are several titles that are receiving updates that help to achieve this combo, such as the recent cases of God of War or The Division 2, for example.
PS5 games with 4K resolution and 60 FPS
The new Sony console provides spectacular features, which allow us to enjoy games as was unthinkable on PS4. There are already several titles that allow us to get the most out of the console (and television, since we need one that allows us to reach those numbers) with 4K resolution and a frame rate equal to or greater than 60 FPS. At the moment there are many titles that are not capable of offering both features simultaneously, but we can choose between both.
These are all the PS5 games that, right now, offer 4K resolution (we include those that offer it dynamically) and 60 FPS in any of its graphic modalities.
- Astro’s Playroom – 4K y 60 FPS
- Borderlands 3 – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode
- Bugsnax – 4K y 60 FPS
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – 4K y 60 FPS
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War – 4K and 60 FPS or dynamic 4K and 120 FPS
- Days Gone – 4K y 60 FPS
- Dead by Daylight – 4K y 60 FPS
- Demon’s Souls (Remake) – Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS in performance mode
- Destiny 2 – 4K y 60 FPS (1080p y 120 FPS en PVP)
- Devil May Cry V: Special Edition – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 4K y 60 FPS
- Dirt 5 – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode
- Fall Guys – 4K y 60 FPS
- For Honor – 4K y 60 FPS
- Fortnite – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode
- FIFA 21 – 4K y 60 FPS
- Godfall – 4K y 60 FPS
- God of War – 4K and 60 FPS (after the last patch)
- Gran Turismo 7 – 4K y 60 FPS
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS
- InFamous: Second Son – 4K y 60 FPS
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising – Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS
- JETT: The Far Shore – 4K y 60 FPS
- Maneater – 4K y 60 FPS
- Marvel’s Avengers – 4K and 60 FPS in performance mode
- MLB The Show 20 – 4K y 60 FPS
- Madden NFL 21 – 4K y 60 FPS
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – 4K y 120 FPS
- Monster Hunter World – 4K and 60 FPS in resolution mode
- Medievil – 4K y 60 FPS
- NBA 2K21 – 4K y 60 FPS
- Nioh Collection – 4K and 60 FPS (both games)
- No Man’s Sky – 4K y 60 FPS
- Overcooked! All you can eat – 4K y 60 FPS
- Planetside 2 – 4K y 60 FPS
- Quantum Error – 4K y 60 FPS
- Rainbow Six Siege – Native 4K and 60 FPS or dynamic 4K and 120 FPS
- Rocket League – 4K y 60 FPS
- Riders Republic – 4K y 60 FPS
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – 4K y 60 FPS
- Star Wars: Squadrons – 4K y 60 FPS
- The Pathless – 4K y 60 FPS
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – 4K and 60 FPS (after the last patch)
- Warframe – 4K y 60 FPS
- Wipeout Omega Collection – 4K y 60 FPS
- WRC 9 – 4K y 60 FPS
The list will grow as the months go by, of course, but for now these are the games that get the most out of this fantastic duo. Are you taking advantage of PS5 to enjoy this resolution and frame rate? Is it enough for you? It will be curious to find out if in the future these options will continue to be prioritized in games or we will once again have a more realistic visual quality limited to the 30 FPS to which we were subscribed in previous generations.
