‘All Rise’ Creator Greg Spottiswood Fired Following Misconduct Probe

Following an investigation into allegations of racially insensitive remarks from “All Rise” creator and co-showrunner Greg Spottiswood throughout Season 2 of the CBS sequence, Warner Bros. Tv has severed ties with the TV creator. Co-showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence will change into sole showrunner of the present.

“Warner Bros. Tv has relieved ‘All Rise’ government producer Greg Spottiswood of his duties, efficient instantly,” in accordance with an announcement from a Warner Bros. TV spokesperson. “Government producer Dee Harris-Lawrence will proceed to function showrunner of the sequence, working carefully with fellow government producers Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein. We stay dedicated, always, to offering a protected and inclusive working surroundings on our productions and for all staff.”

Deadline first reported information of Spottiswood’s departure.

The ouster follows a report from the New York Occasions final August detailing complaints of Spottiswood’s conduct and management within the writers’ room. The courtroom drama starring Simone Missick had its fair proportion of behind-the-scenes drama, in accordance with the report, with 5 of the unique seven employees writers leaving the present over Spottiswood’s method to race and gender within the writers’ room. One author who departed, Shernold Edwards, instructed the New York Occasions that “We had to take action a lot behind the scenes to maintain these scripts from being racist and offensive.”

The problems that led to Spottiswood’s firing Wednesday had been separate from the precise considerations introduced up throughout Season 1, in accordance with a supply acquainted with the scenario, and had been the product of a separate, secondary investigation. However in addition they associated to problems with offensive language surrounding race and tradition within the writers’ room.

CBS has not but decided on whether or not to resume “All Rise” for a 3rd season.