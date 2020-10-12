All-round preparation against China: 30 of 44 bridges will connect to LAC, 50-ton T-90 tank is also easy to carry

New Delhi: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has set a record by constructing 54 important bridges in a year. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday formally opened 44 bridges built by the Army Border Roads Organization, or BRO, in what was described by the government as a record-breaking demonstration. 44 are out of 102 bridges being built by BRO. These bridges are designed to withstand the movement of India’s heaviest battle tanks. Also Read – Road reached inaccessible areas amid tension on LAC, Rajnath inaugurated 44 bridges, only so many bridges in Ladakh

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday dedicated 44 bridges built in the Samiverti areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to the nation on Monday. In his brief address, while inaugurating the bridges in the online program, Singh referred to the situation on India’s border with Pakistan and China. Also Read – Ladakh border dispute: India and Chinese army will hold talks again today to reduce tension

The Defense Minister said, “You are familiar with the situation created on our northern and eastern borders. First Pakistan and now China. It seems that border disputes have been made under a mission. We have about 7000 km long border with these countries. Singh said that under the “forward-looking” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is not only facing these crises strongly, but is also bringing major and historical changes in all these areas. Also Read – Farooq Abdullah’s controversial statement, said – Article 370 will be implemented again with the help of China

Officials said that most of these 44 bridges are in strategically important areas and will help the military forces in ensuring speedy movement of troops and weapons. Seven of these bridges are in Ladakh. The Defense Minister laid the symbolic basis of the Nechifu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh through a digital program.

These bridges have been built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO). Their inauguration took place at a time when India is facing a deadlock with China in eastern Ladakh. Singh said that the construction of these bridges will be beneficial for the common people as well as the army in the area. The Defense Minister said, “Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year.” He underlined that the improvement in border infrastructure will help the armed forces greatly.

Singh said, “These roads are not only for strategic needs, but also reflect the equal participation of all parties in the development of the nation.” The Defense Minister congratulated the BRO for working tirelessly even during the lockdown imposed due to the corono virus. He said, “The BRO continued operations in the northeastern states, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The BRO continued its work by ensuring that snow is not delayed in remote areas. ” Significantly, in the midst of deadlock with China, India has accelerated work on many important projects. This includes a strategically important road connecting Darcha in Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh.

According to the Hindustan Times news, an official said that on Monday, 30 of the 44 bridges have been commissioned along the route from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh on the Line of Actual Control. These are class 70 bridges (bridges); That is, such bridges which can technically bear the weight of vehicles weighing 70 tons.

Arjun, India’s heaviest battle tank, is about 60 tonnes. In addition, India recently sent its T-90 Bhishma tank to places in the eastern Ladakh sector, weighing about 45 tonnes, to respond to the provocative moves of the People’s Liberation Army of China.

