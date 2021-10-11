All Rusu Mountain collectibles in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena’s Journey: Bridge of Spirits will likely be filled with collectibles that very imaginable you need to find and obtain, since some are aesthetic. It’s a must to be affected person, whilst being attentive to the whole lot round you in finding them. All over all of your adventure, undergo other spaces: the primary space was once the Village, later the Forgotten Wooded area, then you definately went during the Taro Tree and now you’re within the Rusu Mountain.

Collectibles from Kena: Bridge of Spirits are a number of: Rot, Hats, Flower Shrines, Spirit Mail, Cursed Chests and Meditation Puts. Subsequently, with this information we carry you the site of every of them inside the Rusu Mountain, which is able to assist you to whole all of the assortment.

All Rusu Mountain Rot in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inside of Rusu Mountain there are a complete of 13 Rot to gather. Now not they all can also be discovered from the primary second you arrive in that space, however they’ll be unlocked as you move during the tale.

LOCATION #1 After the cave warp stone, head down the trail that looks at the left. Later you’ll see one of those very vivid lanterns, in case you are conscious of the trunk, there’s a Rot beneath. #2 Within the deer statue, there’s a woodland tear, however you don’t have to concentrate on it, however cross to the precise. Soar till you succeed in the wood arch and drop onto a rock. There you’ll see the Rot. #3 After the Ruins Warp Stone, cross proper, drop down a ledge and you’ll see the Rot. #4 While you catch the former Rot, cross up the place you dropped. Use the Rots to pick out up a stone and produce it to a platform, whilst you cross up, you’ll see the Rot. #5 After finding out methods to use the bow, you’ll in finding a space with some problem to shoot arrows. At the proper aspect, there’s a blue flower pot striking from a tree. Shoot him and the Rot will fall. # 6, # 7 and # 8 You obtain those Rot whilst you take away Corruption from the Area of Rusu. #9 After doing away with the corruption, input the home and in a drawer on the again, you’ll in finding the Rot. #10 When you’re taking the former Rot, you’ll see that there’s a small trail to a tunnel. Run round till you succeed in the Rot. #11 While you be informed the talent of the bow, head again alongside the way in which. You’ll see that there’s an island with a blue flower, shoot it and shipping your self to it. Within the chest there’s a Rot. #12 In Rusu’s Area, at the proper you’ll see a lawn. Use an arrow at the water wheel to make it drop a drop of water and turn on the woodland tear. Because of it you’ll get rid of the corruption of the lawn and within a vegetable there’s a Rot. #13 From the street warp stone (the place you noticed Rot 11), cross into the water and swim to the left aspect. From the stones to the left of the waterfall, you’ll see the final Rot.

All of the Rusu Mountain Hats en Kena: Bridge of Spirits

In Rusu Mountain there are a complete of 6 hats. Now not they all are completed from chests, some will likely be finishing an purpose or getting rid of corruption.

Chook’s Nest

While you ascend in opposition to Rusu Mountain, there’s a damaged bridge. Pass to the precise of the bridge and you’ll see a tall ledge. Across the nook there’s a cursed chest, whole the target and you’ll get the hen’s hat.





Rotating hen

You get this hat whilst you have interaction with the Hat Store this is to the precise of the world of ​​the targets to be finished with the bow.





Rusu Masks

Awarded for finishing every purpose of the archery trials. There are 4 in overall.





flower

After cleansing the corruption from Rusu’s space, at the back of the home there’s a trail that leads you to an owl statue. You’ll see Rot quantity 10 and whilst you pick out it up you’ll even have the flower hat.





Feather

In the similar position as the former hat, at the proper you’ll see some gears. Use the Rot to place the center tools in position and spin the mechanism. Soar at the platform to the next space and cross up the elevator. Glance to the opposite aspect to move your self with the blue plant life and whenever you do, you’ll succeed in a chest with this hat.





Pumpkin

You get this hat by means of gathering Rot quantity 12.





All of the flower sanctuaries of Rusu Mountain en Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There’s a overall of 3 Flower shrines, which it is very important blank the corruption as a way to get entry to them.

LOCATION #1 After discovering certainly one of Tara’s souvenirs down the principle trail, it’s going to take you to a spot the place you should put on your masks. After this you’ll use the woodland tear to take away the corruption at the left and you’ll succeed in the Flower Sanctuary. #2 After attaining the talent of the bow, you’ll see the 4 exams to move. To the precise there’s one that you just should observe a trail and shoot the goals in opposition to the clock, however within the beginning place there’s a flower shrine. #3 After doing away with the corruption from Rusu’s space, you’ll see the trail that takes you to the statue of the Owl the place you were given the flower hat and the Rot quantity 10. Smartly, with the tear of the woodland you’ll get rid of the corruption at the left and succeed in the flower sanctuary .

All meditation puts from Rusu Mountain in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There will likely be 1 position of meditation. From the yard of Rusu’s space, to the precise is a small damaged bridge to leap on. You’ll see a flower on a tree, shipping your self in it and there you’ll in finding where of meditation.





All of the cursed chests from Rusu Mountain in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

LOCATION #1 Midway up the Mountain, you come back to a damaged bridge. Do the similar as you probably did for the Chook’s Nest hat, because you get it due to finishing the target of this chest.

All religious mails from Rusu Mountain in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There’s a overall of 1 religious mail that can assist you liberate the homes with corruption. On how you can Rusu’s space, there’s a mountain the place you must climb nonstop on a cliff. If you happen to cross as much as the left or flip proper, you’ll see a small cave. Inside of is the religious mail.