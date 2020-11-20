All School Closed Till December 31: BMC takes big decision, all schools will remain closed till December 31

Mumbai School Reopening News: Corona is the biggest hit in the country. In the last few days, there has been a significant decrease in the cases of corona in Maharashtra, but now the infection of corona is spreading rapidly in many cities including Mumbai School Reopening News. In view of the increasing cases of Corona, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a major decision. BMC has decided to keep all schools closed till December 31. Earlier, a decision was taken to open a school-college in Mumbai from November 23, but now schools in Mumbai will remain closed till December end. Also Read – Temple controversy in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena said – BJP gets people to dance for free

Let us tell you that earlier the Gujarat government had also decided to open schools in the state from 23 November but due to the fast growing corona infection in Ahmedabad, the education department has withdrawn its decision. Mumbai has the highest outbreak of corona in Maharashtra. So far, more than 17 lakh 50 thousand people have been infected with corona in Maharashtra while at present there are about 80 thousand active cases of corona.

