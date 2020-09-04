All schools will remain closed till 30 September in Delhi, only these students will be allowed from 21

Breaking News: All schools to continue to remain closed till September 30 in Delhi: Schools for all students in Delhi will remain closed till 30 September. Delhi government made this information on Friday. The Delhi government has issued guidelines on Friday keeping in mind the unlock-4. It states that no student will be called to school before September 20. Also, students of classes 9-12 can go to school voluntarily with the permission of parents or from September 21. Also Read – 40 percent of corona-cured patients have no antibodies left, shocking revelations in survey

The Delhi government said, "From September 21, students of classes 9-12 can go to school with the written consent of their parents / guardians. For this, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health, which will be followed by schools."

