All Shows and Films Currently on Apple TV Plus (and Coming Soon)

Apple TV Plus might have solely launched again in November, nevertheless it already has loads of content material to maintain viewers entertained.

The streaming service is already dwelling to exhibits together with Golden Globe-nominated “The Morning Present,” starring Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston; “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet”; and “Oprah’s Ebook Membership.” Apple TV Plus can also be bringing on new movies to the platform, including “The Banker” (which was beforehand delayed amid accusations of historic inaccuracy and sexual abuse in opposition to co-producer Bernard Garrett Jr.), starring Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson and Nicholas Hoult, and the “Beastie Boys Story,” a documentary concerning the well-known rap trio and their rise to fame.

Unique Apple TV Plus exhibits at the moment accessible to stream additionally embody “Servant” from director M. Evening Shyamalan, “Dickinson” starring Hailee Steinfeld and “Fact Be Advised” with Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan and Aaron Paul. “Servant” follows a Philadelphia couple mourning the lack of their lately born little one, making a rift of their marriage and opening doorways for a mysterious spirit to enter their dwelling, whereas “Dickinson” is a coming-of-age comedy collection that tells a brand new rendition of Emily Dickinson’s story to change into the world’s most well-known poet. A podcaster, Poppy Parnell (Spencer), is compelled to reopen a homicide case that introduced her main media consideration after she realizes her unique suspect might wrongfully be behind bars in “Fact Be Advised.”

View the listing of all present and upcoming movies/exhibits on Apple TV Plus beneath.

Currently Obtainable

“Servant” (9 episodes)

“The Morning Present” (Season 1, 10 episodes)

“See” (Season 1, eight episodes)

“For All Mankind” (Season 1, 10 episodes)

“Dickinson” (Season 1, 10 episodes)

“Fact be Advised” (Season 1, eight episodes)

“Ghostwriter” (Season 1, 7 episodes)

“Helpsters” (6 episodes)

“Snoopy in House shorts” (12 episodes)

“Oprah’s Ebook Membership” (Episode 1)

“The Elephant Queen Documentary”

“Hala”

Coming Quickly

March 6

“Superb Tales”

From the creator Steven Spielberg comes this anthology collection, primarily based on the 1985 tv collection of the identical title, which “transports on a regular basis characters into worlds of marvel, risk, and creativeness.”

March 26

“The Banker”

In a drama collection impressed by true occasions, two entrepreneurs create a marketing strategy to struggle for housing integration and equal entry to the American Dream, starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson.

April 3

“Dwelling Earlier than Darkish”

Impressed by the real-life reporting of nine-year-old investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, this thriller collection follows a younger lady and her pursuit in unearthing “a chilly case that everybody on the town, together with her personal father, tried laborious to bury.” The collection has already been renewed for a season 2.

April 17

“Dwelling”

This documentary present offers viewers a glance inside among the most extravagant properties and a delves into the minds of the individuals who assist construct them.

“Right here We Are: Notes for Residing on Planet Earth”

Narrated by Meryl Streep, this animated brief movie follows a seven-year-old who learns concerning the wonders of the planet from his mother and father.

April 24

“Beastie Boys Story”

This documentary explores the historical past and the 40-year-long friendship of the legendary hip-hop group the Beastie Boys.

“Defending Jacob”

Starring Chris Evans, the restricted drama collection tells the story of a father coping with the accusations that his 14-year-old son is a assassin.

Might 1

“Making an attempt”

“Making an attempt” is a brand new British comedy collection, starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, about rising up, settling down and discovering somebody to like.

June 5

“Expensive…”

The primary season will profile probably the most recognized figures in as we speak’s society together with Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinman, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Marvel, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Massive Chicken and extra, by utilizing letters of these whose lives have been modified by their work.

TBA

“Central Park”

This animated musical comedy options the voices of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. The collection follows a household, the Tillermans, that stay and maintain New York Metropolis’s Central Park.