All-Star Game: Carlos Vela and Chicharito came together for a great goal against Liga MX

Carlos Vela and Chicharito led the MLS star team in their duel against Liga MX (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/REUTERS)

The second edition of the Stars game between Liga MX and MLS with the stellar appearance of Carlos candle y Chicharito Hernandezwho were finally able to attend the appointment after physical problems that prevented them the previous year.

The chemistry between the two franchise players in the Major League Soccer It paid off quickly, because in the first dangerous play by the American team, Carlos candle He opened the scoring with an accurate header, after a cross from his teammate, Chiqui Palacios.

What caught the attention of the fans was the immediate celebration of the LAFC player, as he quickly received the hug of Javier Hernandez and left a bitter postcard for Mexican fans, as two of their best players in the last ten years put the MLS.

This hug reminded the time of the Mexican team in which the two strikers coincided, since between 2014 and 2018 they were two of the pillars of the Tricolor in attack and who led the process towards Russia World Cup 2018tournament where both scored a goal.

In fact, the last time he was seen on the same team Vela y Chicharito It was against Brazil in the round of 16 of said contest, the day on which Mexico’s participation in that World Cup ended.

This duo was consolidated as one of the most productive and generated the greatest enthusiasm among Aztec fans, who could not see them together in their best stage, between 2010 and 2014, a time in which Carlos candle He refused to be called up to the national team.

Carlos Vela and Chicharito in the warm-up prior to the game against Brazil at the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: REUTERS/David Gray)

The goal was the only one by Vela in the match, since 30 minutes into the first half, the MLS superstar came out of the change and stopped sharing the court with his compatriots, since in addition to Javier Hernandezon the right side was also Julian Araújorecently associated with the Porto and Club America.

Even among the curiosities in the starting eleven of each team, it was surprising that the MLS fielded more Mexican players than in the Liga MX, where only Fernando Beltrán appeared among the headlines. For the second, a greater Aztec representation appeared, such as Carlos Acevedo, Kevin Alvarez, Luis Reyes, Jesus Angulo, Luis Chavez, Erik Lira, Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega.

Secondly. Hernández and Araujo came off the bench in the middle of the match and closed their good performance representing MLS.

The MLS All Star Game pre-show (Photo: Matt Krohn/REUTERS)

Finally the Game of stars finished 2-1 in favor of the MLSwith annotations from Carlos candle y Raul Ruidíaz by way of criminal; while on the Liga MX side, who discounted was Kevin Alvarez with a long distance goal.

Despite the final attacks of the Mexican team, it was not enough to equalize the game and send the game to penalties, so Liga MX fell for the second time against MLS in the Stars game.

In the balance sheet and accounting for the Skills Challenge which takes place a day before, the Liga MX has only been able to win one event, while the MLS already took a Skills Challenge and the two star games.

