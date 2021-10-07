All Taro Tree collectibles in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits journey could also be so glorious that it makes you understand that you’re all riddled with collectibles thru other enchanted puts stuffed with corruption that you simply should do away with. All over all your excursion, you’ll go by means of other zones: the primary house used to be the The city, additionally the Forgotten Woodland and now we’re situated within the Tree of Taro.

Collectibles from Kena: Bridge of Spirits are a number of: Rot, Hats, Flower Shrines, Spirit Mail, Cursed Chests and Meditation Puts. Subsequently, with this information we carry you the positioning of each and every of them throughout the Taro Tree, which can permit you to entire all the assortment.

All Taro Tree Rot in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Within the Taro Tree there are a complete of 7 Rot to assemble. Now not they all may also be discovered from the instant you arrive in the primary house of ​​the sport, however they’re going to be unlocked as you move during the tale.

LOCATION #1 The place a wooded area tear is located, at the proper there’s a log the place the Rot is. #2 In a struggle area proper after discovering the Taro Tree warp stone, take away the corruption at the left and there might be a cave with a Rot. #3 After the Taro Tree with the masks cinematic, head again to the wooded area. At the proper is a log with a Rot. #4 Stay happening the trail after you have the Rot above and there’s a blue orb placing from a tree. It’ll be some other Rot. #5 Observe the trail to the left and there are 3 stones at the floor that you’ll be able to raise, the center one has a Rot. #6 From the summoning circle on the base of the Taro Tree, pass as much as the left. Stroll across the massive log and switch left, when you see a small waterfall, get with regards to it and beneath there’s a Rot. #7 From the bottom of the Taro Tree, climb the trunk that you simply see and shoot an arrow to clutch the blue flower, apply that trail till you succeed in the Rot this is below a stone.

All Taro Tree Hats en Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Within the Taro Tree there are a complete of 4 hats. Now not they all are acquired from chests, some might be defeating bosses or different enemies.

Zorro

You get this hat once you engage with the Hat Cart within the house.





Ribbon

From the wooded area trail, head against an arch that may be noticed. At the proper there’s a small area with corruption, wipe it with the tear of the wooded area and input. Within is a chest with the hat.





Mariposa

From the Taro Tree Warp Stone, pass to the proper trail till you succeed in the information. On the best there’s a blue flower that you’ll be able to shipping your self. While you do, it’ll lead you to a chest with the hat.





Taro masks

You get it once you defeat the boss of the realm.





All Flower Shrines of the Taro Tree en Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There’s a overall of 2 flower shrines, which it is very important blank the corruption as a way to get entry to them.

LOCATION #1 In opposition to the Taro Tree house, you’ll see a wooded area tear. This gets rid of the corruption this is within sight and can lead you to a stone door. While you pass it, you’ll see the flower sanctuary. #2 After the Taro masks cinematic, backtrack and head against the wooded house. At the left aspect there’s a flower shrine, and at the different a wooded area tear.

All Taro Tree Meditation Puts en Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There might be only a position of meditation which corresponds to whilst you defeat the boss “Corrupted Taro”. This position of meditation will seem in entrance of you.