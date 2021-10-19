All TFT Set 6 Champions: Characters and Talents

Caitlyn

1

Sniper / Agent

Intention on the enemy furthest from the map and release a bullet that hits the primary

Caitlyn

Camille

1

Mechanic / Contender

Get a defend that lasts 4 seconds and hit a sweep that damages enemies in a cone.

Camille set 6 tft

Darius

1

Mobster / Bodyguard

Use your ax to brush and heal for each and every enemy hit.

Darius

Ezreal

1

Scrap / Cutting edge

Fires a paranormal shot that offers magic injury. If he hits, he features 30% Assault Pace, which is able to stack as much as 5 instances (150% Assault Pace).

Ezreal set 6 tft

We’re

1

Academy / Protector

Garen gets rid of all CC and buffs his subsequent assault, which can do 225% of his assault injury plus a portion of his misplaced existence. Can be utilized whilst shocked.

We are

Graves

1

Academy / Double Shot

Release a smoke grenade on the enemy with the very best assault velocity, which can create a space that can disarm enemies.

Graves set 6 tft

Illaoi

1

Mercenary / Fighter

Hit an enemy and bind their soul for five seconds. Whilst bonded, heals for a share of the objective’s injury.

Illaoi

Kassadin

1

Mutant / Protector

Release an orb at an enemy, giving Kassadin a defend that reduces injury taken by way of 30% for 4 seconds.

Kassadin

Poppy

1

Yordle / Swordguard

She throws her defend, which bounces again against her to provide her a defend.

Poppy

Singed

1

Technochemical / Cutting edge

Launches an enemy into the air, surprising them once they land and surprising enemies round them.

Singed

Twisted Destiny

1

Mafioso / Arcanólogo

Throw 3 playing cards right into a cone that deal injury to enemies they go via.

Twisted Fate

Twitch

1

Technochemist / Murderer

Fires a shot at an enemy that passes via it, dealing injury to enemies it hits, causing critical wounds for five seconds and working a portion in their assault velocity as injury.

Twitch

Ziggs

1

Scrap / Yordle

Ziggs throws a bomb, dealing part injury to enemies within the heart and part injury to these in a space round it.

Ziggs

Blitzcrank

2

Scrap / Bodyguard

He throws his arm to snatch an enemy and pulls them against him. The following elementary he hits will blow up the enemy, and allies will hit Blitzcrank’s goal.

Blitzcrank

Katarina

2

Academy / Murderer

Soar against the enemy with the very best well being and hit in a space. For each and every enemy you kill, you get mana again.

Katarina

Kog’Maw

2

Mutant / Sniper

For three seconds, he features endless assault vary, 80% assault velocity, and his assaults take a share of the opponent’s general existence.

Kog'Maw set 6 tft

Lulu

2

Yordle / Sorceress

Makes an best friend nice, giving them additional well being and lifting up enemies round them. If the best friend is already nice, heal him.

Lulu Set 6 TFT

Quinn

2

Mercenary / Contender

Launches Valor against a goal, dealing injury to him and enemies round him. The main goal is disarmed for three seconds, and the ones round it see their assault velocity diminished for 4 seconds.

Quinn Set 6 tft

Swain

2

Imperial / Arcanologist

Fires lightning bolts in a cone, therapeutic one of the crucial injury dealt.

Swain Set 6 TFT

Talon

2

Imperial / Murderer

Talon’s first assault on an enemy reasons them to bleed for 7 seconds, and the 3rd assault reasons them to bleed much more.

Talon set 6 tft

Tristana

2

Yordle / Sniper

Launches a cannonball that offers injury to the opponent. If the objective is inside two squares of Tristana, the ball will knock them again 2 squares and stun them.

Tristana set 6 tft

Trundle

2

Scrap / Fighter

Offers 175% injury to the objective, slowing their assault velocity by way of 50% for three seconds and stealing this fight velocity for the remainder of the struggle.

Trundle

We

2

Agent / Fighter / Sister

Improve his subsequent elementary, which pierces via his goal and decreases enemies’ armor by way of a cone for 8 seconds.

We

Warwick

2

Technochemist / Contender

Warwick’s assaults do a share of the objective’s present well being, additionally therapeutic Warwick.

Warwick

Zilean

2

Mechanic / Cutting edge

Throws a bomb on the nearest enemy, surprising them. When the stun stops or the objective dies, the bomb explodes, dealing injury to adjoining enemies and decreasing their assault velocity for three seconds.

Zilean set 6 tft

workplace

2

Mafioso / Erudito

Summons brambles in a row, dealing magic injury and surprising.

office

Cho’Gath

3

Mutant / Fighter / Colossus

He devours the opponent with much less well being, and if he kills him, he will get a fee, which provides him extra measurement and provides him 2% extra everlasting well being.

Chogath set 6 tft

Echo

3

Scrap / Killer

Ekko summons a replica that launches an merchandise on the biggest staff of enemies. Upon touchdown, it offers magic injury to enemies and slows them for 4 seconds, giving allies inside it assault velocity.

Echo

GangPlank

3

Mercenary / Double Shot

Shoot your goal, destructive them. In case you kill an enemy, get 1 gold.

Gangplank

Heimerdinger

3

Yordle / Innovator / Student

Release 3 waves of five rockets. For each and every consecutive rocket it does much less injury. Each and every new use of the power provides extra waves, as much as a most of 10.

Heimerdinger

Leona

3

Academy / Bodyguard

Get a defend, plus armor and magic resistance for herself and her partners.

Leona

Lissandra

3

Technochemistry/Scholarly

Stuns a goal for 1.5 seconds, dealing magic injury in space. If Lissandra drops under 50% well being, she locks herself in, destructive surrounding enemies and turning into untargetable.

Lissandra set 6 tft

Malzahar

3

Mutant/Arcanologist

Infect an opponent, dealing injury for 8 seconds and taking 40% MR from them. If the objective dies, the power strikes to the following goal.

Malzahar set 6 tft

Leave out Fortune

3

Mercenary / Sniper

Fires 4 waves of bullets, dealing magic injury and decreasing therapeutic by way of 50% for six seconds.

Miss Fortune

Samira

3

Imperial / Contender

If the objective is to the aspect, he hits him in a cone together with his sword and decreases his armor (can stack). If he’s a long way away, he shoots the use of the similar results and convalescing 20 mana.

Samira

Shaco

3

Mobster / Assassin

He leaps into the shadows, and his subsequent assault offers bonus injury and is a assured crucial if the objective is under 50% well being.

Shaco set 6 tft

Taric

3

Superstar / Sorcerer

Heals himself and the best friend with much less well being. Any additional heal creates a defend that lasts for 4 seconds.

Taric

Vex

3

Yordle / Arcanologist

It’s defend for 4 seconds. Because the defend leaves, it offers magic injury to enemies inside 2 squares, dealing bonus injury if no longer destroyed. If destroyed, then the power is boosted by way of 25% all over fight (can stack).

Vex set 6 tft

Zac

3

Technochemist / Fighter

He throws his hands and makes essentially the most far-off enemies collide with each and every different. Zac takes much less injury whilst the use of the power.

Zac

Braum

4

Mobster / Bodyguard

Braum hits the ground with the door, making a fissure. Enemies inside 2 squares of Braum and the ones hit by way of the rift are shocked.

Braum set 6 tft

Dr International

4

Technochemist / Mutant / Fighter

He recovers 20% of his most well being and fills up with power. Whilst on this place, he recovers a share of his most well being and offers injury to a random goal close to him. On the finish of the spell, {an electrical} blast comes out of him, dealing a share of his most existence as magic injury to enemies 2 squares away.

Dr World

Fiora

4

Agent / Contestant

He turns into untargetable whilst hitting his enemy’s 4 essential issues. Heals for 15% of the wear dealt, and if the objective is killed, it jumps to the following goal.

Fiora

Janna

4

Scrap / Sorcerer / Student

Summons a monsoon that heals allies and knocks fighters again and stuns them.

Janna set 6 tft

Jhin

4

Mechanic / Sniper

Converts% of your assault velocity into injury, and each and every 4 assaults is a showed crucial.

Jhin

Lux

4

Academy / Arcanologist

Blasts a beam towards the farthest enemy, dealing magic injury and decreasing the enemy’s assault for 4 seconds.

Lux

Orianna

4

Mechanic / Sorcerer

He tosses his ball to the most important staff, shielding allies inside 2 squares and lifting and working magic injury to fighters he hits, surprising the ones subsequent to the ball.

Orianna Set 6 tft

Seraphine

4

Superstar / Innovator

He launches his music on the biggest staff of enemies, decreasing their assault velocity for 4 seconds and working magic injury. Allies hit achieve assault velocity and therapeutic.

Seraphine

Sion

4

Imperial / Colossus / Protector

Sion raises the ax and moves the bottom, surprising and destructive enemies within the space.

Sion

Urgot

4

Technochemical / Double Shot

For the following 5 seconds, Urgot assaults the nearest enemy, dealing sustained injury.

Urgot and 6 tft

Yone

4

Academy / Contender

Summons a spirit of himself, invulnerable that heals and offers injury. When death, the spirit disappears.

Yone

Akali

5

Mobster / Assassin

Lunges against as many enemies as imaginable in a line, marking them for 7 seconds. If the marked enemies drop too low in well being, Akali will lunge at them, executing them and working magic injury to different enemies she passes via.

Akali set 6 tft

Galio

5

Superstar / Bodyguard / Colossus

Galio’s critics hit the bottom, dealing space injury. Together with his talent, he leaps into the sky and hits the most important staff of enemies, lifting them into the air. The fewer most well being they have got in comparison to Galio, the longer they are going to raise him.

Galio set 6 tft

Jayce

5

Agent/Innovator/Transformer

Melee hits the bottom together with his hammer and lowers resistances, whilst ranged offers additional assault velocity and complements his 3 assaults with electrical energy.

Jayce

Jinx

5

Scrap / Sister / Double Shot

He mounts his rocket and after a wait he hits a gaggle of enemies, dealing magic injury within the heart and part within the space. The middle is ablaze, burning allies and enemies (with the exception of Jinx herself).

Jinx Set 6 tft

Kai’sa

5

Mutant / Contender

It’s introduced against the sq. furthest from the enemies, to then release missiles that will probably be dispensed amongst all of the enemies. For each and every time this fight has attacked, release an extra missile.

Kai'Sa Set 6 tft

Soot Kench

5

Glutton / Mercenary / Fighter

It eats its goal, protecting it on its abdomen for three seconds and destructive it. Right through that point, the enemy can’t be centered at anything else and Tahm Kench takes 40% much less injury. If the objective dies, Tahm Kench drops an element of the enemy’s pieces or the unit’s gold value. If no longer, it launches the enemy against the farthest opponent, surprising them.

Soot Kench

Viktor

5

Technochemist / Arcanologist

Throw more than a few gadgets that create lightning bolts that lower around the battlefield, decreasing enemy armor, dealing injury, and destroying shields.

Viktor set 6 tft

Yuumi

5

Academy / Student / Cute

Yuumi blasts waves on the farthest enemy, surprising enemies for 1 2nd and working injury. As soon as used, revert to an best friend.

Yuumi set 6 tft

