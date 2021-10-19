All TFT Set 6 Champions: Characters and Talents

Caitlyn 1 Sniper / Agent Intention on the enemy furthest from the map and release a bullet that hits the primary



Camille 1 Mechanic / Contender Get a defend that lasts 4 seconds and hit a sweep that damages enemies in a cone.



Darius 1 Mobster / Bodyguard Use your ax to brush and heal for each and every enemy hit.



Ezreal 1 Scrap / Cutting edge Fires a paranormal shot that offers magic injury. If he hits, he features 30% Assault Pace, which is able to stack as much as 5 instances (150% Assault Pace).



We’re 1 Academy / Protector Garen gets rid of all CC and buffs his subsequent assault, which can do 225% of his assault injury plus a portion of his misplaced existence. Can be utilized whilst shocked.



Graves 1 Academy / Double Shot Release a smoke grenade on the enemy with the very best assault velocity, which can create a space that can disarm enemies.



Illaoi 1 Mercenary / Fighter Hit an enemy and bind their soul for five seconds. Whilst bonded, heals for a share of the objective’s injury.



Kassadin 1 Mutant / Protector Release an orb at an enemy, giving Kassadin a defend that reduces injury taken by way of 30% for 4 seconds.



Poppy 1 Yordle / Swordguard She throws her defend, which bounces again against her to provide her a defend.



Singed 1 Technochemical / Cutting edge Launches an enemy into the air, surprising them once they land and surprising enemies round them.



Twisted Destiny 1 Mafioso / Arcanólogo Throw 3 playing cards right into a cone that deal injury to enemies they go via.



Twitch 1 Technochemist / Murderer Fires a shot at an enemy that passes via it, dealing injury to enemies it hits, causing critical wounds for five seconds and working a portion in their assault velocity as injury.



Ziggs 1 Scrap / Yordle Ziggs throws a bomb, dealing part injury to enemies within the heart and part injury to these in a space round it.



Blitzcrank 2 Scrap / Bodyguard He throws his arm to snatch an enemy and pulls them against him. The following elementary he hits will blow up the enemy, and allies will hit Blitzcrank’s goal.



Katarina 2 Academy / Murderer Soar against the enemy with the very best well being and hit in a space. For each and every enemy you kill, you get mana again.



Kog’Maw 2 Mutant / Sniper For three seconds, he features endless assault vary, 80% assault velocity, and his assaults take a share of the opponent’s general existence.



Lulu 2 Yordle / Sorceress Makes an best friend nice, giving them additional well being and lifting up enemies round them. If the best friend is already nice, heal him.



Quinn 2 Mercenary / Contender Launches Valor against a goal, dealing injury to him and enemies round him. The main goal is disarmed for three seconds, and the ones round it see their assault velocity diminished for 4 seconds.



Swain 2 Imperial / Arcanologist Fires lightning bolts in a cone, therapeutic one of the crucial injury dealt.



Talon 2 Imperial / Murderer Talon’s first assault on an enemy reasons them to bleed for 7 seconds, and the 3rd assault reasons them to bleed much more.



Tristana 2 Yordle / Sniper Launches a cannonball that offers injury to the opponent. If the objective is inside two squares of Tristana, the ball will knock them again 2 squares and stun them.



Trundle 2 Scrap / Fighter Offers 175% injury to the objective, slowing their assault velocity by way of 50% for three seconds and stealing this fight velocity for the remainder of the struggle.



We 2 Agent / Fighter / Sister Improve his subsequent elementary, which pierces via his goal and decreases enemies’ armor by way of a cone for 8 seconds.



Warwick 2 Technochemist / Contender Warwick’s assaults do a share of the objective’s present well being, additionally therapeutic Warwick.



Zilean 2 Mechanic / Cutting edge Throws a bomb on the nearest enemy, surprising them. When the stun stops or the objective dies, the bomb explodes, dealing injury to adjoining enemies and decreasing their assault velocity for three seconds.



workplace 2 Mafioso / Erudito Summons brambles in a row, dealing magic injury and surprising.



Cho’Gath 3 Mutant / Fighter / Colossus He devours the opponent with much less well being, and if he kills him, he will get a fee, which provides him extra measurement and provides him 2% extra everlasting well being.



Echo 3 Scrap / Killer Ekko summons a replica that launches an merchandise on the biggest staff of enemies. Upon touchdown, it offers magic injury to enemies and slows them for 4 seconds, giving allies inside it assault velocity.



GangPlank 3 Mercenary / Double Shot Shoot your goal, destructive them. In case you kill an enemy, get 1 gold.



Heimerdinger 3 Yordle / Innovator / Student Release 3 waves of five rockets. For each and every consecutive rocket it does much less injury. Each and every new use of the power provides extra waves, as much as a most of 10.



Leona 3 Academy / Bodyguard Get a defend, plus armor and magic resistance for herself and her partners.



Lissandra 3 Technochemistry/Scholarly Stuns a goal for 1.5 seconds, dealing magic injury in space. If Lissandra drops under 50% well being, she locks herself in, destructive surrounding enemies and turning into untargetable.



Malzahar 3 Mutant/Arcanologist Infect an opponent, dealing injury for 8 seconds and taking 40% MR from them. If the objective dies, the power strikes to the following goal.



Leave out Fortune 3 Mercenary / Sniper Fires 4 waves of bullets, dealing magic injury and decreasing therapeutic by way of 50% for six seconds.



Samira 3 Imperial / Contender If the objective is to the aspect, he hits him in a cone together with his sword and decreases his armor (can stack). If he’s a long way away, he shoots the use of the similar results and convalescing 20 mana.



Shaco 3 Mobster / Assassin He leaps into the shadows, and his subsequent assault offers bonus injury and is a assured crucial if the objective is under 50% well being.



Taric 3 Superstar / Sorcerer Heals himself and the best friend with much less well being. Any additional heal creates a defend that lasts for 4 seconds.



Vex 3 Yordle / Arcanologist It’s defend for 4 seconds. Because the defend leaves, it offers magic injury to enemies inside 2 squares, dealing bonus injury if no longer destroyed. If destroyed, then the power is boosted by way of 25% all over fight (can stack).



Zac 3 Technochemist / Fighter He throws his hands and makes essentially the most far-off enemies collide with each and every different. Zac takes much less injury whilst the use of the power.



Braum 4 Mobster / Bodyguard Braum hits the ground with the door, making a fissure. Enemies inside 2 squares of Braum and the ones hit by way of the rift are shocked.



Dr International 4 Technochemist / Mutant / Fighter He recovers 20% of his most well being and fills up with power. Whilst on this place, he recovers a share of his most well being and offers injury to a random goal close to him. On the finish of the spell, {an electrical} blast comes out of him, dealing a share of his most existence as magic injury to enemies 2 squares away.



Fiora 4 Agent / Contestant He turns into untargetable whilst hitting his enemy’s 4 essential issues. Heals for 15% of the wear dealt, and if the objective is killed, it jumps to the following goal.



Janna 4 Scrap / Sorcerer / Student Summons a monsoon that heals allies and knocks fighters again and stuns them.



Jhin 4 Mechanic / Sniper Converts% of your assault velocity into injury, and each and every 4 assaults is a showed crucial.



Lux 4 Academy / Arcanologist Blasts a beam towards the farthest enemy, dealing magic injury and decreasing the enemy’s assault for 4 seconds.



Orianna 4 Mechanic / Sorcerer He tosses his ball to the most important staff, shielding allies inside 2 squares and lifting and working magic injury to fighters he hits, surprising the ones subsequent to the ball.



Seraphine 4 Superstar / Innovator He launches his music on the biggest staff of enemies, decreasing their assault velocity for 4 seconds and working magic injury. Allies hit achieve assault velocity and therapeutic.



Sion 4 Imperial / Colossus / Protector Sion raises the ax and moves the bottom, surprising and destructive enemies within the space.



Urgot 4 Technochemical / Double Shot For the following 5 seconds, Urgot assaults the nearest enemy, dealing sustained injury.



Yone 4 Academy / Contender Summons a spirit of himself, invulnerable that heals and offers injury. When death, the spirit disappears.



Akali 5 Mobster / Assassin Lunges against as many enemies as imaginable in a line, marking them for 7 seconds. If the marked enemies drop too low in well being, Akali will lunge at them, executing them and working magic injury to different enemies she passes via.



Galio 5 Superstar / Bodyguard / Colossus Galio’s critics hit the bottom, dealing space injury. Together with his talent, he leaps into the sky and hits the most important staff of enemies, lifting them into the air. The fewer most well being they have got in comparison to Galio, the longer they are going to raise him.



Jayce 5 Agent/Innovator/Transformer Melee hits the bottom together with his hammer and lowers resistances, whilst ranged offers additional assault velocity and complements his 3 assaults with electrical energy.



Jinx 5 Scrap / Sister / Double Shot He mounts his rocket and after a wait he hits a gaggle of enemies, dealing magic injury within the heart and part within the space. The middle is ablaze, burning allies and enemies (with the exception of Jinx herself).



Kai’sa 5 Mutant / Contender It’s introduced against the sq. furthest from the enemies, to then release missiles that will probably be dispensed amongst all of the enemies. For each and every time this fight has attacked, release an extra missile.



Soot Kench 5 Glutton / Mercenary / Fighter It eats its goal, protecting it on its abdomen for three seconds and destructive it. Right through that point, the enemy can’t be centered at anything else and Tahm Kench takes 40% much less injury. If the objective dies, Tahm Kench drops an element of the enemy’s pieces or the unit’s gold value. If no longer, it launches the enemy against the farthest opponent, surprising them.



Viktor 5 Technochemist / Arcanologist Throw more than a few gadgets that create lightning bolts that lower around the battlefield, decreasing enemy armor, dealing injury, and destroying shields.

