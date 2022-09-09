All the announcements and videos of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022, with the new Captain America and Black Panther game

D23 2022 hosts the first live stream focused on games from Disney and Marvel, and promises to feature video game announcements from the worlds of Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel, among others. we have gathered all the biggest announcements from the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase in one place, and we will update it throughout the fair.

Amy Henning and Skydance New Media’s new game with Marvel is a Captain America and Black Panther story set in World War II

Amy Henning and Skydance New Media have revealed that their upcoming adventure game with Marvel Entertainment will focus on Captain America and Black Panther during World War II. During the story, players will travel to Paris, Wakanda, and potentially more places.

Although the game does not yet have a title, it promises to feature four playable heroes: “a young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, the grandfather of T’Challa and Black Panther from the time of World War II; Gabriel Jones, a soldier American and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakanda Spy Network.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns gets a new release date

After an indefinite delay, Marvel’s Midnight Suns now has a new release date, the December 2, 2022, for new generation consoles and PC. Unfortunately, the Switch version remains undated. Alongside the release date news, it has been revealed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will feature prequel shorts starting October 31 that are a “set of five short videos that provide the backstory of the young man’s formation.” core of the Midnight Suns.”

Tron: Identity is a new visual novel from Bithell Games

Thomas Was Alone developer Bithell Games has revealed Tron: Identity, a new visual novel that follows Query, a “detective show tasked with solving an unprecedented crime mystery.” Although not much else has been revealed, we do know that it will be out on PC and consoles in 2023.

Announced a new cooperative game of Mickey Mouse and his friends, Illusion Island, exclusively for Nintendo Switch

Disney Illusion Island is a new 2D platformer starring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2023. The art style looks similar to recent Mickey Mouse shorts, and the story will see Mickey and his friends embark on a quest to “explore the mysterious islands of Monoth and retrieve three mystical books to save the world from disaster.” It seems that each character also has their own unique ability, such as Donald’s ability to swim and Goofy’s ability to use a huge jar of condiments. Oh, and it supports online and split-screen co-op.

Marvel World of Heroes, a new Marvel AR game, has been announced by Pokemon GO developer Niantic.

Pokemon GO developer Niantic has revealed that it has partnered with Marvel Entertainment to develop Marvel World of Heroes, an augmented reality game that will allow fans to create their own superhero and team up with their favorite Marvel characters in the real world. . Interested parties can pre-register now at marvelworldofheroes.com ahead of its global launch on mobile in 2023.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora shows off a little new gameplay

Although it was only a quick glimpse, the stream gave fans a quick look at gameplay from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Marvel Snap, the upcoming free-to-play collectible card game, has a worldwide release date

Marvel Snap, the upcoming free-to-play collectible card game set in the Marvel Universe, will officially launch globally on mobile and PC on October 18, 2022. Players can pre-register for Marvel Snap right now, and it promises over 150 Marvel heroes and villains and a shorter average play time than other games in the genre to get players right into the action.

Marvel Strike Force añade a Red Hulk

Marvel Strike Force, the squad-based mobile RPG, will add Red Hulk on September 13, and players will be able to “recruit this fiery fighter as the new warhorse of Apocalypse.”

Revealed the first gameplay of Aliens: Dark Descent

Aliens: Dark Descent was officially announced at the Summer Game Fest Showcase 2022 and is a squad-based shooter in which a team of space marines will face off against hordes of xenomorphs. The Disney and Marvel Showcase revealed a first look at the gameplay and showed a little more about how it will play when it arrives on PC and consoles in 2023.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga receives a new galactic edition and new characters

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will receive a new Galactic Edition on November 1 that will bring with it 13 character packs, including 6 new packs containing characters like Cassian Andor, Reva and more.

Return to Monkey Island receives a new trailer before its release

Return to Monkey Island is due out on September 19, also known as Talk Like a Pirate Day, and Disney and Marvel Games Showcase have shared a new trailer for the highly anticipated title with fans.

Gargoyles Remastered will bring the classic ’90s platformer to modern consoles and PC

The classic 90’s platformer Gargoyles, which broadly follows the plot of the Disney animated series of the same name, will return to modern consoles and PC with updated graphics and controls. Gargoyles was first released on the Sega Mega Drive in 1995 and was one of composer Michael Giacchino’s earliest projects.

Disney Speedstorm introduces new Monsters Inc.

While Disney Speedstorm isn’t out yet (it’s about to!), the racing game got some attention at today’s showcase, revealing that Sulley, Mike Wazowski, Celia Mae, and Randall will be joining the roster. of racers alongside a new Monsters Inc.-inspired track called “The Factory.”

Disney Mirrorverse’s Halloween Season Bringing Spooky Fun to Mobile Adventure Soon

Disney Mirrorverse is a free-to-play action RPG set in a divergent Disney universe that has united the most iconic heroes and villains against a dark force. The mobile title is going to have its own Halloween season and introduce new guardians like Hades.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will add a new Toy Story kingdom later this year

Disney Dreamlight Valley, the life simulation game that lets you live in a world with your favorite Disney and Pixar characters and recently launched in Early Access, will soon add a new Toy Story kingdom that brings Woody, Buzz Lightyear, new missions and much more.

The mobile MMORPG shooter Avatar: Reckoning shows a first trailer

Although many Avatar fans are waiting for Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, they should know that there is also a mobile MMORPG shooter called Avatar: Reckoning coming in the near future. This mobile title will let you customize your own Avatar and explore Pandora through “multiple game modes.”

Developing…