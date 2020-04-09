All The Big TV Finales Coming In Spring And Summer 2020

Could 2020 Finales

Could 2020 will function the head-scratching Westworld finale, and the galaxy-liberating Clone Wars collection finale. There’s good non-sci-fi reveals, too!

Sunday, Could 3

Westworld Season 3 – HBO – 9 p.m.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 – NBC – 9 p.m.

Good Ladies Season 3 – NBC – 10 p.m.

Monday, Could 4

All Rise Season 1 – CBS – 9 p.m.

My Sensible Good friend Season 2 – HBO – 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Could 6

Brockmire Collection Finale – IFC – 10 p.m.

Friday, Could 8

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Collection Finale – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m.

Monday, Could 11

9-1-1 Season 3 – Fox – Eight p.m.