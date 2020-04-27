All The Big Westworld Questions We Have Going Into The Season 3 Finale

What Occurred To Chalores After Escaping The Burning Automobile?

One of many larger shocks within the episode “Decoherence” got here when Halores’ automotive was purposefully blown up, killing off Charlotte’s human husband and son within the course of. When she pulled herself out of the wreckage, she regarded able to scorch the planet, which was complemented by her completely scorched pores and skin. Early in Episode 7, Halores was curiously framed throughout a cellphone name during which she revealed she’d utterly bought out on Dolores and tipped Serac off to the Musashi/Sato clone’s location in Jakarta. What precisely occurred that shifted her worldview after getting out of that automotive, and is she therapeutic in any respect?