All The Big Westworld Questions We Have Going Into The Season 3 Finale

Spoilers under for the second-to-last episode of Westworld Season 3, so be warned!
Westworld‘s penultimate installment, “Handed Pawn,” put lots of give attention to explaining Caleb’s darkish and deliberately obscured backstory, whereas additionally introducing the Serac brothers’ prototype for the Rehoboam system. A lot head-scratching ensued, and that was earlier than the climax seemingly worn out each Dolores and Maeve because of a well-placed EMP gadget. (Don’t fret, they’re each “alive” and nicely within the season finale trailer.)
Despite the fact that Season 3 hasn’t essentially been as densely structured as the primary two seasons, at the very least so far as we will inform, creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure weren’t precisely forthcoming with absolutely explored solutions throughout these first seven episodes. And would not you already know it? Rehoboam completely predicted that I might have a ton of questions and curiosities left floating round forward of the finale, that are compiled under. Pop these Limbic tabs and let’s get began.
Who Resurrected Maeve After Her Battle With Dolores?
Despite the fact that it was partially revealed within the Episode eight trailer, audiences had been already clued in on Caleb being liable for bringing Dolores again on-line someway. (And it appears difficult.) However, assuming Caleb did not additionally do the identical for Maeve, how is she alive once more within the finale? Maybe Serac and his workforce had been notified every time Solomon shut down, and even every time Maeve herself shut down, since he clearly has some overarching management over her. Hopefully the EMP did not completely fry her pearl in any method.
Will The Valley Past State of affairs Ever Get Resolved?
By and enormous, Maeve’s foremost aim in Season 3 has been to reunite along with her family members, although she is constantly on the beck and name of Serac. We know that her love Hector is now completely out of the image, however will the season finale ultimately grant Maeve the happiness that she (arguably) deserves by sending her into the Valley Past along with her daughter? It actually would not appear proper to maintain stretching that story into the just lately renewed Season 4.
Is Caleb Actually Set To Lead A Revolution, Or Is Dolores Taking part in Him?
Caleb re-learned quite a bit about himself because of Solomon’s revelations, together with the truth that he was liable for killing and apprehending untold numbers of supposed outliers, all whereas creating false recollections across the RICO missions. Dolores already appeared to know all of this, although, implying that she’d been grooming Caleb this complete time into taking her mantle as Host-sympathetic revolutionary. However would Dolores actually put all of her metaphorical eggs in Caleb’s basket, contemplating how unstable he’s?
What Is Solomon’s Closing Technique?
Unsurprisingly, viewers have not but realized the small print behind the ultimate technique that Solomon crafted for Jean Mi Serac earlier than the metaphorical plug was pulled on that exact operation. The unique model of the plan was outdated by this level, and concerned some people who find themselves at the moment in outlier limbo, however Dolores had the A.I. develop a revised model that revolved round Caleb. In reality, Solomon even tried to warn Caleb about one thing earlier than the EMP was activated. So what on Earth will Caleb do this introduces much more chaos into the world?
What Occurred To Chalores After Escaping The Burning Automobile?
One of many larger shocks within the episode “Decoherence” got here when Halores’ automotive was purposefully blown up, killing off Charlotte’s human husband and son within the course of. When she pulled herself out of the wreckage, she regarded able to scorch the planet, which was complemented by her completely scorched pores and skin. Early in Episode 7, Halores was curiously framed throughout a cellphone name during which she revealed she’d utterly bought out on Dolores and tipped Serac off to the Musashi/Sato clone’s location in Jakarta. What precisely occurred that shifted her worldview after getting out of that automotive, and is she therapeutic in any respect?
Is The Closing Dolores Pearl Clone Positioned In Berlin?
Earlier in Westworld Season 3, one among Serac’s underlings identified the places of Dolores’ contacts, and so far, the one one which hasn’t been revealed but is the one supposedly in Berlin. That unidentified being isn’t essentially harboring the lacking Host pearl that’s nonetheless unaccounted for, however the story would most likely make much more sense if these issues are linked. However will the Berlin ally be somebody that viewers know?
Is Serac Actually Alive Or Simply A Collection Of Holograms?
Each time viewers are witnessing Vincent Cassel’s Serac on the display, there’s a 9 in 10 likelihood that it’s merely a holographic projection. Very not often has Serac been “confirmed” to be within the bodily world, making contact with objects and different human beings. Episode 7 even launched a brand new, prerecorded Serac hologram, one with a message meant for his brother Jean Mi if he was ever efficiently reconditioned. Curiously, although, Serac’s message claims that the person he was “now not exists.” A nod hinting at a transition to an A.I. consciousness, or one thing else?
Who Is Serac’s Different Delos Mole(s)?
Whereas Charlotte Hale was probably the most outstanding mole inside Serac’s Delos-infiltrating scheme, he alluded to having another person working for him on the within. This thriller affiliate is presumably the one who initially rescued Maeve’s pearl from Chilly Storage. As nicely, she or he is believed to be the one who returned her to the simulation world, in addition to the one liable for Host-printing Clementine, Hanaryo and the unlucky Hector. Will it find yourself being Maeve’s former compadre Felix, or maybe his extra surly counterpart Sylvester?
Will William As soon as Once more Turn into The Man In Black?
After spending the whole lot of Season 3 both hallucinating at house, hallucinating in digital nightmare remedy, or begrudgingly palling round with Bernard and Stubbs, Ed Harris’ William is in determined want of a fancy dress change. In getting maybe unfairly ousted and dedicated by Halores, the tragedy-stricken gunslinger grew to become the Man in White. however he is apparently now discovered his path and is ready to be the hero on this story by killing off each final Host that he comes throughout. (Assuming he is not a number himself.) That most likely will not bode nicely for some regular people, contemplating what occurred with Emily in Season 2.
What Was Dolores’ Plan With The Jakarta Clone?
Earlier than his demise and beheading, the Musashi/Sato clone confirmed together with his henchmen {that a} sure somebody’s location had been discovered and that the whole lot was so as. He then despatched one other out to make a supply, with the threatening message that he should not return if the mission is not accomplished. We know this clone had tied to a facility that seemed to be manufacturing the Hosts’ bodily fluids, however the place are all of the our bodies for that fluid to enter?
Why Is Arnold’s Maze Exhibiting Up In The Actual World?
Not less than twice now in Season 3, Westworld has proven viewers wall graffiti that straight references the maze imagery that Season 2 was based mostly on. In a single occasion, Halores walked previous it whereas taking Charlotte’s son house, and the opposite occasion was within the tunnel walkway the place Dolores and Caleb first meet. It additionally confirmed up in one of many trailers launched forward of the season, presumably from one of many finale’s riot scenes, however what does it imply? How did Arnold’s maze escape the park and crossover into on a regular basis human life, and why?
Why Is Bernard Nonetheless So Necessary In All This?
Inarguably one among Westworld‘s most vital characters, as portrayed by one of many present’s most gifted actors, Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard has surprisingly been treading a ton of water in Season 3, and never within the regular “confused Bernard exists in 11 totally different timelines” method. Dolores implied at one level that Bernard was the one irreplaceable Host, but it surely’s not precisely clear what that meant, and he hasn’t precisely been doing something all that noteworthy on his treks with Stubbs. That stated, I am nonetheless sort of awaiting a left-field twist that re-contextualizes the whole lot of Bernard’s Season 3 narrative.
Did Caleb Kill Any Different Outliers That Are Necessary To The Story?
Caleb realized lots of horrible shit about himself in “Handed Pawn.” Not solely was he liable for killing his brother in arms Francis, however the two of them considerably unwittingly labored as Serac’s hitmen via the RICO app, taking out doubtlessly harmless outliers. Viewers bought to see at the very least one a part of Caleb’s laundry checklist of profitable missions, together with two failures for “Homicide” and “Enhanced Interrogation.” Will any of these different lethal missions come up as essential backstory for the remainder of Season 3? Is it attainable one or a few of Caleb’s principally forgotten crimes will come again to hang-out him?
Will Anybody Really “Win” The Finale?
The Season 3 finale trailer performs up the pure insanity that is on the way in which as metropolis populations begin rioting over the Incite information dumps that Dolores made public. It performs up the Serac vs. Caleb angle, in addition to the Dolores vs. Maeve angle, whereas additionally making it appear to be William may truly kill Stubbs and/or Bernard. However when all is alleged and finished and the credit are rolling, will Westworld have an precise victor to grant a crown and scepter to? Or is Dolores’ foremost plan simply to depart the true world as bloody and destroyed as Westworld itself grew to become over the course of Season 2?
If somebody placed on about 14 pots of espresso, I may preserve cooking up questions that may final us till HBO aired the Westworld finale, however that is likely to be overkill. You’ll want to tell us your theories within the feedback, and tune into “Disaster Principle” when it airs on HBO on Sunday, Could 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
