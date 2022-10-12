All the candidates to take the place of Paulo Dybala in the final list if he does not recover for the World Cup

Paulo Dybala kicked a penalty against Lecce and suffered an injury that could marginalize him from Qatar (Photo: AFP)

Lionel Scaloni It was clear during the last tour of the Argentine national team. She didn’t want to get ahead of the facts. She knew that the imponderables were inevitably going to appear. Talking about being called up or relegated to two months from the World Cup was wasting energy. The alert board of the coaching staff has six names for situations of different kinds: Juan Foyth, Paulo Dybala, Joaquin Correa, Juan Musso, Angel Di Maria and, of course, the captain Lionel Messi.

At this time, the greatest conflict is focused on knowing what will happen to the Joya. The MRI confirmed that the 28-year-old footballer has an injury to the left rectus femorisbut no one dared to give an estimate of his return.

The presence of the Roma footballer in Qatar “hangs by a thread”, evaluated the newspaper Gazzetta dello Sportalthough the evaluation of your medical condition will be week by week. In the first instance, it will be added to the extensive preliminary call that will be released in the coming days.

The truth is Dybala seemed to be one of the numbers placed among the 26 that will travel finally to the World Cup, but this muscle problem leaves him with one foot out. The battle for that site will now initially be shared between several footballers with offensive characteristics but who contribute to the attack front in different ways.

Papu Gómez, who was in a privileged position heading to the final list, gains more ground with this scenario (Photo: Reuters)

The range of options on the coach’s table is wide. What this makes clear is that the doubts about Paulo give an almost definitive boost to the Papu Gómez, who was one step away from sealing his ticket to Qatar. The man from Sevilla is the one who can bring him some of the virtues that he also has Joya and, although his presence was not directly linked to Cordovan, this scenario places him in a privileged position in the call.

It must be said that until now, there would be 18 soccer players who are already on the plane to the Middle East: Dibu Martínez, Franco Armani, Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Germán Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Marcos Acuña, Leandro Paredes, Gio Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María, who would have a minor tear that would not prevent him from reaching the appointment. To these must be added the third goalkeeper (today Gerónimo Rulli is one step ahead) and possibly a defender (Gonzalo Montiel began to gain ground due to Juan Foyth’s prolonged injury).

Dybala was one of those who was heading to join the confirmed if he continued at a good level under the tutelage of José Mourinho. The possible loss of him first opens an extra question: Will Scaloni take his place with another attacking footballer? Will he bet on giving way to another balancing midfielder? Or will it be preferable to add a defender?

Gio Simeone begins to come into consideration due to Dybala’s injury but also due to the uncertainty surrounding Joaquín Correa (Photo: Reuters)

The logic of the change of offensive figures opens a huge panorama, even for surnames that seemed to be absolutely outside the definitive call as Giovanni Simeone, Lucas Ocampos, Emiliano Buendía or Thiago Almada.

However, and assuming that Julián Álvarez will be the main replacement for Lautaro, the figure that goes up to the great marquee is that of Angel Strap, who was beginning to sound like the “footballer 27″ but the new scenario could reorganize his situation. The context also puts in a privileged position Nicholas Gonzalezanother who was at the discussion table within the questions.

¿Y Joaquin Correa? He has not played for a week due to a sore tendon in his left knee that puts him in an uncomfortable scenario, something that could also turn the list completely.

Ángel Correa, one of Scaloni’s regulars who could be left out but gains strength in the face of Dybala’s situation (Photo: Reuters)

The issue is if the DT decides to give a rudder to use the hypothetical new passage with a footballer who provides a replacement in another area. In such a case, the beneficiaries could be Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios it is included Nicholas Dominguez, considering that the last one today is quite far from the World Cup. Or in defense the fact could favor Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nehuen Perez, Facundo Medina o Marcos Senesiwho were further and further away. Is there room for an absolute surprise of the size of a Alexander Garnacho? A proposal much closer to illusion than reality.

The analysis that Scaloni will carry out, however, will not be linear. The coach will also put on the table the physical presence of the other players who arrive hit, such as Say Maria or his own Lionel Messi between insurance. The Videowho in the next few hours will carry out studies to confirm the first presumptions of a minor tear, would arrive with little filming at the appointment and the DT could well have a footballer who provides similar tasks such as González or Ángel Correa so as not to require the of Juventus.

In relation to the For money, the reports agree that PSG is preserving him after the calf’s inconvenience. The picture should be clearer during the next hours although There are still no certainties that he will play on Sunday against Olympique Marseille for Ligue 1 after missing two consecutive games. If Messi returns to training a week after his physical problem, calm will begin to appear in the national team.

In the field of injuries, the case of Foyth He is more sensitive because he has a knee problem that would only allow him to appear towards the end of October if the recovery is positive. Although in the last hours it was reported that he had had a relapse, authorities of the Yellow Submarine they denied that information to the newspaper AS although they recognized that his injury is “delicate” for which it is uncertain if he will be able to meet the stipulated period of eight weeks. In such a context, Gonzalo Montiel He gains ground in the discussion after being a starter –and key in his team’s goal– in Jorge Sampaoli’s first duel as Sevilla manager.

