All the Celebrity MasterChef winners – full list of all the celebs who have won so far

Over the previous 14 years, Celebrity MasterChef has seen a spread of well-known faces in its line-up, as celebs take to the kitchen to indicate off their secret culinary abilities.

From athletes and actors, to popstars and presenters, the long-running cooking competitors has seen all sorts of A-listers strap on their aprons to compete for the MasterChef trophy.

In preparation for Celebrity MasterChef 2020, which options Judy Murray, drag queen Baga Chipz and John Barnes, we’ve rounded up all the well-known winners from the final 14 sequence to provide you a style of what’s to return…

Matt Dawson: 2006

Rugby celebrity Matt Dawson won Celebrity MasterChef’s first ever sequence, beating athlete Roger Black and presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli in the remaining.

The previous London Wasps scrum half took house wowed the judges together with his salmon carpaccio with scallion pancakes, pan-fried sea bass and his almond and pear tart.

Dawson’s culinary journey didn’t cease there. After MasterChef, the sportsman hosted Good Meals present Monster Munchies and launched his personal cookbook – Recent, Easy, Tasty – in 2009.

Nadia Sawalha: 2007

Actress and presenter Nadia Sawalha won the second sequence of Celebrity MasterChef after competing in opposition to the likes of Craig Revel Horwood, Gemma Atkinson, Pauline Quirke and Phil Tufnell.

The Free Girls host has since offered a quantity of cooking programmes, together with Saturday Cookbook and Sunday Scoop, and printed six cookbooks – purchase her newest on Amazon now.

Liz McClarnon: 2008

Former Atomic Kitten Liz McClarnon won 2008’s sequence of MasterChef together with her prosciutto-wrapped scallops, de-constructed beef wellington with oxtail and stick toffee crème brûlée.

The singer beat out Steps’ Claire Richards, presenters Andi Peters and Andrew Fort, and former athlete Denise Lewis for the culinary title.

Since profitable, McClarnon has designed a pasta dish for Pizza Hut and appeared on numerous cooking reveals together with Sunday Brunch and Saturday Kitchen.

Jayne Middlemiss: 2009

Tv presenter Jayne Middlemiss won Celebrity MasterChef’s fourth sequence, beating Tracy-Anne Oberman, Siân Lloyd and rugby participant Brian Moore to the title.

The previous Celebrity Love Island contestant has not publicly explored her cooking abilities since her 2009 win, however appeared on Pointless Celebrities final yr.

Lisa Faulkner: 2010

Actress and presenter Lisa Faulkner, greatest identified for her roles in Brookside and Holby Metropolis, won Celebrity MasterChef ten years in the past, beating Christine Hamilton and Dick Strawbridge in the remaining.

She wowed Greg Wallace and John Torode together with her goats cheese and onion tarts, monkfish with butternut squash fondant and almond panna cotta with poached tamarillos.

Since profitable, she has embraced her culinary crown by publishing three cookbooks (the newest of which you could find on Amazon now) and presenting a cooking present with now-husband John Torode.

Phil Vickery: 2011

Former rugby participant Phil Vickery won 2011’s Celebrity MasterChef with scallops, a loin of lamb with child carrots and fondant potatoes, and chocolate orange bread and butter pudding for dessert.

The tighthead prop beat out journalist Kirsty Wark and Hollyoaks’ Nick Pickard for the title and since profitable, turned the face of 2014’s Sausage Week.

Emma Kennedy: 2012

Actress and presenter Emma Kennedy won Celebrity MasterChef in 2012 after competing in opposition to Gareth Gates, Jenny Eclair and Michael Underwood all through the sequence.

The Jonathan Creek actress and creator went on to adapt her second e book right into a six-part BBC sequence known as The Kennedys starring Katherine Parkinson.

Ade Edmondson: 2013

Comic and actor Ade Edmondson won the eight sequence of Celebrity MasterChef together with his venison with celeriac remoulade, sea bass filled with scallop mousse and his strawberry and caramel dessert with shortbread.

The star of Backside and The Younger Ones has since appeared in Sky’s Save Me, ITV drama Cheat and EastEnders.

Sophie Thompson: 2014

4 Weddings and a Funeral’s Sophie Thompson won 2014 Celebrity MasterChef together with her roulade of duck, roasted brill with a pepper crust and a steamed cherry pudding.

The star of Detectorists and Eat Pray Love competed in the sequence alongside Christopher Biggins, Kiki Dee, Emma Barton and Russell Grant and has since printed her personal recipe e book – My Household Kitchen.

Kimberly Wyatt: 2015

Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt won 2015’s Celebrity MasterChef, beating Rylan Clark-Neal, singer Sam Nixon and EastEnders’ Scott Maslen in the remaining.

Since profitable MasterChef, Wyatt has offered her personal Kitchen Backyard phase on Lorraine and reunited together with her former woman group for his or her 2020 reunion tour.

Alexis Conran: 2016

Actor and presenter Alexis Conran won Celebrity MasterChef’s eleventh sequence after beating journalist Louise Minchin and Jimmy Osmond to the title.

The Actual Hustle presenter has since offered a radio present on Talkradio and can start internet hosting a Time Radio present this yr.

Angellica Bell: 2017

Presenter Angellica Bell won Celebrity MasterChef 2017 after beating Radio 1’s Dev Griffin and Ulrika Jonsson to the culinary crown.

The previous CBBC host has since co-presented BBC’s Huge Household Cooking Showdown and printed her personal cookbook – Improbable Eats! – in 2019.

John Partridge: 2018

Actor and presenter John Partridge won Celebrity MasterChef in 2018 after beating ex-rugby participant Martin Bayfield and Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews in the remaining.

The EastEnders’ star has since authored his personal cookbook – There’s No Style Like Dwelling.

Greg Rutherford: 2019

Final yr’s winner, athlete Greg Rutherford, won the sequence after competing in opposition to Joey Essex, Strictly’s Oti Mabuse and Vicky Pattison.

The Olympian had beforehand appeared on culinary competitors Battlechefs and 2014’s sequence of The Nice Sport Aid Bake Off.

