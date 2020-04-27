All The Chicago P.D. Relationship Statuses After Season 7

Jay Halstead

Talking of Lindsay, Halstead was fairly down after the abrupt finish to their seasons-long relationship at first of Season 5, however issues are trying Up(ton) as of the tip of Chicago P.D. Season 7. The solely romantic relationship he’s participated in on-screen since Lindsay was a really ill-advised romance with a prison who thought his identify was Ryan. Now that Halstead has gotten nearer to Upton, admitting to lacking her in her absence, and is confirmed to be falling in love together with her, Upstead is seemingly on the rise. The query right here is whether or not they’d danger their partnership.