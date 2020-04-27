All The Chicago P.D. Relationship Statuses After Season 7

Depart a Remark
Chicago P.D. would be the place to be for among the most intense procedural crime drama in primetime, however Chicago P.D. Season 7 was additionally a spot to search out some advanced and intriguing relationships between the foremost characters. The One Chicago collection with arguably the smallest forged of main characters but a shocking quantity of romantic entanglements between them, P.D. is at all times value taking a look at following a season finale to see the place Halstead, Ruzek, and the remaining stand.
Now that Chicago P.D. Season 7 has come to an finish, a number of episodes early however not with out some main developments on the connection entrance for the members of Intelligence, let’s check out all the connection statuses after Season 7.
Hank Voight
The central character of Chicago P.D. is surprisingly additionally the one with the fewest critical romantic entanglements. Along with his spouse passing away earlier than the start of the collection and his disinclination for office romances, Voight hasn’t precisely been looking out for a love curiosity. Contemplating P.D. likes to pair its main characters with one another and there aren’t many age-appropriate ladies on the present, Voight’s most vital relationships might proceed to be platonic and/or familial, like with the cops in Intelligence, Olinksy (R.I.P), and Lindsay again in her days as P.D. main woman.
Jay Halstead
Talking of Lindsay, Halstead was fairly down after the abrupt finish to their seasons-long relationship at first of Season 5, however issues are trying Up(ton) as of the tip of Chicago P.D. Season 7. The solely romantic relationship he’s participated in on-screen since Lindsay was a really ill-advised romance with a prison who thought his identify was Ryan. Now that Halstead has gotten nearer to Upton, admitting to lacking her in her absence, and is confirmed to be falling in love together with her, Upstead is seemingly on the rise. The query right here is whether or not they’d danger their partnership.
Hailey Upton
Upton brings plenty of romantic baggage to a possible Upstead relationship, even when most of her main relationships have been off-screen. Her earlier relationship with a accomplice ended together with his demise, her earlier relationship together with her sergeant tarnished her promotion, and her Season 6 relationship with Ruzek appears greatest forgotten. (The Chicago P.D. characters appear to agree.) Nonetheless, she confessed to loving Halstead and missed him whereas on FBI, and their relationship has a agency basis as they fall in love with one another. Upstead appears to be P.D.’s flagship relationship heading into Season 8.
Adam Ruzek
Ruzek has had his share of romantic drama (and damaged engagements) through the years, however his strongest attachment on Chicago P.D. has been to Burgess. After a post-”An infection” crossover hookup resulted in a Burgess being pregnant, Ruzek went as far as to suggest. Whereas they didn’t get again collectively through the being pregnant, Ruzek tried to be there for her after the miscarriage. Positive, he connected with a bartender when it was clear Burgess wasn’t in the identical headspace, however extra Burzek appears attainable in Season 8, particularly since Ruzek too appears to be ignoring the fling with Upton.
Kim Burgess
Burgess’ most notable romantic relationship through the years has been Ruzek, and their will-they-won’t-they dynamic is the longest-running of P.D. at this level. Her surprising being pregnant and brutal miscarriage meant she had little time for love and wasn’t involved in rekindling issues with Ruzek, however she did start opening up once more by the tip of Season 7, and her reunion with Roman wasn’t romantic. Once more, Upstead appears to be what’s up for Season 8, however there’s hope on the Burzek entrance. Perhaps they’ll simply take a break from the will-they and go together with the gained’t-they for some time.
Kevin Atwater
Regardless of the remainder of Intelligence hopping from relationship to relationship, Atwater hasn’t gotten a lot romance. That appeared more likely to change in Season 7 because of some feedback from the showrunner, when Upstead appeared like a dim risk and Atwater was in for some love with newcomer Rojas. Aside from some bonding on the job and hints of hanging out off-screen, nevertheless, no Atwater/Rojas romance has occurred. With some upcoming Upstead, I’ve my doubts that P.D. would pair off all of Intelligence into {couples}, so I can see some RoWater if Burzek stays on the again burner in Season 8.
Vanessa Rojas
Rojas appeared certain for an Atwater romance earlier than she even made her Chicago P.D. debut. Nonetheless, the one love for Rojas in Season 7 got here from a former flame who wound up on the fallacious aspect of the legislation. Rojas crossed some traces to cover his involvement, and Upton crossed some main traces to clear him, and any developments that will have been deliberate for RoWater didn’t occur earlier than Season 7 needed to wrap. I might see RoWater turning into the B couple in Season 8, though Upton and Rojas’ condo might get slightly awkward if coworkers begin spending the night time!
Trudy Platt
Congratulations to Trudy Platt for having the one steady and long-running romantic relationship of the foremost characters on Chicago P.D.! After all, that’s in all probability principally because of the truth that her husband is a collection common on Chicago Hearth and Platt herself isn’t a part of Intelligence correct, however she and Mouch have remained robust all through the varied crossover crises they’ve discovered themselves in. So long as Amy Morton’s Platt stays alive on P.D. and Christian Stolte’s Mouch stays alive on Hearth, they might proceed going robust in the long term! Or no less than three extra seasons.
P.D. is after all additionally residence to some robust relationships which might be strictly platonic. Atwater and Ruzek are at all times enjoyable collectively, and the bond between Upton and Rojas impacted each of them a fantastic deal all through Season 7. Upton and Halstead flirted with the sides of friendship and one thing extra earlier than it turned clear that P.D. was going for the “one thing extra,” and Burgess and Ruzek are enjoyable as pals once they’re taking a break from drama.
So, for followers who’re into Chicago P.D. from the crime procedural facet and aren’t essentially hoping for Halstead and Atwater to awkwardly cross paths at Upton and Rojas’ place in Season 8, there will likely be some non-romance dynamics to get pleasure from. I do nonetheless suppose some awkwardness can be humorous, and actually solely honest. If P.D. goes to pair off the cops inside Intelligence, then it’s solely proper that there be slightly weirdness.
Sadly, Chicago P.D. wasn’t capable of end Season 7 as deliberate, so followers should wait via hiatus till Season Eight on NBC to search out out what was presupposed to occur on the connection entrance. That mentioned, P.D. arguably had the strongest finale out of the three reveals of One Chicago, even when Upton wasn’t again but and there are some large inquiries to be answered. Atwater had a fantastic cliffhanger, and he hasn’t had the potential for such a meaty ongoing arc in a very long time.
For now, you may rewatch earlier seasons of Chicago P.D. streaming on Amazon Prime. You’ll want to vote in our ballot beneath about which Chicago P.D. relationship you’re most involved in heading into Season 8!
