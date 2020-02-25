All The Cinematic Batman Suits, Ranked By Coolness

The Batman (2021)

Full disclosure, the launched footage did not embody a full physique shot of Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit for The Batman, so he can solely climb so excessive on this record. With that mentioned, I am comfy sufficient with what I’ve seen to this point. I am an enormous fan of the brand and all of the hypothesis that comes with it, even when I am not fairly positive it’s manufactured from gun metallic or no matter of us are saying. I additionally like how the cowl appears to be like home made, as I’ve all the time taken slight situation with simply how skilled Batman’s fits look. This cowl has a little bit of flaw to it, and I actually dig it.