All The Closure We Needed In The Finale Of “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

There we’ve it, girls and gentleman, foxes and snakes, deities and people – we’ve reached the tip of this journey into the supernatural world of the nine-tailed fox. It’s been a journey crammed with moments of pleasure, suspense, and fright. It’s been a journey of affection — familial, platonic, and romantic. However most of all, it’s been a journey of resilience and for combating till your final breath. And what a journey it’s been. However like all issues, this too should come to an finish.

Right here’s what occurred within the remaining two episodes of “Story of the 9-Tailed”:

Warning: Main, main spoilers! Run away now should you don’t need to know the way the story ends.

The starting of the tip

We proceed on from final week the place we heard three gunshots. Naturally, Ji Ah continues to be very a lot alive, and she or he’s the one who shot the latter two pictures… into the Butler (Uhm Hyo Sup). Extra particularly it’s Jimoogi (The Imoogi-possessed-Ji Ah) who does the taking pictures, as the primary bullet nicked her neck and drew blood. After Jimoogi finishes off the Butler, she turns her eyes on a trembling Jae Hwan (Kim Kang Min) who sadly witnesses the entire occasion. She raises the gun and is about to shoot him when Sae Rom (Jung Yi Website positioning) slaps Ji Ah again to her senses. It’s fairly gutsy of Sae Rom to slap this highly effective being and I simply love her extra for it. She’s positively the one character we may’ve spent extra time with.

Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) heads to Rang’s (Kim Bum) place to thank him for his “current,” as Rang was the one who despatched The Butler to her place. Rang in flip clues Ji Ah in about Yeon’s suicide plan of leaping into the Samdo River. Ji Ah then asks Rang to kill her if she ever hurts Yeon, realizing Yeon would by no means have the ability to do it. The two shake arms on this settlement, however Rang being the bratty man-child, makes use of a transformer/Gundam toy to shake in his stead!

LOL!

Time to say goodbye

Kicking the cry-fest off is Yeon, who makes his goodbye rounds beginning with Shin Joo (Hwang Hee). He asks Shin Joo to observe over Ji Ah and Rang in addition to begin a household with the “necklace thief.” He even has a pre-wedding present — an condo — ready for him. Shin Joo tearfully asks Yeon why he took him in all these years in the past, and Yeon replies it’s as a result of his earlier grasp stole an egg from his noodle dish. And Yeon loves them eggs. This little trade would possibly’ve appeared unusual, till we see Yeon having a meal with Rang and Rang asks for the egg. Yeon naturally permits Rang to take it, once more exhibiting how a lot affection he has for this brother.

The hits carry on coming as a result of we later discover out that Rang is aware of about Yeon’s egg obsession. He in all probability requested for the egg on goal, as one final approach to mess together with his massive brother and to “really feel” his brother’s love. This sibling dynamic is the most effective elements of the drama, and the 2 actually have come a good distance in rebuilding their relationship. The extra Rang is aware of he’s cared for, the safer he feels to decrease his guard and revert to his mischievous little-brother-self.

Subsequent on Yeon’s goodbye rounds is Ji Ah, and the 2 go on a date on the arcade. He’s actually dangerous at claw machines and she or he picks a struggle with the basketball machine. , regular couple stuff.

Yeon additionally heads to Granny Taluipa’s (Kim Jung Nan), the place she’s reflecting on her relationship together with her son Bok Gil. Granny has at all times believed that her son resented her all the best way until his demise, however Yeon provides her a distinct perspective, suggesting that a few of Bok Gil’s motion could have stemmed from love as a substitute of hatred. This is sufficient to change one thing in Granny and she or he provides a brand new plan to Yeon the place she’s in a position to flip a united Imoogi-Terry into stone whereas additionally guaranteeing Ji Ah’s security.

Terry’s massive plan

After Terry (Lee Tae Ri) grabs the Mirror of the Moon artifact off of the Governor (Yeon’s bear pal from the Cultural Village), he too pays a go to to Granny. Because it seems, Terry’s largest weapon was in plain view all alongside. He’s carrying the face of Bok Gil, Granny’s dearly departed son! This shocks and unsettles Granny a lot that her judgement is clouded simply sufficient for Terry to make his transfer. And in order Granny assaults Terry, he makes use of the Mirror and her assault displays again.

On the identical time, the Jimoogi is again in management, and from her taunts, Yeon figures out that Granny is in bother. However he’s held again by Shin Joo, Rang, and the Snail Bride (Kim Soo Jin), all appearing below Terry’s beforehand planted compulsion. (Terry’s plan is definitely fairly effectively thought out, isn’t it?) By the point the compulsion wears off and Yeon et al. arrives at Granny’s, it’s already too late. She’s become stone, and their plan goes down the drain.

Livid, Yeon assaults Terry however he’s handicapped as a result of every time he tries to land a deadly blow, Jimoogi steps in. Jimoogi herself ultimately joins in and she or he and Yeon struggle it out in a really properly choreographed scene. On a facet word, Jo Bo Ah is electrifying when she performs Jimoogi. She appears like she’s having a lot enjoyable enjoying this darkish character and it actually makes the character come alive.

It’s quickly apparent to Yeon that The Imoogi’s maintain on Ji Ah is rising stronger and this frightens Yeon sufficient to throw within the white flag and comply with changing into The Imoogi’s new host. Ji Ah (who’s regained management) and Rang (who was briefly held off by Yoo Ri exterior) each attempt to cease Yeon, however he manages to swallow the size anyway.

The scales develop over Yeon’s physique, however simply when all hope appears misplaced, Terry notices one thing is off with himself and begins spitting up blood. Apparently, Yeon had ingested some night primrose earlier (it’s poisonous to him), and since the 2 are linked, when Yeon will get weaker, so does Terry. Yeon shortly grabs onto Terry and tells Rang to plunge a knife into them each. Whereas he first refuses, Rang ultimately provides in to Yeon’s pleads and skewers them each they usually fall by the open gateway into the Samdo River under.

The finish…

…of Episode 15. That may’ve been a horrible finale wouldn’t it? Anyway, we see Yeon and Terry floating in the tragically tacky CGI Samdo River when Terry simply floats off and… dissolves. Terry is formally lifeless and so is the illness. The world is saved. Main query No. 1: Why does Terry dissolve however Yeon is all high quality?

As an antagonist, The Imoogi began off fairly haunting and scary. However his motivations and targets obtained muddled alongside the best way, particularly after it appeared like the 2 elements had completely different agendas. That made him much less compelling which was a disgrace. After of, a petty villain appears much less epic and simply… petty.

The aftermath

After Outdated Man Hyun Eui Ong (Ahn Gil Kang) sees the lengths Granny was keen to go to for Yeon, he goes again to her and the 2 reconcile. (Main query No. 2: How did Granny get un-stoned?) Ji Ah is unwilling to surrender on Yeon and makes every day visits to Granny’s workplace begging for assist, however to no avail. Rang too is hurting, drowning his ache in alcohol. Being the one to ship the ending blow undoubtedly did a quantity on him. However Shin Joo makes good on his promise to Yeon and turns into the emotional assist for each Ji Ah and Rang, giving them wanted nudges to proceed on. Shin Joo additionally provides Rang a video message from Yeon, and boy, it’s a tearjerker!

Life continues on in a world with out Yeon, nevertheless it’s not all gray clouds and rain. Our characters expertise some pleasure when Shin Joo proposes to Yoo Ri (Kim Yong Ji) and thru a track no much less! I used to be very able to cringe — and some of the characters really did — however he will get a cross as a result of Hwang Hee can sing! Who knew he had such a pleasant voice?

Rang makes the mandatory fatherly risk, and earlier than we all know it, the 2 are married. They’re all residing collectively in a really dysfunctional household unit the place it looks like Shin Joo married three very messy children (of which the least messiest is the precise child). However they’re all glad and content material in their very own manner, particularly Rang who’s lastly discovered a household to name house.

Goodbye; Hiya

Nonetheless, Rang doesn’t cease searching for methods to convey Yeon again. When the fortuneteller resurfaces, he and Ji Ah pay him a go to and study that he’s the Underworld choose who’s answerable for reincarnation. They plead that Yeon be given an opportunity to reincarnate and he provides them his ordinary deal — a commerce with one thing they treasure most. Ji Ah jumps on the probability to supply herself however Rang stops her, realizing that Yeon wouldn’t need to come again to a world with out her. So he provides himself. And since Rang has discovered true happiness residing together with his little household and located a will to dwell, his life is deemed worthy sufficient for the fortuneteller. The deal is made and Rang is taken away. Completely.

Rang was at instances merciless and took a number of unsuitable turns right here and there, however at his coronary heart he was only a scared little child who tried to cowl his insecurities with bravado by appearing out. He had a form coronary heart that may peek by every now and then and that was what led him to soak up each Yoo Ri and Geomdoongie and provides all of them a house. And on the very finish, Rang selflessly provides his life for the brother he treasured above all whereas additionally atoning for all of the lives he had taken up to now.

Of all of the characters, Rang has essentially the most fleshed-out character growth. Kim Bum really has a achieved an outstanding job enjoying this manic man-child who tugs at your heartstrings regardless of his many faults. His character arc is poetic in a manner, although certainly there are many followers who’re raging about Rang deserving a happier ending.

A minimum of Rang’s sacrifice was not for naught. As a result of subsequent factor we all know, it’s raining once more, and guess who’s ready for Ji Ah? It’s Yeon! Our Yeon! He and Ji Ah reunite below the rain, like how all their reunions go, and it’s revealed that he’s now human. He’s lastly gotten his want. However doesn’t it appear to be every part is tied up in too neat a bow? Rang’s cope with the fortuneteller was to permit Yeon to be reincarnated. So how did we get again OG Yeon together with his OG physique and all his recollections intact? It makes you marvel what the foundations of the Underworld are, as they appear so frigid one second but so fickle the following. And extra importantly, the purpose of Yeon leaping into the Samdo River with The Imoogi in him was in order that neither would ever have the ability to reincarnate. However now that Yeon’s again, what occurred to The Imoogi that was in him?

Yeon makes his “Hiya, I’m again” rounds to everybody, even paying a remaining go to to Granny and Outdated Man since he can’t enter the workplace now that he’s human. Yeon additionally sees a video message left by Rang saying his goodbyes. That vibrant smile on Rang’s face hopefully eases Yeon’s ache slightly.

I do

We see our second marriage ceremony of the finale and it’s Yeon and Ji Ah’s with a stunning flower motif. Even mom nature is getting in on the ceremony, congratulating and thanking their earlier grasp, although unusually, nobody else is there. Main Query No. 3: We later see the couple watching a video of their marriage ceremony. Who took the video when nobody was there?

Because the episode winds down, we see Yeon adapting to human life, although it’s not as cracked up as he thought he could be. For one, he has astigmatism, and secondly, he wants a root canal therapy, presumably from all that mint-chocolate ice cream.

He additionally sees youngster “Rang” (the kid model we see within the flashbacks) biking round, and this too comforts his considerably.

Proper earlier than the episode ends, Yeon hears Ji Ah point out seeing one thing that resembles the Spirit of Misfortune. That night time, as Ji Ah goes to sleep, he grabs his trusty umbrella, sneaks out, and tracks the spirit down. The umbrella morphs right into a sword and Yeon’s eyes glow. He’s nonetheless a fox!

The finish.

Okay this time it’s really the tip. The finale was a roller-coaster of feelings with loads of tears concerned. Each the writing and the appearing actually delivered on that entrance, however after the tears dried (hours later), I can’t assist however really feel just like the finale missed a number of marks. In attempting to wrap every part up completely, it looks like the scriptwriters threw away the logic that applies to this drama’s world or simply stopped bothering to clarify.

And that remaining twist? Sure it’s purported to get our hearts racing, however after getting over the fun, you must marvel why they made Yeon lie about being human. It’s such an pointless lie/plot twist, because the different characters are certain to determine it out. And couldn’t Granny sense that he’s nonetheless immortal? Or have been his powers suppressed they usually’ve solely simply resurfaced? The fox bead in all probability has one thing to do with this (and perhaps even his OG revival), however it’s by no means made clear.

These inexplicable, wishy-washy lapses are actually the largest gripes with this finale. The writing was so tight earlier than, with clues and storytelling gadgets from earlier episodes coming into play in latter episodes, and you possibly can actually respect all the main points that went in. However the bigger story threads appear to unravel in these final two episodes, and it’s slightly disappointing.

However aside from that, it’s been a enjoyable journey. The characters have been all enjoyable to observe and there wasn’t a grating one within the bunch. They have been all well-written for essentially the most half, they usually all obtained their moments to shine. The casting division actually hit the jackpot with this solid as they positively raised the general watch-ability.

The “Story Of The 9-Tailed” began of with a nine-tailed fox trying to find his love, and it ends with the nine-tailed fox residing fortunately together with his love. And in that sense, we couldn’t ask for extra.

