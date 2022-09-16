All the details about Norse mythology from the latest trailer for God of War: Ragnarok

Sony unveiled a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarök at its State of Play on Tuesday (coincidentally also known as Tyr’s day), and with it came a bunch of new footage and details about how the sequel’s story will represent the version. Nordic of the end of the universe. In Norse mythology, things happen in a very specific way, and looks like Sony Santa Monica is going to stick to the source material, since in the trailer we see multiple images of gods, monsters and events that are directly related to Ragnarök. There are a lot of little mythological easter eggs in the trailer, and we’ve gone through and noted some specific details you might have missed. (We’ve also added a bit of context along the way!)

Tyr

Kratos freeing Tyr from his bonds.

The Norse god of war, law, and honor was imprisoned by Odin for suggesting that he not attack the giants of Jötunheim. In the trailer, Kratos is seen freeing Tyr from what could be Gleipnir, the unbreakable thread that bound the great wolf Fenrir.

Odin (???)

Odin arriving at the house of Kratos and Atreus.

Is he the Father of all in person? Known for taking the form of a wanderer and traveling among the people of Midgard, Odin is one of the many Aesir gods projected to die during the events of Ragnarök.

Freya and the mistletoe

Freya, pissed off.

Baldur was the favorite of the Aesir gods, so when his mother asked all creation not to harm her son, they agreed. He just forgot to finish off the Mistletoe, which is what Loki ends up killing him with (in both Norse mythology and God of War). She is now a mother who has lost her child… and seeks revenge.

Sköll y Hati

Sköll, Hati, Kratos y Atreus.

It is said that the two wolves that chase the sun and moon across the sky, Sköll and Hati, will catch their prey at Ragnarök, bringing heaven and earth into darkness.

Loki and his love for animals

Loki was always known to have a good relationship with animals, which is seen throughout God of War. Angrboða, the “mother of monsters”, who will appear in God of War: Ragnarök, is Loki’s romantic interest in Norse mythology. At least in Norse mythology, she and Loki are the parents of Fenrir, Jörmungandr, and Hel, all of whom are protagonists of the Twilight of the Gods.

mermaids

Kratos encounters a mermaid-like being.

Rán is a goddess of the sea. She and her husband, the giant Aegir, had nine daughters who are the personification of waves. Both Rán and her daughters have been known to drown sailors. Although they are not depicted as mermaids in Norse myth, Sony Santa Monica could be twisting the two stories into one.

Thor’s red hair

Thor versus Kratos in God of War: Ragnarök.

The God of Thunder in Norse mythology is described as having red hair and a full, braided beard, as opposed to the dreamy blonde of the MCU. He looks much more like the one we see here, wielding an even shorter-handled Mjölnir than we’re used to seeing.

God of War: Ragnarök will be released for PS5 on November 9, 2022. Here you can see the last trailer shown again.