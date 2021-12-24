All the details of the Community Day of January 2022 in Pokémon GO

The Community Day January 2022 in Pokémon GO has been announced by Niantic with Spheal as featured Pokémon. It is Ice / Water type, coinciding with the Legacy Season focusing on this type of Pokémon. If you want to know all the details of the event, do not miss the following guide.

Community Day January 2022 in Pokémon GO

The event will take place on the day January 16, 2022 11:00 to 17:00 (local time) As I said, Speah It will be the selected Pokémon, being able to find it more frequently and in its form variocolor. In addition, if we evolve it to Walrein, we will get it to learn the attack Icicle and Snow Powder, only during the event.

We will also find the special investigation “The Hour of Spheal” for 1 USD (or equivalent in local currency), with tickets available very soon.

During the duration of the event, the experience points per capture will triple, the Incenses will last three hours, as well as the Bait Modules and if you also take some snapshots, you will be in for a surprise.

Finally, we will also find event batches with a Community Day Pack and in the Store we will get 30 Ultra Balls for free.

