All the differences between Zack Snyder’s Justice League and 2017’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It has arrived causing a furor among fans of superhero and action movies, and it has done so with very particular characteristics. A film that “rehabilitates” what Snyder once wanted to put together: a worthy continuation of The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman that also brought together Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Flash. The result was a scrap pastiche that neither the critics nor the DC fans liked (much less the staunch defenders of Marvel), and it is just what they have decided to fix with this “replacement” of the original material. In addition to a powerful investment and the recording of new scenes.

Details such as the Superman costume, the difference in the length of the scenes or the general appearance (not panoramic) based on the IMAX format that Snyder wanted to see at the time they are just the tip of the icebergIt is clear that the story is different, richer and with the presence of more DC characters, laying the foundations for a different future for the brand in the cinematographic field and with the return of the “Knightmare” that causes a real furor among the most enthusiastic.

We leave you with the gallery in which you can see many of these differences, although as you can imagine, there are plot elements that are docile to be taken as spoilers, so if you have not even seen the 2017 version, we recommend you be careful to time to read, and we also invite you to take a look at our review: