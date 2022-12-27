All the discounts that Amazon offers to save up to 15 euros on a purchase before the end of the year

Amazon has been active for several weeks (or even months) several promotions that will expire while you are drinking the grapes of the chimes: at 23:59 on December 31 of this year. All these promotions offer you the option of getting a discount on your next purchase in exchange for using any of Amazon’s services (or installing any of the apps).

We tell you what they are, so that you can make use of them in this last week:

AMAZON AUDIBLE: How is the NEW PODCAST PLATFORM and AMAZON AUDIOBOOKS

15 euros for installing the Amazon app

Let’s start with this enjoyable promotion for the remainder of 2022, one with which Amazon bonus with 15 euros just for installing a mobile appthat of Amazon itself (‘Amazon’ simply, that is, that of the e-commerce portal).

The only condition, of course, is that you do not currently have it installed, and that it be the first time you go to install it on any of your mobile devices. Otherwise, when you access the URL of the promotion, instead of displaying the ‘Apply the promotion’ button (a necessary step, don’t forget), you will only see a message saying “You can’t take advantage of this offer. See the details below.” Terms and Conditions”.

Even if you meet this precondition to apply, the discount of 15 euros it will only apply to you under two conditions:

If the price of the set of products that you purchase between now and the end of the year amounts to at least 30 euros.

If the product is sold and shipped by Amazon. That is, products sold by third parties do not work.

€7 for using the collection points





Yes, Amazon has reactivated its discount coupon for seven euros in all those purchases that are sent to one of its collection points (instead of your home address). If you already took advantage of it on a previous occasion, bad luck: your account will not give you the opportunity to take advantage of it this time.

Y If you are a resident of the Canary Islands, Ceuta or Melilla, bad luck too: there are only “collection points” on the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, so unless you are going to spend the next few days visiting relatives, you will not be able to enjoy the promotion.

Now follow these steps:

Enter the promotion website and activate the offer by clicking on the “Apply the promotion” button that you will find a little further down: it does not matter if you do not have any purchase yet planned (the reward of €7 will be applied automatically during payment) .

Find the nearest Amazon collection point in this list and add it to your address book on the platform.

Add to your Amazon cart a minimum of 20 ? of items sold and fulfilled by Amazon. Choose the Amazon collection point as the delivery address, complete your order and get the 7 ? discount immediately.

€6 when you top up your account with €60





Thirdly, we have this promotion with which Amazon bonus with 6 euros when recharging at least €60 your account from Amazon in a single order by entering the code “ESASV22” in the “Add a gift voucher or promotional code” section before completing the top-up process on Amazon.co.uk.

Of course, you must have an Amazon account active for at least a year and have not recharged your account in the last 36 months.

On the other hand, although you will only be able to take advantage of the promotion until December 31, you will be able to use your promotional credit on products sold directly by Amazon.es until May 31, 2023.

The promotional credit will not be visible in your Amazon.co.uk Gift Card Balance: it will be automatically deducted from your next eligible purchase.

€5 for creating a ‘wish list’





Amazon gives you €5 discount if you are one of the first 1000 users to click on the activation button on the offer website, and then create a wish list (o wishlist) that includes at least three products sold and shipped by Amazon.co.uk.

“the €5 promotional discount will be automatically applied to the customer’s account and can be redeemed on the next eligible purchase of at least €20. Amazon will send an email to qualifying customers and confirm that the €5 promotional discount will be have been added to the relevant customer’s account within three days of qualifying for the promotion.”

Imagen | Wicked Monday en Unsplash