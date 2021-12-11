All the games, trailers and announcements of The Game Awards 2021

Star Wars Eclipse, Hellblade 2, Alan Wake 2 or Suicide Squad have been some of its great protagonists.

By Alberto Pastor / Updated 10 December 2021, 12:45 47 reviews

For yet another year, the world of videogames has set its sights on The Game Awards, the great awards ceremony that, apart from the awards themselves, has always attracted attention due to the announcements that take place there. And this edition of 2021 has not been an exception. During the about four hours Throughout the event we have seen a good handful of video games, old acquaintances and totally new ones, which have managed to make us sigh in amazement… and also yawn.

A barrage of minor ads, videos and advertising breaks have broken the rhythm of the galaDespite the fantastic starter of The Game Awards 2021, with an impressive gameplay of Hellblade 2 followed by the announcement of the Wonder Woman game by Monolith, and the new Star Wars video game developed by Quantic Dream, the gala has lost steam with a barrage of minor announcements, videos and advertising cuts that have completely broken the rhythm of a ceremony in which the awards were sometimes hastily handed out, as if they had nothing to do with what was happening there.

The good thing about The Game Awards 2021 is that it has had a few high-interest announcements, like those mentioned, or the long-awaited announcement of Alan Wake 2, which has finally come true, confirming in passing that he will bet more on terror. Sonic fans have also had a double ration of news with the first trailer for Sonic: The Movie 2, followed shortly after by the trailer for Sonic Frontiers and its colorful open world. The event has left us with other great moments such as the presentation of the new horror game from the creator of Silent Hill with a disturbing trailer that has not left anyone indifferent.

Speaking of the Konami saga, the film director Guillermo del Toro has presented a new trailer for his next film, and has not hesitated to leave a little secret to the Japanese company, advocating the return of Silent Hill. Do not forget that on several occasions the director of Pan’s Labyrinth has charged hard against Konami.

The GOTY of It Takes Two and other surprises

Before confirming that the fantastic It Takes Two has won the game of the year award, as happened days ago at the Huawei 3D Games Awards, at The Game Awards 2021 we had time for the odd surprise. Input, the return of dune to strategy with Dune: Spice Wars by the authors of Northgard, but also the first gameplay of A Plague Tale 2, which once again has left us speechless with its staging and the realism of its graphics.

Telltale has made an appearance by presenting a video game based on one of the best rated series of recent years, the fantastic The Expanse, and Rocksteady has taken advantage of the awards gala to show a spectacular new gameplay trailer of its highly anticipated Suicide Squad. Fans of the Master Chief have had the opportunity to see a brief video preview of the series, and those of FromSoftware, have enjoyed the cinematic of the long-awaited Elden Ring, which opens in just a few weeks.

With all these announcements, it cannot be denied that The Game Awards 2021 has been a great event, one of the best of the year, but once again, its excessive duration and the abuse of cinematics detract from it some value. All in all, these have been the outstanding news of the event.

All the news and videos of The Game Awards 2021



With its Zelda style and a new trailer, Tunic dates its launch on PC and Xbox

Babylon’s Fall premieres trailer at the Game Awards 2021 and dates its launch with early access

If you like strategy, watch out for the trailer for Homeworld 3: the war in space returns

Telltale Games Announces The Expanse: An Episodic Sci-Fi Series

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre brings all its horror to video games and is presented with a sordid trailer

The King of Fighters XV confirms second open beta on PS4 and PS5: meet the new fighter

Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 exploits its hyper-realistic graphics in an action-packed gameplay trailer

Star Wars Eclipse announcement and trailer: all the details of the new Quantic Dream game

Announced Wonder Woman, a game with the authors of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Sonic: The Movie 2 picks up speed with a new trailer for the Game Awards 2021

Alan Wake 2 is real and bets on terror: first trailer of the new Remedy game, authors of Control

Beat Saber receives a musical package with songs from Lady Gaga including songs from her latest album

Slitterhead, with one of the creators of Silent Hill, presents a first trailer of the most terrifying

This open-world fantasy RPG promises: first Nightingale trailer, made by ex BioWare

Final Fantasy 7 Remake finally makes the leap to PC: it will be available through the Epic Games Store

Suicide Squad’s first gameplay trailer is everything you’d expect from a Rocksteady game

Sonic Frontiers surprises with its visual appearance and open world in the trailer of the new game in the saga

Horizon Forbidden West does not miss the Game Awards 2021 and presents its new and epic gameplay trailer

Cuphead dates its expansion the Delicious Last Course with a new trailer: Ms Chalice comes to fight

The new Forspoken trailer is loaded with action and arrives with a release date

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 is real and its trailer brings us a savage slaughter of Tyranids

New trailer for Lost Ark, Amazon’s MMORPG, confirms its western release date

Among Us premieres in VR: the dispute between Crewmembers and Imposters intensifies with a new trailer

A Plague Tale 2 surprises again with a hyper-realistic trailer with gameplay and waves of rats

Halo series first trailer: Master Chief makes the leap to television and promises

It Takes Two is the best game of the year at The Game Awards 2021: Josef Fares wins the GOTY

DokeV appears at the Game Awards 2021 with a new music video to thank fans

The story of Elden Ring stars in its new trailer and makes the wait until February unbearable

ARC Raiders, the new game from Battlefield veterans, is presented with a spectacular trailer

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is seen in a new trailer that expands the world of The Lord of the Rings

Tchia, the beautiful and colorful tropical indie, has a new trailer and date for PC, PS4 and PS5

Saints Row unleashes its action with a new gameplay trailer of its city, combat and characters

Crossfire X, the Remedy shooter, sets its release date for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S

PUBG will be free to play: the battle royale can be downloaded for free on PC, PlayStation and Xbox

More about: The Game Awards 2021.