All the Gamescom 2022 awards: Lies of P prevails in a very varied edition

Despite the absences, the list leaves us with a good handful of featured video games for the coming months.

Gamescom 2022 has starred in the news of the world of video games during the last week and has left us, along with the broadcast of the Opening Live Night, with a multitude of prominent and varied announcements of different titles that we will see in the future on the different available platforms. in the market.

Lies of P is the most awarded game of the editionBut the thing is not only about advertisements, but rather, every year, the organization grants a series of awards and recognitions to the different titles that are present at the fair held in Cologne (Germany) and, although there are notable absences of some protagonists in the coming months, the list leaves us with a handful of interesting games.

The highest recognition has gone to Lies of P, which has won the most awards, although we leave you below the different categories with the nominees and winners of the 2022 edition of Gamescom so you can take a look at the protagonists yourself.

Best action-adventure game

Lies of P (WINNER)



Outcast 2



The Last Case of Benedict Fox



best action game

Metal: Hellsinger(WINNER)



Warhammer 40,000: Darktide



System Shock



best family game

Paper Trail (WINNER)



Fling to the Finish



Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure



best indie game

GANADOR



Paper Trail



Sunday Gold



best multiplayer game

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (WINNER)



Goat Simulator 3



The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me



Best ever growing game

Sea of Thieves(GANADOR)



Microsoft Flight Simulator



Age of Empires 4



Best RPG

Lies of P (WINNER)



Dredge



Sunday Gold



best sports game

AEW: Fight Forever (GANADOR)



GOAL! The Club Manager



Ultimechs



Best Strategy/Simulation Game

IXION (WINNER)



Age of Darkness



Autopsy Simulator



most original game

GANADOR



Metal: Hellsinger



Repentance



Xbox’s most anticipated game

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (GANADOR)



Metal: Hellsinger



The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me



Switch’s most anticipated game

Tin Hearts (WINNER)



Edge of Sanity



Airhead



PlayStation’s most anticipated game

Lies of P (WINNER)



One Piece Odyssey



The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me



Most anticipated PC game

Metal: Hellsinger (WINNER)



System Shock



Warhammer 40,000: Darktide



Best booth at the fair

best trailer

Hogwarts Legacy (GANADOR)



global awards

Premio Gamescom goes green a ukie



Best Game Line Award to Plaion (Koch Media)



HEART OF GAMING Award for Video Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine



For the next edition of Gamescom we will have to wait until next year, although we already have dates for it. will be held from 23 to 27 August 2023while the Opening Live Night will return, as usual, one day before the fair starts, broadcasting on August 22.

