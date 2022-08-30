All the Gamescom 2022 awards: Lies of P prevails in a very varied edition

Despite the absences, the list leaves us with a good handful of featured video games for the coming months.
Gamescom 2022 has starred in the news of the world of video games during the last week and has left us, along with the broadcast of the Opening Live Night, with a multitude of prominent and varied announcements of different titles that we will see in the future on the different available platforms. in the market.
Lies of P is the most awarded game of the editionBut the thing is not only about advertisements, but rather, every year, the organization grants a series of awards and recognitions to the different titles that are present at the fair held in Cologne (Germany) and, although there are notable absences of some protagonists in the coming months, the list leaves us with a handful of interesting games.
The highest recognition has gone to Lies of P, which has won the most awards, although we leave you below the different categories with the nominees and winners of the 2022 edition of Gamescom so you can take a look at the protagonists yourself.
Best action-adventure game
- Lies of P (WINNER)
- Outcast 2
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
best action game
- Metal: Hellsinger(WINNER)
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- System Shock
best family game
- Paper Trail (WINNER)
- Fling to the Finish
- Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure
best indie game
- GANADOR
- Paper Trail
- Sunday Gold
best multiplayer game
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (WINNER)
- Goat Simulator 3
- The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me
Best ever growing game
- Sea of Thieves(GANADOR)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Age of Empires 4
Best RPG
- Lies of P (WINNER)
- Dredge
- Sunday Gold
best sports game
- AEW: Fight Forever (GANADOR)
- GOAL! The Club Manager
- Ultimechs
Best Strategy/Simulation Game
- IXION (WINNER)
- Age of Darkness
- Autopsy Simulator
most original game
- GANADOR
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Repentance
Xbox’s most anticipated game
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (GANADOR)
- Metal: Hellsinger
- The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me
Switch’s most anticipated game
- Tin Hearts (WINNER)
- Edge of Sanity
- Airhead
PlayStation’s most anticipated game
- Lies of P (WINNER)
- One Piece Odyssey
- The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me
Most anticipated PC game
- Metal: Hellsinger (WINNER)
- System Shock
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Best booth at the fair
best trailer
- Hogwarts Legacy (GANADOR)
global awards
- Premio Gamescom goes green a ukie
- Best Game Line Award to Plaion (Koch Media)
- HEART OF GAMING Award for Video Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine
For the next edition of Gamescom we will have to wait until next year, although we already have dates for it. will be held from 23 to 27 August 2023while the Opening Live Night will return, as usual, one day before the fair starts, broadcasting on August 22.
Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube
More about: Gamescom 2022, Awards and Lies of P.