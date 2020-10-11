All the government madrasas and Sanskrit schools will be closed in this state, the government said there will no longer be wasteful expenditure

new Delhi: The BJP-ruled government in Assam has taken a major decision regarding Sanskrit schools and madrasas. The government has decided to completely close Sanskrit schools and madrasas in the state. The government has decided to discontinue religious education with government money. The government said that now people’s hard earned money will not be used in wastefulness. On the decision to close Madrasas and Sanskrit schools, the Education Minister said that there is no provision for using public money in religious education, so now they will be closed. Also Read – Girlfriend murdered in Delhi for not revealing mobile password, BPO worker arrested in Assam

As soon as the government took these decisions, the opposition parties started voicing their opposition from the opposition parties. Leader of the Opposition Badruddin Ajmal said that if our government comes in the next assembly elections, we will cancel this decision of the government.

We will close down state-run madrassas in Assam from November. The government will release a notification in this regard: #Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Please tell that Hemanta Biswa Sharma, a teacher in education, announced that all madrasas in Assam will be closed from next month. He said that the hard earned money of the people will not go to any extravagance anymore. He said that nowhere in the government provision is it that religious education should be imparted with the money of the public. Therefore, the government has decided to close all such madrasas and Sanskrit schools which are running with government help.

He said that now any religious education in the state will not be run from government funds. Also, the Education Minister said that we cannot say anything about private madrasas or any other religious education institution.