All The Harry Potter Movies In Order, From Sorcerer’s Stone To Fantastic Beasts

Fantastic Beasts three is predicted to hit theaters on November 12, 2021, however with a delayed filming schedule, it is likely to be a bit longer earlier than we see one other Harry Potter film. Fortunately, as we await the following movie installment, we are able to at all times lease or purchase any of those films on Amazon Prime or different video on demand companies.

As for what transpires after the unique Harry Potter sequence, in the event you’re trying to test in on what grew to become of Harry, Ron and Hermione as they headed into maturity, try the stage manufacturing, Harry Potter and the Cursed Youngster. The script for the play is out there for buy, nevertheless, since it is a play, it is actually meant to be seen on the stage, in the event you’re capable of get to New York or London.