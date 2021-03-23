All the improvements of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade in its version of PS5

Sony has shared a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade that offers an expanded view of the visual improvements and new functions that this new version has made possible on PS5.

Although the images are very similar to those that were shown during the reveal of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, we can see the improvements of PS5 directly compared to the PS4 version. We can see additions like better textures and lighting, fog effects, photo mode, faster load times and more.

Get down here, Merc. We’ve got an extended look at the visual enhancements and new features in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, coming to PS5 on June 10: https://t.co/zdt8HIwe5j pic.twitter.com/1lv5YxFVTO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 21, 2021

There will also be a graphics optimization mode that prioritizes display at 4K resolution and a performance mode that prioritizes frame rate at 60fps, your choice.

A Normal (Classic) difficulty will also be added, and it will bring Final Fantasy VII Remake a bit closer to the original game with its turn-based battles.

We can see another glimpse of the new episode of Yuffie, and seeing something else of this new story that will be part of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The trailer also reiterates that anyone who owns Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 (except those who only have the PS Plus version) will be able to upgrade to this improved version of PS5 for free. However, the PS5 exclusive Yuffie episode will cost additionally for all owners of the original.

Following Intergrade, which will be released on June 10, Final Fantasy VII Remake Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that there will be no DLC in the future and that the studio is focused on finishing development for the second installment.