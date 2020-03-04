All the MasterChef winners and where they are now

MasterChef is formally again for a 16th sequence.

Over eight weeks, 60 novice cooks will probably be displaying off their culinary expertise to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

They’ll be whittled down to simply 10 contestants at the finish of the knockout week, and there’ll be simply three cooks left standing at the finale where certainly one of them will probably be topped as the MasterChef champion.

So, as the 16th sequence continues on BBC, we have a look again at previous years and where the Masterchef winners are now.

Irini Tzortzoglou (2019)

She wowed the judges final yr along with her formidable cooking expertise, together with her artistic tackle Bangers and Mash and her scrumptious fish and chips recipe.

And since leaving the present, Irini, 61, hasn’t left the kitchen.

The Greek born chef takes half in common meals pageant in Cumbria where she lives, and she just lately appeared on an episode of MasterChef as a meals critique.

She additionally has her debut prepare dinner e book, Beneath the Olive Tree, popping out in June and it’s out there to pre-order now.

Described as “Recipes from my Greek kitchen” it’ll function numerous Mediterranean impressed dishes, in addition to a few of the former banker’s faves.

Kenny Tutt (2018)

With cooking in his “blood” having come from a household of meals merchants, Kenny, 37, stormed into the finals and was topped the 2018 MasterChef champion.

However, what’s he doing now?

The dad-of-two has gone on to do nice issues following his win, together with collaborating with 5-star lodges and eating places.

Final yr, he opened his first restaurant, Pitch, in Worthing where he lives along with his spouse and two daughters.

Positioned in the coronary heart of Worthing city centre on the stunning Sussex coast, Pitch is described as “a recent combine of recent and basic British meals, wines and cocktails.”

It was named after Kenny’s household market heritage and pays homage to the the nice produce in the surrounding space.

Talking of his enterprise, the former financial institution supervisor admitted he wished it to be “someplace individuals can chill out and really feel comfy in an environment that also feels particular, with out that stiff higher lip angle.”

So our first menu has arrived!https://t.co/vQlfx55zLE

We are going to deal with recent, seasonal and wherever doable native produce altering the menu with the seasons. Hope you all get pleasure from consuming it as a lot we get pleasure from cooking it. @restaurantpitch #masterchef #sunnyworthing #newmenu pic.twitter.com/mzet1Dt2dh — Kenny Tutt (@kennytutt) April 29, 2019

Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed (2017)

Khashmiri and fusion delicacies have been Saliha’s culinary forte, and she definitely managed to win over the judges along with her spice-infused menu again in 2017.

Saliha went on to take part in numerous meals reveals throughout the nation after her win, and she additionally hosted her personal cookery lessons at Seasoned Cookery College.

In addition to this, she has collaborated with Michelin Star chef Atul Kochar at his restaurant Indian Essence in Kent and with Chef Sameer Taneja at Talli Joe in London’s Shaftesbury Avenue.

She beforehand introduced that her debut cookbook KHAZANA was popping out. The Indo-Persian cookbook is anticipated to be out there on three March 2020.

Regardless of her culinary success, Saliha has since returned to her work as an NHS Physician specialising in Gastroenterology at Watford Common Hospital.

New Yr, New Focus! Delighted to announce that I will be utilizing my medical experience as a Gastroenterologist to share wholesome and nutritionally balanced recipes with you all! Plenty of thrilling well being associated initiatives arising this yr, watch this area! ???? #drsaliha pic.twitter.com/S1ZX31vAIP — Dr Saliha Mahmood Ahmed (@salihacooks) January 13, 2020

Jane Devonshire (2016)

It’s been a busy few years for Jane – who received the present 4 years in the past.

Now a MasterChef, Jane has used her platform to make clear coeliac illness, which her son Ben suffers from.

She created her very personal cookbook, Problem Free Gluten Free, together with a luxurious assortment of house cooked recipes, and this was later endorsed by Coeliac UK.

Jane has additionally labored with quite a lot of superb cooks together with Marcus Wareing, Atol Kochner, Jason Atherton, Michel Roux and Michael O’Hare at their eating places.

When your brother tells you he’s purchased a small joint for dinner ???????????? pic.twitter.com/0QJ5mlWT79 — Jane Devonshire (@janecdevonshire) December 29, 2019

Simon Wooden(2015)

His cooking desires began at simply age eight when he received a contest. Quick-forward to the current day and Simon’s desires are now a actuality.

The previous knowledge supervisor now owns three Woods eating places in Manchester and Chester and smaller chain Woodkraft in Cheltenham.

He has been appointed government chef of Oldham Occasion Centre a part of Oldham Athletic Soccer Membership where he works throughout nice eating occasions in the membership and masterclasses, and he additionally launched his debut cookbook, At Dwelling with Simon Wooden – Tremendous Eating Made Easy, in 2016.

Nice catching up with @stuartpykesport @WoodRestaurants at this time! All set for a night with Stich! pic.twitter.com/UAtN1FisTt — Simon Wooden (@SimonJWoodUK) February 4, 2020

Ping Coombes (2014)

Born and raised in the city of Ipoh in Malaysia, Ping grew up with superb meals round her and was impressed by her mom’s cookery.

She began instructing herself the way to make such dishes, which she later wowed Gregg and John with and received MasterChef for.

Since showing on the present, Ping has develop into a Malyasia Kitchen Ambassador.

She has given talks about Malaysian meals at the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, appeared at Malaysia Nights in Trafalgar Sq. and outstanding meals festivals together with Style of London.

In 2017, she launched her cookbook, MALAYSIA, which she describes as her “child”.

She now runs month-to-month supperclubs in Tub referred to as Ping’s Makan Membership, where the menu modifications incessantly.

Natalie Coleman (2013)

Natalie has swapped her life as a credit score controller/ techno DJ for whipping it up in the kitchen.

Since her MasterChef victory, she’s labored at a few of the UK’s most famed eating places (together with Le Gavroche, the Gilbert Scott and the Hand & Flowers) and appeared on numerous TV reveals.

She revealed her first cookbook Profitable Recipes: For Each Day in 2014 and additionally teaches youngsters’s cookery lessons in faculties and at cookery faculties in class holidays.

Shelina Permalloo (2012)

Since profitable MasterChef Shelina has revealed two books – Sunshine on a Plate impressed by the land of her heritage, Mauritius and The Sunshine Food regimen.

In addition to catering at non-public eating occasions, Shelina accomplished phases at Michelin eating places together with Nahm and Benares and 1 Lombard Avenue.

In 2016, she opened her first restaurant Lakaz Maman in Bedford, Southampton.

Tim Anderson (2011)

Tim has carved out his dream profession working as a contract chef, meals author and guide. This position has seen him work with numerous corporations from Google and Unilever. He’s additionally an everyday visitor on Jamie Oliver’s Meals Tube and Drinks Tube, in addition to Radio Four meals panel present The Kitchen Cupboard.

One in every of his proudest moments, nonetheless, must be the launch of his cookbook, Nanban: Japanese Soul Meals, and the opening of his acclaimed restaurant of the identical identify, which is positioned in the coronary heart of Brixton.

Dhruv Baker (2010)

Dhruv continued to pursue his cooking desires, following his MasterChef triumph.

He’s labored in a few of the UK’s most interesting eating places together with Le Gavroche, The Kitchin and Helene Darroze at the Connaught, and has additionally offered on Waitrose TV.

He revealed his first e book Spice in 2014 and in the identical yr, opened his gastro pub The Opened Jolly Gardeners in South West London.

Mat Follas (2009)

The sequence 5 winner has achieved big success since his win. He opened his first restaurant, The Wild Garlic, to nice nationwide acclaim, receiving 2 AA Rosettes and being really useful in The Good Meals Information and The Michelin information.

His recipes are revealed in a wide range of magazines, he commonly judges meals competitions and he has two revealed books – MasterChef, The Nice Style Awards and The World Cheese Awards.

James Nathan (2008)

Lengthy gone is his profession as a barrister, James has totally devoted himself to cooking professionally. He’s now the head chef of the St Enodoc Lodge in Cornwall overlooking the stunning Camel Estuary.

Steven Wallis (2007)

After profitable MasterChef, Steven travelled the world and had many culinary adventures. He’s put that data to good use as a author, non-public chef and flavour guide. He’s now relaunched himself as a model guide and artistic provocateur, saying he can “present stretch pondering and can be part of the dots between summary concepts and tangible model and product realities”.

Peter Bayless (2006)

Since his win, the foodie has launched a e book about being on the BBC present, entitled My Father Might Solely Boil Cornflakes, appeared on meals reveals together with The Good Meals Present and managed to forge an element time profession as a cookery trainer.

Thomasina Miers (2005)

The chef went on to famously discovered Mexican restaurant Wahaca, which now has 25 chains throughout the nation. In addition they have three bars and two avenue kitchen areas. She’s additionally had success in publishing, bringing out quite a lot of books and has offered TV reveals for Channel 4.

Marjorie Lang (2000)

Like a lot of the different MasterChef winners, Marjorie has gone on to proceed her culinary desires.

Together with wracking up newspaper and journal bylines, she’s additionally achieved numerous meals styling and instructing. She now teaches at the cookery faculty at Thyme – a luxurious boutique lodge in the Cotswolds.

Lloyd Burgess (1999)

Lloyd was an IT skilled earlier than his stint on MasterChef, and he’s continued on this profession since leaving, though he does maintain his finger in a number of pies. He beforehand launched his personal firm, TheCoffeeRoasters.co.uk, which sells speciality espresso.

Julie Good friend (1997)

One in every of the earlier winners of the present, Julie went on to develop into the chef at The Hungry Visitor restaurant in Kent. She additionally runs her personal catering enterprise.

Marion Macfarlane (1995)

At the time of her win, Marion was working as a trainer at Newton Hill in Scotland. Regardless of her success, she determined to proceed in her career relatively than forging a profession as a professional chef.

Gerry Goldwyre (1994)

MasterChef received Gerry the “greatest life in the world” he revealed to the Guardian again in 2008. Alongside along with his spouse Sue, he runs The Water Tower – a 12 -cover non-public eating restaurant in Edinburgh. He additionally received the MasterChef title once more in 2000 when he went head-to-head with earlier winners.

Derk Johns (1993)

Derek – who turned the Head of the Previous Grasp Work at Sotheby’s in 1974 and based his personal gallery in 1996 – determined to proceed his already very profitable profession in the portray world.

Nevertheless, he nonetheless has a ardour for cooking, and in 2016, he cooked a luxurious dinner for paying company to assist a charity enchantment.

Vanessa Binns (1992)

Quickly after her win, Vanessa introduced plans to purchase up Cross Lane Home Lodge at Astley Abbots in Shropshire. Nevertheless, not like a lot of the earlier winners, she didn’t pursue a full time profession in cooking.

Sue Lawrence (1991)

Virtually a decade after her win, Sue launched into a brilliant profitable publishing profession. She has 5 cooking books thus far and three novels, along with her third anticipated to be revealed in 2020.

Joan Bunting (1990)

The primary chef to win the present, Joan’s success story didn’t kick off as shortly as the different contestants. She continued working as a trainer for 3 years, nonetheless, the solid a profession as a broadcaster fronting cooking programmes.