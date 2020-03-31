All the movies and TV shows delayed by Coronavirus – how COVID 19 is impacting the industry

Now declared a worldwide pandemic, Coronavirus (COVID-19) has triggered havoc throughout the leisure industry. From Hollywood to London, the outbreak has triggered delays and shutdowns to many main TV and movie productions – and even some main stars, akin to Tom Hanks, have been hit by the illness.

Whereas most of the disruptions have been felt in China (the place the virus originated), there have been loads of main setbacks for UK display screen shoppers. Under are the greatest delays to count on from COVID-19, with the checklist to be up to date as extra information is introduced.

What movies have been delayed?



Disney



Initially scheduled to be launched 1st Could 2020 in the UK and North America, Scarlett Johansson’s solo Marvel film has now had its launch date pushed again.

Disney/Marvel are but to substantiate precisely how lengthy Black Widow shall be postponed, with no new launch date presently set for any territories.

Minions 2

The sequel was set to hit theatres on third July however is now indefinitely delayed. This transfer marks the first July launch to be postponed attributable to coronavirus.

A press release from Illumination boss Chris Meledandri learn: “In response to the severity of the scenario in France, we’re quickly closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this choice we’re abiding by the French Authorities’s pointers and doing every part attainable to sluggish the unfold of the virus as we take care of our artists and their households.

“This implies we shall be unable to complete ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ in time for our deliberate international releases in late June and early July. Whereas all of us grapple with the enormity of this disaster, we should put the security and safety of our staff above all. We anticipate finding a brand new launch date for the return of Gru and the Minions.”

Though initially set to be rolled out in the UK on 19th March 2020, studio Paramount has now pulled the movie from launch (12th March). No new launch date has but been given.

In an announcement asserting the delay, Paramount mentioned: “We consider in and help the theatrical expertise, and we sit up for bringing this movie to audiences this 12 months as soon as we have now a greater understanding of the influence of this pandemic on the international theatrical market.”

Director and star of the first movie John Krasinski added on Instagram that “attributable to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s happening in the world round us, now is clearly not the proper time” for the movie to be launched.

The much-hyped 25th instalment in the spy sequence was initially scheduled for a third April launch earlier than being moved again seven months. On 4th March, MGM, Common and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli introduced that that they had moved this date to 12th November 2020 after “cautious consideration and thorough analysis of the international theatrical market”.

MGM, Common and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, introduced at present that after cautious consideration and thorough analysis of the international theatrical market, the launch of NO TIME TO DIE shall be postponed till November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The transfer is anticipated to price MGM $30-50 million in the quick time period, in accordance with studies.

Peter Rabbit 2

The follow-up to the 2018 animated journey has been delayed by 4 months attributable to Coronavirus. Though the launch date was first set as 27th March, the film – which options the voices of James Corden and Margot Robbie – has now been delayed to seventh August.

The most recent instalment in the MI franchises was one among the first movies to halt manufacturing amid coronavirus considerations. On 24th February, the movie cancelled a three-week shoot in Venice, Italy.

The film is nonetheless scheduled for a launch on 23rd July, 2021. It is not but clear if the delay to filming will influence the movie’s launch.

The Matt Reeves-directed Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader has gone right into a two week hiatus attributable to mounting considerations associated to the virus.

It is unclear if this delay can have any impact on its presently scheduled launch date in June 2021.

The live-action remake has presently been pulled from cinemas, with a brand new date not but given. The US date has additionally been pulled with Disney asserting delays to Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers late on 12th March.

The UK premiere of the movie has been scaled again, the crimson carpet occasion in Leicester Sq. lowered to “a contained indoor screening”.



FOX



The movie, initially slated for a 2018 launch, has skilled one other delay attributable to Coronavirus. On March 12th, the Fox/Disney introduced the movie wouldn’t be launched on 10th April 2020 as deliberate.

The most recent instalment in the Quick and Livid franchise has been moved again by 11 months attributable to Coronavirus. F9 was due out in Could, however will not skid into cinemas till April 2021.

In an announcement on Twitter, the movie franchise mentioned: “Whereas we all know there is disappointment in having to attend a short while longer, this transfer is made with the security of everybody as our foremost consideration. Transferring will enable our international household to expertise our new chapter collectively.”

The comply with as much as 2017’s extremely acclaimed Surprise Girls has been delayed by 2 months – with the launch date shifting to 14th August from the initially deliberate fifth June.

Shortly after the information broke, star Gal Gadot tweeted, “In these darkish and scary instances, I’m trying ahead to a brighter future forward.

“The place we will share the energy of cinema collectively once more. Excited to redate our WW84 movie to August 14, 2020. I hope everybody is protected.”

In these darkish and scary instances, I’m trying ahead to a brighter future forward. The place we will share the energy of cinema collectively once more. Excited to redate our WW84 movie to August 14, 2020. I hope everybody is protected. Sending my like to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

The reboot of The Matrix franchise, which is being directed by Lana Wachowski and will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss reprise their roles from the unique trilogy, has halted manufacturing, which was going down in Berlin after filming had beforehand been accomplished in San Francisco.

It is not but clear what impact this can have on the movie’s launch date – which is presently scheduled for Could 2021.

Manufacturing on the Avatar sequels, which have been filming in New Zealand, has additionally been suspended.

Producer Jon Landeau informed The New Zealand Herald, “We’ve delayed it. We had plans to return down Friday evening with a bunch of individuals and begin again up and we made the choice to carry off and proceed working right here [Los Angeles], and come down there slightly bit later than we’d deliberate.”

“If I informed you we’re going to know one thing in two weeks I’d be mendacity. I won’t be improper – even a damaged clock is proper twice a day. However I might be mendacity as a result of I don’t know…We’re in the midst of a worldwide disaster and this is not about the movie industry. I believe all people must do now no matter we will do, as we are saying right here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve.”

Antebellum, Run & Spiral

As reported by Deadline, Lionsgate has delayed the launch dates of a number of movies that had been scheduled for the studio, together with the Noticed sequel Spiral, which stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, horror movie Antellebum and thriller Run.

They had been beforehand set to be launched throughout April and Could, however will stay undated for the time being, with a transparent image of when cinemas would possibly reopen not but out there.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The documentary was set to air in cinemas and on Netflix on 16th April, however that launch date has now been postponed.

A press release learn: “This choice has been made by WWF along with its companions, together with the Royal Albert Corridor, with the well being and security of attendees [of the global premiere] in thoughts. We’re presently choices for a launch later this 12 months and will replace you as quickly as new timings and preparations have been confirmed.”

Blithe Spirit

Judi Dench stars in the cinematic adaptation of the basic play, which sees a medium unintentionally deliver again a novelist’s cumbersome lifeless spouse, inflicting hassle for the new one. Isla Fisher, Dan Stevens and Leslie Mann additionally star.

A spokesperson mentioned: “In the curiosity of all people’s well being and security in the weeks and months to return, and in an effort to deliver our fantastic movie to the widest attainable viewers, our launch date has moved again from 1st Could to 4th September 2020.”

Macbeth

A24’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play was set to star large names like Denzel Washington in the titular function and Frances McDormand as Woman Macbeth, however has now been delayed attributable to coronavirus.

The movie is being directed by Joel Coen, with out his brother Ethan. Deadline reported the information on Thursday.

Sony’s Jared Leto-led Marvel movie gained’t be making its 31st July 2020 launch date. As a substitute, the Spider-Man spin-off will come out on 19th March 2021, about eight months later than initially deliberate.

Leto performs the titular scientist, who unintentionally turns into a vampire whereas making an attempt to remedy his blood illness. The obscure Marvel character’s movie debut would have had hyperlinks to occasions occurring in the MCU.

The second try at a Ghostbusters reboot, following Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig’s 2016 movie, has moved its launch date from 10th July 2020 to fifth March 2021.

The Jason Reitman-directed movie stars Paul Rudd and side-steps the occasions of the McCarthy/Wiig reboot.

Uncharted

The massive-screen adaptation of the in style online game starring Tom Holland has had a rocky street to manufacturing, with six administrators leaving the challenge.

It was set to start out taking pictures in April for its fifth March 2021 launch date, however filming has been cancelled. The movie’s new launch date has been set to eighth October 2021.

What TV shows have been delayed?

The checklist of TV and streaming productions which have been delayed attributable to coronavirus is rising shortly. Listed here are a few of the most distinguished shows – we’ll try and replace this text as extra information arrives.

HBO’s satirical comedy-drama about an ageing media mogul and his scrapping grownup youngsters has been delayed, simply as the present went into the early levels of pre-production for sequence three.

Netflix

The hit sci-fi is one among a slew of Netflix sequence affected by the outbreak – with the streaming platform suspending manufacturing on all of its scripted tasks filming in the US and Canada for at the very least two weeks ranging from Monday 16th March.

As with Netflix, US community FX has put manufacturing on a number of of its shows on maintain – which incorporates Noah Hawley’s anthology sequence Fargo along with Donald Glover’s comedy Atlanta, drama sequence Snowfall and upcoming comedian e book adaptation Y: The Final Man.

Manufacturing on the Disney+/Marvel sequence has halted over Coronavirus considerations. The present was attributable to start a shoot in Prague in early March, however this was cancelled after the Czech authorities imposed a sequence of restrictions on all journey and occasions in the nation.

It’s presently not but clear if this delay will push again the present’s August 2020 launch date.

Filming on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki sequence has additionally been suspended till the virus is beneath management.

Amazon’s untitled Lord of the Rings tv sequence has halted filming in New Zealand. It is unclear when manufacturing will resume on the gargantuan manufacturing, which reportedly has a $1 billion funds.

The BBC introduced that it was shutting down filming on all of its persevering with dramas, which incorporates EastEnders, Holby Metropolis and Casualty along with Docs, River Metropolis and Pobol y Cwm.

As episodes are filmed weeks forward, there are nonetheless loads of episodes able to go – however there shall be a change to EastEnders broadcast sample, with new episodes now airing solely on Monday at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

Two of the BBC’s hottest shows have been compelled to postpone filming attributable to the unfold of the coronavirus. It is not but clear when they are going to return into manufacturing or to what extent this can delay their premiere dates.

In gentle of the unfold of Covid-19, after a lot consideration, @worldprods are suspending filming of #LineofDuty S6 with the help of the BBC. We are going to preserve you up to date with additional developments in the end. Thanks. — Line of Responsibility (@Line_of_duty) March 16, 2020

It’s unhealthy information for Britain’s favorite baking present. Manufacturing on for the 11th sequence was scheduled to start subsequent month, however has now been delayed attributable to coronavirus.

There is no information on when filming is attributable to start, which means that the present is unlikely to make its ordinary late August launch. A Channel Four spokesperson mentioned: “We proceed to observe the scenario and comply with the recommendation of Public Well being England and we’ll delay filming on Bake Off till it is protected to proceed.”

Sky has introduced that it had shut-down manufacturing of the third season of historic drama sequence Britannia.

As reported by Deadline, a Sky spokesman mentioned: “Attributable to the ongoing scenario with coronavirus (COVID-19), Sky has taken the choice to droop filming on the third sequence of Britannia.

“We’re in discussions with the producers and the manufacturing group to debate subsequent steps. We’re reviewing all shows which might be presently in manufacturing to evaluate the security of casts and crews.”

Superstar Race Throughout The World

Manufacturing on the all-star model of Race Throughout The World has been delayed by BBC and producers Studio Lambert.

In an announcement, the BBC mentioned: “Superstar Race Throughout the World entails contestants travelling throughout a variety of totally different nations, and provided that official recommendation in relation to particular nations is frequently altering according to the unfold of Covid-19, Studio Lambert has determined to delay manufacturing on this sequence in session with and supported by the BBC.

“We are going to proceed to evaluation all productions on a case by case foundation following the newest information and recommendation from the Overseas Workplace, World Well being Organisation and Public Well being England.”

One other BBC drama to halt manufacturing amid the disaster, lacking individuals sequence Baptiste suspended filming for its second season, which had been going down in Hungary.

As reported by Deadline, a spokeswoman mentioned: “In gentle of the unfold of Covid-19, after a lot consideration, Two Brothers Footage the producers of Baptiste have suspended filming in session with and supported by the BBC.”

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed that the upcoming sequence of the Amazon motoring present has been placed on maintain.

The host has mentioned on Twitter that filming will restart “when this virus enterprise is settled” as “it’s making worldwide journey tough”.

Lookout Level TV introduced on Twitter that manufacturing for the second sequence of Keeley Hawes’ comedy drama had been delayed.

The assertion learn: “Reluctantly we have now determined to delay the begin of manufacturing of Gentleman Jack sequence 2 attributable to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

“Enormous due to our forged and crew, and to our unimaginable, inspiring followers for his or her understanding.

“Sending everybody a little bit of Anne Lister energy and power on this troublesome time.”

One other Keeley Hawes-led drama to be postponed is Honour, wherein she performs a detective looking for for justice for Banaz Mahmod. Mahmod was murdered by her father and uncle after falling in love with somebody of her selecting.

The sequence was scheduled for a late April launch, however has now been delayed to autumn with a set date but to be introduced.

Riverdale



The CW



Taking pictures for the teen drama has shut down in Vancouver after it was found a crew member had come into contact with a COVID-19 sufferer. Whereas medical evaluations are underway, manufacturing is postponed.

Phillip Schofield’s How To Spend It Nicely On Vacation

Schofield’s new journey sequence was attributable to begin on fifth March, however was pulled from the schedules after an increase in coronavirus instances. It is not presently clear when the present will air.

Lorraine and Free Girls

ITV’s in style daytime programmes will cease airing stay episodes as a part of the broadcaster’s measures in opposition to coronavirus. As a substitute, Lorraine Kelly will seem on the last hour of Good Morning Britain and repeats of Free Girls shall be aired in the present’s ordinary time slot.

Hollyoaks

Channel 4’s in style cleaning soap opera has halted filming attributable to dangers posed by the coronavirus. Consequently, it is going to cut back its schedule to airing solely thrice every week from Monday to Wednesday. A brand new companion sequence titled Hollyoaks Favourites will air on E4 on Thursdays and Fridays, revisiting basic episodes with introductions from Jorgie Porter and Kieron Richardson.

The second season of Batman prequel Pennyworth has additionally quickly suspended manufacturing. A Warner Bros. spokesperson informed RadioTimes.com, ““With the quickly altering occasions associated to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of warning, Warner Bros. Tv Group is halting manufacturing on a few of our 70+ sequence and pilots presently filming or about to start.

“The well being and security of our staff, casts and crews stays our prime precedence. Throughout this time, we’ll proceed to comply with the steering of the Facilities for Illness Management in addition to native officers and public well being professionals in every metropolis the place our productions are based mostly.”

The third sequence of Invoice Hader’s darkish comedy had been in pre-production at HBO when the pandemic broke out, with manufacturing now suspended.

In an announcement, a spokesperson for HBO mentioned: “We’re trying ahead to resuming preproduction when it is protected and wholesome for everybody engaged on our shows to take action. The place attainable, our writers are persevering with to write down remotely.”

Extra US shows which might be quickly halting manufacturing…