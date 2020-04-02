All the movies and TV shows delayed by Coronavirus – how COVID 19 is impacting the industry

Now declared a worldwide pandemic, Coronavirus (COVID-19) has induced havoc throughout the leisure industry. From Hollywood to London, the outbreak has induced delays and shutdowns to many main TV and movie productions – and even some main stars, similar to Tom Hanks, have been hit by the illness.

Whereas most of the disruptions have been felt in China (the place the virus originated), there have been loads of main setbacks for UK display shoppers. Under are the greatest delays to count on from COVID-19, with the record to be up to date as extra information is introduced.

What movies have been delayed?



Disney



Initially scheduled to be launched 1st Could 2020 in the UK and North America, Scarlett Johansson’s solo Marvel film has now had its launch date pushed again.

Disney/Marvel are but to verify precisely how lengthy Black Widow will probably be postponed, with no new launch date at present set for any territories.

Minions 2

The sequel was set to hit theatres on third July however is now scheduled for 2nd July 2021, initially Sing 2’s launch date. This transfer marks the first July launch to be postponed as a result of coronavirus.

An announcement from Illumination boss Chris Meledandri learn: “In response to the severity of the scenario in France, we’re briefly closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this determination we’re abiding by the French Authorities’s pointers and doing every part attainable to sluggish the unfold of the virus as we look after our artists and their households.

“This implies we will probably be unable to complete ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ in time for our deliberate international releases in late June and early July. Whereas all of us grapple with the enormity of this disaster, we should put the security and safety of our workers above all. We expect to find a brand new launch date for the return of Gru and the Minions.”

Though initially set to be rolled out in the UK on 19th March 2020, studio Paramount has now pulled the movie from launch (12th March). No new launch date has but been given.

In a press release asserting the delay, Paramount mentioned: “We imagine in and help the theatrical expertise, and we stay up for bringing this movie to audiences this 12 months as soon as we’ve got a greater understanding of the affect of this pandemic on the international theatrical market.”

Director and star of the first movie John Krasinski added on Instagram that “as a result of the ever-changing circumstances of what’s happening in the world round us, now is clearly not the proper time” for the movie to be launched.

The much-hyped 25th instalment in the spy sequence was initially scheduled for a third April launch earlier than being moved again seven months. On 4th March, MGM, Common and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli introduced that they’d moved this date to 12th November 2020 after “cautious consideration and thorough analysis of the international theatrical market”.

MGM, Common and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, introduced at the moment that after cautious consideration and thorough analysis of the international theatrical market, the launch of NO TIME TO DIE will probably be postponed till November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The transfer is anticipated to value MGM $30-50 million in the quick time period, in response to stories.

Peter Rabbit 2

The follow-up to the 2018 animated journey has been delayed by 4 months as a result of Coronavirus. Though the launch date was first set as 27th March, the film – which options the voices of James Corden and Margot Robbie – has now been delayed to seventh August.

The most recent instalment in the MI franchises was one in all the first movies to halt manufacturing amid coronavirus considerations. On 24th February, the movie cancelled a three-week shoot in Venice, Italy.

The film is nonetheless scheduled for a launch on 23rd July, 2021. It is not but clear if the delay to filming will affect the movie’s launch.

The Matt Reeves-directed Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader has gone right into a two week hiatus as a result of mounting considerations associated to the virus.

It is unclear if this delay could have any impact on its at present scheduled launch date in June 2021.

The live-action remake has at present been pulled from cinemas, with a brand new date not but given. The US date has additionally been pulled with Disney asserting delays to Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers late on 12th March.

The UK premiere of the movie has been scaled again, the crimson carpet occasion in Leicester Sq. lowered to “a contained indoor screening”.



FOX



The movie, initially slated for a 2018 launch, has skilled one other delay as a result of Coronavirus. On March 12th, the Fox/Disney introduced the movie wouldn’t be launched on 10th April 2020 as deliberate.

The most recent instalment in the Quick and Livid franchise has been moved again by 11 months as a result of Coronavirus. F9 was due out in Could, however will no longer skid into cinemas till April 2021.

In a press release on Twitter, the movie franchise mentioned: “Whereas we all know there is disappointment in having to attend a short time longer, this transfer is made with the security of everybody as our foremost consideration. Transferring will permit our international household to expertise our new chapter collectively.”

The comply with as much as 2017’s extremely acclaimed Marvel Ladies has been delayed by 2 months – with the launch date transferring to 14th August from the initially deliberate fifth June.

Shortly after the information broke, star Gal Gadot tweeted, “In these darkish and scary occasions, I’m trying ahead to a brighter future forward.

“The place we will share the energy of cinema collectively once more. Excited to redate our WW84 movie to August 14, 2020. I hope everybody is protected.”

In these darkish and scary occasions, I’m trying ahead to a brighter future forward. The place we will share the energy of cinema collectively once more. Excited to redate our WW84 movie to August 14, 2020. I hope everybody is protected. Sending my like to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

The reboot of The Matrix franchise, which is being directed by Lana Wachowski and will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss reprise their roles from the authentic trilogy, has halted manufacturing, which was happening in Berlin after filming had beforehand been accomplished in San Francisco.

It is not but clear what impact it will have on the movie’s launch date – which is at present scheduled for Could 2021.

Manufacturing on the Avatar sequels, which have been filming in New Zealand, has additionally been suspended.

Producer Jon Landeau instructed The New Zealand Herald, “We’ve delayed it. We had plans to return down Friday night time with a gaggle of individuals and begin again up and we made the determination to carry off and proceed working right here [Los Angeles], and come down there just a little bit later than we’d deliberate.”

“If I instructed you we’re going to know one thing in two weeks I’d be mendacity. I may not be mistaken – even a damaged clock is proper twice a day. However I’d be mendacity as a result of I don’t know…We’re in the midst of a worldwide disaster and this is not about the movie industry. I feel all people must do now no matter we will do, as we are saying right here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve.”

Antebellum, Run & Spiral

As reported by Deadline, Lionsgate has delayed the launch dates of a number of movies that have been scheduled for the studio, together with the Noticed sequel Spiral, which stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, horror movie Antellebum and thriller Run.

They have been beforehand set to be launched throughout April and Could, however will stay undated for the time being, with a transparent image of when cinemas would possibly reopen not but obtainable.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The documentary was set to air in cinemas and on Netflix on 16th April, however that launch date has now been postponed.

An announcement learn: “This determination has been made by WWF along with its companions, together with the Royal Albert Corridor, with the well being and security of attendees [of the global premiere] in thoughts. We’re at present choices for a launch later this 12 months and will replace you as quickly as new timings and preparations have been confirmed.”

Blithe Spirit

Judi Dench stars in the cinematic adaptation of the traditional play, which sees a medium by chance convey again a novelist’s cumbersome lifeless spouse, inflicting bother for the new one. Isla Fisher, Dan Stevens and Leslie Mann additionally star.

A spokesperson mentioned: “In the curiosity of all people’s well being and security in the weeks and months to return, and with a purpose to convey our fantastic movie to the widest attainable viewers, our launch date has moved again from 1st Could to 4th September 2020.”

Macbeth

A24’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play was set to star massive names like Denzel Washington in the titular position and Frances McDormand as Woman Macbeth, however has now been delayed as a result of coronavirus.

The movie is being directed by Joel Coen, with out his brother Ethan. Deadline reported the information on Thursday.

Sony’s Jared Leto-led Marvel movie received’t be making its 31st July 2020 launch date. As an alternative, the Spider-Man spin-off will come out on 19th March 2021, about eight months later than initially deliberate.

Leto performs the titular scientist, who by chance turns into a vampire whereas making an attempt to treatment his blood illness. The obscure Marvel character’s movie debut would have had hyperlinks to occasions occurring in the MCU.

The second try at a Ghostbusters reboot, following Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig’s 2016 movie, has moved its launch date from 10th July 2020 to fifth March 2021.

The Jason Reitman-directed movie stars Paul Rudd and side-steps the occasions of the McCarthy/Wiig reboot.

Uncharted

The large-screen adaptation of the in style online game starring Tom Holland has had a rocky street to manufacturing, with six administrators leaving the mission.

It was set to start out capturing in April for its fifth March 2021 launch date, however filming has been cancelled. The movie’s new launch date has been set to eighth October 2021.

Sing 2

The sequel to 2016’s Sing was scheduled to be launched on 2nd July 2021, a date that has now gone to the Minions sequel. As an alternative, Sing 2 will now take Depraved’s supposed launch date of 22nd December 2021.

The animation sees the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Reese Whiterspoon and Tori Kelly reprise their roles as the lovable humanoid animals with spectacular musical expertise.

Depraved

The long-gestating movie adaptation of the musical is even farther from changing into a actuality. Sing 2 has now taken its supposed December 2021 launch date, with no information from Common on after we can count on it to land as a substitute.

What TV shows have been delayed?

The record of TV and streaming productions which were delayed as a result of coronavirus is rising rapidly. Listed below are a few of the most distinguished shows – we’ll try to replace this text as extra information arrives.

HBO’s satirical comedy-drama about an ageing media mogul and his scrapping grownup youngsters has been delayed, simply as the present went into the early phases of pre-production for sequence three.

Netflix

The hit sci-fi is one in all a slew of Netflix sequence affected by the outbreak – with the streaming platform suspending manufacturing on all of its scripted initiatives filming in the US and Canada for a minimum of two weeks ranging from Monday 16th March.

As with Netflix, US community FX has put manufacturing on a number of of its shows on maintain – which incorporates Noah Hawley’s anthology sequence Fargo along with Donald Glover’s comedy Atlanta, drama sequence Snowfall and upcoming comedian ebook adaptation Y: The Final Man.

Manufacturing on the Disney+/Marvel sequence has halted over Coronavirus considerations. The present was as a result of start a shoot in Prague in early March, however this was cancelled after the Czech authorities imposed a sequence of restrictions on all journey and occasions in the nation.

It’s at present not but clear if this delay will push again the present’s August 2020 launch date.

Filming on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki sequence has additionally been suspended till the virus is underneath management.

Amazon’s untitled Lord of the Rings tv sequence has halted filming in New Zealand. It is unclear when manufacturing will resume on the gargantuan manufacturing, which reportedly has a $1 billion finances.

The BBC introduced that it was shutting down filming on all of its persevering with dramas, which incorporates EastEnders, Holby Metropolis and Casualty along with Medical doctors, River Metropolis and Pobol y Cwm.

As episodes are filmed weeks forward, there are nonetheless loads of episodes able to go – however there will probably be a change to EastEnders broadcast sample, with new episodes now airing solely on Monday at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

Two of the BBC’s hottest shows have been pressured to postpone filming as a result of the unfold of the coronavirus. It is not but clear when they’ll return into manufacturing or to what extent it will delay their premiere dates.

In gentle of the unfold of Covid-19, after a lot consideration, @worldprods are suspending filming of #LineofDuty S6 with the help of the BBC. We’ll maintain you up to date with additional developments sooner or later. Thanks. — Line of Obligation (@Line_of_duty) March 16, 2020

It’s unhealthy information for Britain’s favorite baking present. Manufacturing on for the 11th sequence was scheduled to start subsequent month, however has now been delayed as a result of coronavirus.

There is no information on when filming is as a result of start, that means that the present is unlikely to make its typical late August launch. A Channel Four spokesperson mentioned: “We proceed to observe the scenario and comply with the recommendation of Public Well being England and we’ll delay filming on Bake Off till it is protected to proceed.”

Sky has introduced that it had shut-down manufacturing of the third season of historic drama sequence Britannia.

As reported by Deadline, a Sky spokesman mentioned: “On account of the ongoing scenario with coronavirus (COVID-19), Sky has taken the determination to droop filming on the third sequence of Britannia.

“We’re in discussions with the producers and the manufacturing crew to debate subsequent steps. We’re reviewing all shows which can be at present in manufacturing to evaluate the security of casts and crews.”

Movie star Race Throughout The World

Manufacturing on the all-star model of Race Throughout The World has been delayed by BBC and producers Studio Lambert.

In a press release, the BBC mentioned: “Movie star Race Throughout the World includes contestants travelling throughout various completely different nations, and provided that official recommendation in relation to particular nations is frequently altering in step with the unfold of Covid-19, Studio Lambert has determined to delay manufacturing on this sequence in session with and supported by the BBC.

“We’ll proceed to evaluate all productions on a case by case foundation following the newest information and recommendation from the Overseas Workplace, World Well being Organisation and Public Well being England.”

One other BBC drama to halt manufacturing amid the disaster, lacking individuals sequence Baptiste suspended filming for its second season, which had been happening in Hungary.

As reported by Deadline, a spokeswoman mentioned: “In gentle of the unfold of Covid-19, after a lot consideration, Two Brothers Photos the producers of Baptiste have suspended filming in session with and supported by the BBC.”

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed that the upcoming sequence of the Amazon motoring present has been placed on maintain.

The host has mentioned on Twitter that filming will restart “when this virus enterprise is settled” as “it’s making worldwide journey difficult”.

Lookout Level TV introduced on Twitter that manufacturing for the second sequence of Keeley Hawes’ comedy drama had been delayed.

The assertion learn: “Reluctantly we’ve got determined to delay the begin of manufacturing of Gentleman Jack sequence 2 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

“Big because of our solid and crew, and to our unimaginable, inspiring followers for his or her understanding.

“Sending everybody a little bit of Anne Lister energy and power on this troublesome time.”

One other Keeley Hawes-led drama to be postponed is Honour, during which she performs a detective searching for for justice for Banaz Mahmod. Mahmod was murdered by her father and uncle after falling in love with somebody of her selecting.

The sequence was scheduled for a late April launch, however has now been delayed to autumn with a set date but to be introduced.

Riverdale



The CW



Capturing for the teen drama has shut down in Vancouver after it was found a crew member had come into contact with a COVID-19 sufferer. Whereas medical evaluations are underway, manufacturing is postponed.

Phillip Schofield’s How To Spend It Effectively On Vacation

Schofield’s new journey sequence was as a result of begin on fifth March, however was pulled from the schedules after an increase in coronavirus instances. It is not at present clear when the present will air.

Lorraine and Unfastened Ladies

ITV’s in style daytime programmes will cease airing reside episodes as a part of the broadcaster’s measures towards coronavirus. As an alternative, Lorraine Kelly will seem on the ultimate hour of Good Morning Britain and repeats of Unfastened Ladies will probably be aired in the present’s typical time slot.

Hollyoaks

Channel 4’s in style cleaning soap opera has halted filming as a result of dangers posed by the coronavirus. Consequently, it’ll cut back its schedule to airing solely 3 times every week from Monday to Wednesday. A brand new companion sequence titled Hollyoaks Favourites will air on E4 on Thursdays and Fridays, revisiting traditional episodes with introductions from Jorgie Porter and Kieron Richardson.

The lady band’s seek for the subsequent massive pop band has been postponed amid rumours that their tour is additionally not going forward (the prime prize for the present would’ve been a spot as an opener on mentioned tour).

The Search, which will probably be introduced by Strictly contestant Chris Ramsey, was scheduled to premiere this spring, with a brand new launch date but to be introduced.

The second season of Batman prequel Pennyworth has additionally briefly suspended manufacturing. A Warner Bros. spokesperson instructed RadioTimes.com, ““With the quickly altering occasions associated to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of warning, Warner Bros. Tv Group is halting manufacturing on a few of our 70+ sequence and pilots at present filming or about to start.

“The well being and security of our workers, casts and crews stays our prime precedence. Throughout this time, we’ll proceed to comply with the steering of the Facilities for Illness Management in addition to native officers and public well being professionals in every metropolis the place our productions are based mostly.”

The third sequence of Invoice Hader’s darkish comedy had been in pre-production at HBO when the pandemic broke out, with manufacturing now suspended.

In a press release, a spokesperson for HBO mentioned: “We’re trying ahead to resuming preproduction when it is protected and wholesome for everybody engaged on our shows to take action. The place attainable, our writers are persevering with to write down remotely.”

