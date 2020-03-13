All the movies and TV shows delayed by Coronavirus – how COVID 19 is impacting the industry

Now declared a world pandemic, Coronavirus (COVID-19) has prompted havoc throughout the leisure industry. From Hollywood to London, the outbreak has prompted delays and shutdowns to many main TV and movie productions – and even some main stars, akin to Tom Hanks, have been hit by the illness.

Whereas most of the disruptions have been felt in China (the place the virus originated), there have been loads of main setbacks for UK display screen customers. Beneath are the greatest delays to anticipate from COVID-19, with the checklist to be up to date as extra information is introduced.

What movies have been delayed?

Though initially set to be rolled out in the UK on 19th March 2020, studio Paramount has now pulled the movie from launch (12th March). No new launch date has but been given.

In a press release saying the delay, Paramount stated: “We consider in and help the theatrical expertise, and we look ahead to bringing this movie to audiences this 12 months as soon as we’ve got a greater understanding of the impression of this pandemic on the international theatrical market.”

Director and star of the first movie John Krasinski added on Instagram that “on account of the ever-changing circumstances of what’s happening in the world round us, now is clearly not the proper time” for the movie to be launched.

The much-hyped 25th instalment in the spy collection was initially scheduled for a third April launch earlier than being moved again seven months. On 4th March, MGM, Common and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli introduced that that they had moved this date to 12th November 2020 after “cautious consideration and thorough analysis of the international theatrical market”.

MGM, Common and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, introduced in the present day that after cautious consideration and thorough analysis of the international theatrical market, the launch of NO TIME TO DIE might be postponed till November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The transfer is anticipated to price MGM $30-50 million in the quick time period, in accordance with stories.

Peter Rabbit 2

The follow-up to the 2018 animated journey has been delayed by 4 months on account of Coronavirus. Though the launch date was first set as 27th March, the film – which options the voices of James Corden and Margot Robbie – has now been delayed to seventh August.

The newest instalment in the MI franchises was one in every of the first movies to halt manufacturing amid coronavirus considerations. On 24th February, the movie cancelled a three-week shoot in Venice, Italy.

The film is nonetheless scheduled for a launch on 23rd July, 2021. It is not but clear if the delay to filming will impression the movie’s launch.

The live-action remake has at the moment been pulled from cinemas, with a brand new date not but given. The US date has additionally been pulled with Disney saying delays to Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers late on 12th March.

The UK premiere of the movie has been scaled again, the pink carpet occasion in Leicester Sq. diminished to “a contained indoor screening”.



FOX



The movie, initially slated for a 2018 launch, has skilled one other delay on account of Coronavirus. On March 12th, the Fox/Disney introduced the movie wouldn’t be launched on 10th April 2020 as deliberate.

The newest instalment in the Quick and Livid franchise has been moved again by 11 months on account of Coronavirus. F9 was due out in Might, however will not skid into cinemas till April 2021.

In a press release on Twitter, the movie franchise stated: “Whereas we all know there is disappointment in having to attend a short while longer, this transfer is made with the security of everybody as our foremost consideration. Transferring will permit our international household to expertise our new chapter collectively.”

What TV shows have been delayed?

Manufacturing on the Disney+/Marvel collection has halted over Coronavirus considerations. The present was on account of start a shoot in Prague in early March, however this was cancelled after the Czech authorities imposed a collection of restrictions on all journey and occasions in the nation.

It’s at the moment not but clear if this delay will push again the present’s August 2020 launch date.

Superstar Race Throughout The World

Manufacturing on the all-star model of Race Throughout The World has been delayed by BBC and producers Studio Lambert.

In a press release, the BBC stated: “Superstar Race Throughout the World includes contestants travelling throughout a variety of totally different international locations, and provided that official recommendation in relation to particular international locations is frequently altering consistent with the unfold of Covid-19, Studio Lambert has determined to delay manufacturing on this collection in session with and supported by the BBC.

“We’ll proceed to assessment all productions on a case by case foundation following the newest information and recommendation from the International Workplace, World Well being Organisation and Public Well being England.”

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed that the upcoming collection of the Amazon motoring present has been placed on maintain.

The host has stated on Twitter that filming will restart “when this virus enterprise is settled” as “it’s making worldwide journey difficult”.

Riverdale



The CW



Capturing for the teen drama has shut down in Vancouver after it was found a crew member had come into contact with a COVID-19 sufferer. Whereas medical evaluations are underway, manufacturing is postponed.

Phillip Schofield’s How To Spend It Properly On Vacation

Schofield’s new journey collection was on account of begin on fifth March, however was pulled from the schedules after an increase in coronavirus circumstances. It is not at the moment clear when the present will air.