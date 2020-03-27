All The Netflix Shows That Have Been Cancelled In 2020 So Far

Soundtrack – Cancelled After 1 Season

Are you beginning to see a sample right here with the 2020 cancellations to date? Good! I knew you had been sensible individuals. Soundtrack‘s first season launched on December 18 to little or no fanfare, and, apparently, the excitement did not choose up in subsequent weeks, as a result of Netflix cancelled it on the finish of January. The romantic musical drama targeted on a gaggle of contemporary day Los Angeles residents, and examined their love lives by way of the music of their hearts and minds. With stars like Jenna Dewan, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Madeleine Stowe, you’d assume it might get not less than a bit of love, nevertheless it got here and went so rapidly and below the radar that the creator revealed that it appears like Soundtrack by no means even obtained launched.