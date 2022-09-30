All the news and premieres of HBO Max in October 2022: Wonder Woman 1984, The White Lotus, Stargirl and more

HBO has officially revealed the list of news and premieres of HBO Max in October 2022.

What’s coming up on the platform over the next few weeks? HBO Max will feature in October the premiere of new seasons of series such as The White Lotus, Avenue 5, Stargirl o Pennyworth, in addition to the premiere of new series such as ¡García! and Rogue Heroes. Other long-awaited movies like Wonder Woman 1984, for DC lovers, will be available this month. Documentary lovers can also make an appointment with El juramento: Part 2 or Maria Marta, the country crime. Chef without waste also returns for a second season and begins his journey around the world in Spain.

Here is the complete list of HBO Max premieres in October 2022 with the exact day they will be available on the platform.

All HBO Max premieres in October 2022