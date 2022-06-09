All the news of Season 1 of Battlefield 2042: this is how DICE seeks to regain the trust of fans

We’ve already tested the new Battlefield 2042 Season 1 content that DICE hopes will win back the trust of fans by creating the ultimate combat experience. Will he get it? Here you have all the details about these novelties.

Battlefield 2042 continues to grow to offer players a more complete experience. After the eventful release of the game in November of last year, a multitude of patches and readjustments at all levels, and several delays to the additional content promised for the EA/DICE war shooter, the current developers of the franchise have shown today what will bring the desired Season 1 of the title, and the contents that will be incorporated into it and the battle pass starting next June 9. The main additions to the game are 1 new map, 2 weapons and 2 helicoptersin addition to a new anti-vehicle specialist, the Polish Evelina ”Lis”; without forgetting of course the premiere of the Battle Pass for the game or news in the Portal mode.

Starting with the new map, exposure, it is one that they have designed paying attention to the suggestions made by the community. Without moving away from verticality concept they seek to offer in the latest title of the franchise, this new combat zone is located in Canada and offers a combination of open exterior and closed spaces in which the two teams will battle for control. Particularly noteworthy is the unevenness between the objective capture areas and the vehicular combat in which the helicopters, particularly the two new models (the YG-99 Hannibal from the US and the RAH-68 Huron from Russia), will be the main protagonists. These new gunships incorporate gear options geared towards evading lock-on missiles and new weapons to pressure enemy ground troops with.

Exhibition is a map that they have designed paying attention to the suggestions made by the communityTo counteract these new threats, the new specialist joining the campus has also been introduced: Evelina “Lis”. As producer Nika Bender explains, her main role is the anti vehicle combat; his trait allows him detect to any vehicle hit by a PEM or that has suffered damage. For its part, the device that accompanies it is a rocket launcher that fires a TV-guided missile. It doesn’t do excessive damage, but it’s an ideal weapon with which to harass aircraft or finish off those that are retreating, and can also be used against ground vehicles trying to hide behind terrain features. As for weapons, the new additions are the lanzavirotes Ghostmaker R10 (with anti-infantry projectiles and explosives) and the designated marksman rifle BSV-M which can be configured as a low rate of fire automatic medium range weapon. A smoke grenade launcher with various types of ammunition has also been introduced. All of these weapons will be available to any specialist.

The release of this first Season 1 content pack also marks the Battle Pass introduction of the game, with a price of approximately 10 euros. As players play matches or simply complete specific tasks will unlock experience which will allow them to raise their Pass level. The contents it offers are purely cosmetic and include customization options for our player card and new skins for various specialists, vehicles and weapons in the game, both new from Season 1 and existing ones. Also we will be earning a type of in-game currency -Battlefield coins- that we can exchange in the new store by specific cosmetic contents. Likewise, there is the possibility of acquiring coins with real money and obtaining a specific component, but the associate producer Alexia Christoffi has assured that all items can be obtained without payingand that those who decide to get the Pass will simply progress faster, as well as the possibility for everyone to acquire content from a past season in the event that this one ends and we have not been able to get everything it offered.

All items can be obtained without payingFinally, during the round of questions and answers, after testing this new map and content, the developers and the main manager of the community, Adam Freeman, have promised us more additions and changes throughout this first season. Specifically, the main producer Ryan McArthur has explained to us that they plan to go adding to the experience of Battlefield Portal everything they release in this and future seasons. Likewise, he also wanted to highlight the importance what does he have community feedback and that they trust that they have been able to interpret it well with the new redesigns of the maps that will be incorporated gradually, and that the new Exhibition map serves as a sample of what to expect in the future, in addition to continuing to monitor how both the new elements will affect the balance game as the new specialist. On the other hand, Freeman has reminded us that the patch they are implementing today contains some changes in order to prepare the ground for the arrival of Season 1 and of which we can already see your notes (in English). It reminds us that the content will not be available until the 9th but that we can already test these changes and start experimenting with them for its arrival.

We will see how the community reacts to these news and promises with which the DICE and Ripple Effect teams seek to regain player confidence in Battlefield 2042.