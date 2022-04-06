All the news that will come soon to Windows 11: from tabs in the explorer to folders in the Start Menu

Windows 11 prepares to receive a new batch of functions. At least several of them have been announced by Microsoft at its latest event on the future of hybrid work with Windows, and although most had already been seen in preliminary versions, it is now confirmed that they will reach the stable version for the entire public.

One of the most anticipated is undoubtedly the arrival of tabs in Windows Explorer, something that is currently hidden in a beta of the system for those who use versions of the Insider Program. But this is just one of a long list of improvements, which include everything from automatic subtitles on everythingeven folders in the Start Menu.

Windows 11 promises to improve in the short term



Tabs in Windows 11 Explorer

One of the biggest news about Windows 11 has to do with Windows 365 and how Microsoft is integrating both services so that we can go from a local Windows to one in the cloud as if it were a browser tab. This is something they have called Windows 365 Switch. However, the system itself also has a few improvements up its sleeve for future updates.

Folders in the Start Menu: soon we will be able to create folders in the same style as in Windows 10 (although it is more similar to what we see in iOS and Android) in which it will be enough to drag icons directly to include several applications in the same place. We can also label those folders individually.

Browser improvements: In addition to the important arrival of tabs in Windows Explorer, we will also see new improvements such as contextual suggestions. These are recommendations of relevant content, including content that we have hosted in the cloud, when we browse our files and folders or do searches in the browser.





What’s New in Focus Assist– The Windows 11 concentration or focus assistant will receive a new built-in timers and a “do not disturb” function to better customize and track our concentration time.



New options to generate automatic subtitles in the content that we see or listen to in Windows 11

automatic subtitles: Windows 11 will save us from having to download subtitles in multiple scenarios. The new “Live Captions” will work across all audio experiences within Windows, that is, whether in native applications or from the web, the system will be able to automatically generate subtitles in multiple languages ​​for your content.

Snap Layout improvements– The new snap layouts for Windows 11 desktop apps are easy ways to arrange our windows in multiple ways by simply hovering your mouse pointer over the maximize button. Soon this feature will also support direct on-screen touch controls.

Cover image | WallpaperHub