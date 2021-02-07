‘All the Old Knives’ Director Janus Metz Turns to ‘Bastard Love’

Danish helmer Janus Metz’s subsequent function venture after Amazon Studios’ “All the Old Knives,” starring Laurence Fischburne and Chris Pine, will probably be the Danish drama “Bastard Love,” produced by Jesper Morthorst (“Silent Coronary heart,” “Rita”) and Lise Orheim Stender (“Heartstone,” “Venus Impact”) for Motor.

“Bastard Love” will probably be Metz’s sophomore Scandinavian function movie after the multi-awarded ”Borg vs. McEnroe.” The venture is co-penned by Metz and Danish writer Kamilla Hega Holst from her acclaimed novel “På Træk,” winner of the 2015 Blixen Literary Award.

The extraordinary psychological drama facilities on a girl in her late thirties who leaves her failed marriage, ex-husband and two youngsters, and leads to Pattaya, Thailand, the place her retired grandfather resides with a Thai lady. There, she begins a relationship with a trans prostitute and throws herself into the darkish underbelly of the metropolis, the place something is feasible, together with redefining herself.

The Thai setting is acquainted territory for Holst whose grandfather lived in Pattaya, in addition to for Metz who made three documentaries over a decade about Thai girls sharing their lives with Danish males. The pageant hits “Love on Supply” (2007), “Ticket to Paradise” (2008), and “Heartbound” (2018) have been made in collaboration with anthropologist Stine Plambech.

“Bastard Love” is an intriguing and thrilling story, exploring the darker suppressed facet of human beings,” commented Morthorst who compares the complicated feminine lead in the venture to Trine Dyrholm’s character in “Queen of Hearts.”

The producer stated filming in English and Danish will probably be cut up between Denmark and Thailand – COVID-19 allowing. “It is going to be an enormous venture, with a global forged,” stated Morthorst, who’s beginning to search for worldwide companions. The movie has acquired growth coin from the Danish Movie institute. Manufacturing is due to begin in 2022.

Since his worldwide breakthrough with the documentary “Armadillo,” a Cannes Critics’ Week Grand Prix winner in 2010, Metz has alternated movie and TV tasks in the U.S. and Denmark. He was an episode director of “True Detective” and the Amazon launched “ZeroZeroZero.”

Quick-expanding Danish manufacturing home Motor has had a robust presence at the Göteborg Movie Pageant’s trade confab Nordic Movie Market (Feb. 4-7) with three options in publish, pitched as works in progress: Bille August’s psychological drama “The Pact,” produced with SF Studios, and two debuts by feminine administrators: Anna Emma Haudal’s “The Venus Impact” starring Sofie Gråbøl and Lars Mikkelsen, and the interval drama “Night time of Dying” by Tea Lindeburg (Netflix’s “Equinox”).

The function venture “Stranger,” by promising director Mads Hedegaard, based mostly on a script by Jesper Fink (“Margrete-Queen of the North,” “Earlier than the Frost”), was pitched at the Nordic movie confab’s Discovery part.