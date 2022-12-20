All the premieres and news of Disney + in January 2023, with Star Wars: The Bad Consignment, Koala Man and much more

Earlier than usual, Disney has already officially shared what will be all the premieres of Disney + in January 2023and the first month of the new year arrives loaded with news headed by a new Star Wars series.

The month of January 2023 will see the premiere on Disney + of Season 2 of Star Wars: The bad consignment, of which we recently saw its latest trailer. But it is not the only outstanding novelty, since series like Koala Man will also appear, which we recently recommended if you like productions in the pure Rick & Morty style.

Other original series like Welcome to Chippendales, Extraordinary or Season 4 of Atlanta too premieres in January on Disney+along with films like Abbey Road: if the walls sing or Idina Menzel: where does one go on stage?

Below you have the complete list.

All Disney+ releases in January 2023